ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

Officials: Kansas deputy used Taser on child with autism

By Associated Press
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WVDp_0i3RW20100

A state law enforcement oversight board reprimanded a Kansas sheriff's deputy who used his Taser on a 12-year-old boy with autism while the boy was handcuffed and hogtied in the deputy's vehicle.

However, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers' Standards and Training chose not to revoke the law enforcement certification for former Jackson County deputy Matthew Honas despite finding that he used excessive force against the boy.

Honas was terminated from the Jackson County Sheriff's department in March, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported .

The standards commission said on Feb. 23 Honas tied up the boy, who had run away from foster care, in a way that threatened his ability to breathe properly.

Honas was not wearing a body camera but the encounter was captured on his in-car camera.

Honas knew the boy, identified as L.H., was autistic and had struggled with him during a previous encounter, the commission said.

Honas "struggled with, shoved, elbowed, applied pressure points, carried, pulled, 'hog-tied' and ultimately tased L.H.," the commission said.

The commission said Honas used the Taser on the boy without warning as he was sitting in the patrol vehicle with his feet outside the vehicle. At the time, L.H. was handcuffed behind his back, with the handcuffs connected to shackles on his ankles.

Among other things, Honas also refused help from other available officers, did not call a transport van, used profanity and threatened to use his Taser on the boy again, the commission said.

Michelle Meier, the commission's legal counsel, said Monday she couldn't comment on specific actions taken by the commission.

The Capital-Journal filed an open records request for the video from the in-car camera, but it was rejected by Jackson County counselor Lee Hendricks on Monday.

Hendricks said the state's Open Records Act allows criminal investigation records to be kept secret. He didn't say which agency was investigating Honas.

Comments / 6

Paula Brown
3d ago

Disgusting behavior by a (supposedly) trained professional. Whose job it is to protect and serve…🤬

Reply
5
Related
Little Apple Post

Police: Kansas woman arrested for alleged vehicle theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Shortly before 1:00a.m. on Thursday police responded to the 800 block South 6th Street in Atchison to check on the welfare of a person, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. After officers arrived they observed a 2017 Chevrolet...
ATCHISON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Jackson County, MO
Jackson County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KWCH.com

KBI warns of ‘spoofing scam’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says its number is being spoofed. Caller ID spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the number on your caller ID to disguise their identity. With the KBI receiving multiple reports, the agency released some tips to remember:. The KBI might...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Profanity#Criminal Investigation
KMBC.com

Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kcur.org

Jackson County to pay $405,000 to settle 2 lawsuits related to ‘Bra-Gate’ scandal

The cases concerned a 2019 policy that required women to remove their underwire bras when entering the Jackson County Detention Center. The Jackson County Legislature has agreed to pay $405,000 to two longtime employees of the Jackson County Detention Center who filed sex discrimination lawsuits against the county after they were required to remove their underwire bras to pass through metal detectors at the jail in 2019.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Homicide: Police ID Kan. woman who died in apartment shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Shawnee have identified the victim as 25-year-old Kathleen J. Dampier, according to a media release from police. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a medical...
SHAWNEE, KS
WIBW

Lawrence man pleads guilty to sales tax theft, sentenced to jail

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has pleaded guilty to the theft of sales tax funds and has been sentenced to jail for the crimes. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says James Morey, 68, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft related to sales tax and was ordered to pay nearly $55,000 in restitution as well as a 30-day jail sentence.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Associated Press

Kansas man sentenced for performing illegal autopsies

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who admitted running an illegal autopsy scheme has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for wire fraud. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Topeka and Leawood, was sentenced Monday in federal court to one count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. He pleaded guilty in May. As part of the plea deal, nine other fraud counts were dropped. Parcells, a self-taught pathology assistant with no formal education, as owner of National Autopsy Services persuaded a client to pay $5,000 for an autopsy, according to court records. The client received an emailed autopsy report that appeared to be authored by Parcells. No pathologist was involved in the examination or report, which is illegal. Parcells gained national attention in 2014 when he assisted a privately hired pathologist in an autopsy of Michael Brown, the unarmed Black 18-year-old from Ferguson, Missouri, who was fatally shot by a white police officer. The autopsy was commissioned by Brown’s family and no allegations of wrongdoing were raised in relation to it. But Parcells’ frequent media appearances led to scrutiny, including a CNN story revealing he had no specific certification or training.
TOPEKA, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy