The second person found dead in the Woonsocket, Rhode Island, home of former mayor Susan Menard has been identified by state health officials as Daniel Grabowski. Grabowski was the longtime boyfriend of Menard, according to WJAR-TV. He was also the founder and former CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Woonsocket. The state medical examiner's office at the Rhode Island Department of Health determined Grabowski's cause of death was type 2 diabetes.

WOONSOCKET, RI ・ 4 HOURS AGO