NECN
2 People Shot, 3rd Injured in Incident at Park in Lawrence
A shooting left two people wounded at a park in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, police said.. The Lawrence Fire Department confirmed there was an active scene at the Lawrence Flea Market for an incident that happened around 7:10 a.m. Video taken by NBC10 Boston showed several police vehicles near...
NECN
Ex-Brockton Police Chief Appears in Court to Face Charge of Negligent Driving
Brockton’s former top cop faced a judge in Worcester District Court on Wednesday, arraigned on a negligent driving charge stemming from a three-vehicle wreck he caused in his department vehicle. Emanuel Gomes entered a not guilty plea and was released on his own recognizance. According to the Massachusetts State...
NECN
Police Increase Patrols at NH Park After Reports of Man Exposing Himself to Teen Girls
Police say they are increasing patrols at a park in Nashua, New Hampshire, after receiving multiple reports of a male subject who has been exposing himself to female teenagers. Nashua police said they are seeking the public's help in identifying the person, who has been approaching teen girls in the...
NECN
Second Decomposed Body Found in Former RI Mayor's Home Identified
The second person found dead in the Woonsocket, Rhode Island, home of former mayor Susan Menard has been identified by state health officials as Daniel Grabowski. Grabowski was the longtime boyfriend of Menard, according to WJAR-TV. He was also the founder and former CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Woonsocket. The state medical examiner's office at the Rhode Island Department of Health determined Grabowski's cause of death was type 2 diabetes.
NECN
One Charged in Shooting at Lawrence Park; More Arrests Expected
A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left two people wounded at a park in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, police said. Luis Santana, 46, is accused in the shooting, which happened in a wooded area behind the Manchester Street Park near the Methuen line. The...
NECN
Local University Says It's Slashing Tuition, Board Costs by 33%
Lasell University will drastically reduce costs for all students starting next school year, the Newton, Massachusetts, college said Tuesday, in an effort to create more consistency and transparency for students. Prices, including tuition, room and board, will total $39,500 starting next school year, down one-third from this year’s costs of...
