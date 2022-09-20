Read full article on original website
Final suspect arrested in murder of coach, father who went to QuickTrip to put air in tires
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The third and final suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a beloved coach who had gone to a gas station to pump air into his tires has been arrested. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gwinnett County police said...
fox5atlanta.com
Boy shot by man accusing him of robbery arrested at hospital, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said a boy shot multiple times by someone accusing him of robbing their home was arrested after police discovered he was wanted by police. Police did not identify the "juvenile" boy, but said he is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds at the detention area...
Teen hospitalized after being shot at least 5 times, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — According to police, a teenager is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times early Friday morning. APD said the teen was shot five times in the legs and he was grazed in the stomach. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
HipHopDX.com
Chaka Zulu: Footage Of Fatal Shooting Involving Ludacris' Manager Surfaces
Atlanta, GA – Ludacris’ longtime manager, Chaka Zulu, has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of a man outside his Atlanta restaurant in June, and new footage sheds light on what transpired that fateful night. On Thursday (September 22), TMZ published surveillance footage from outside Zulu’s...
New video shows shooting that led to murder charges for Chaka Zulu
ATLANTA — The attorneys for music executive Chaka Zulu want police to drop the murder charges against him. Zulu, who’s real name is Ahmed Obafemi, is the longtime manager of Atlanta rapper Ludacris. He was arrested after a fight outside the APT 4B restaurant in June. Atlanta police said Zulu shot and killed 23-year-old Artez Benton outside the restaurant, which Zulu owns. Zulu was also shot that night but survived.
Man who fatally shot DeKalb auto shop worker sentenced to life in prison
A man who shot and killed a DeKalb County auto shop employee who had been helping him with his car moments earlier was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.
‘Incident’ between 3 Fulton County inmates leaves 1 dead, deputies say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate in the Fulton County Jail is dead after being involved in “an incident” with several others, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say that three inmates became involved in an incident inside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. When...
hotnewhiphop.com
George Chidi Dishes On Alleged Gunna Nurse Drug Smuggling Scandal, Calls It The "Tip Of The Iceberg"
In early July, reports came out of Fulton County alleging that a nurse was caught attempting to smuggle drugs into jail for Gunna, and according to journalist George Chidi, that's just "the tip of the iceberg" of what's been going on with the YSL members who are due to remain behind bars until their January trial.
Granddaughters of man killed in Atlanta massacre share story of how he fought back
ATLANTA — Thursday marks the 116th anniversary of Atlanta’s race massacre, when a mob of white residents attacked and killed more than 20 Black people. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston spoke with two descendants who say their grandfather fought back but was still punished. During the attack, Alex...
fox5atlanta.com
Inmate killed during 'incident' at Fulton County jail, sheriff says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident at the Fulton County Jail that ended with one inmate dead. Officials with the Fulton Sheriff’s Office say their investigators and agents working with the Fulton County DA’s Office, and the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating an incident at the jail involving three detainees.
CBS 46
Two suspected gang members arrested in Atlanta for aggravated assault
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police arrested two men suspected of aggravated assault Sept. 16. Emanuel Robinson and Jeremy Ingram were arrested at an address in DeKalb County by the Auto Crimes Enforcement and Gangs units. Both men are suspected of being gang associates. They were taken into custody without incident.
1 arrested, 1 dead in Clayton County homicide
One person was arrested Thursday in connection with a homicide in Clayton County, police said....
‘Are you ready to die?’: Chilling video used against 2 women accused of beating young mom to death
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two women accused of beating a young mother to death over a man will remain in jail. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Gwinnett County, where we showed you 17-year-old Janine Gonzalez’s emotional moments in court, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Former adult entertainer attempting to save metro Atlanta girls from similar circumstance
ATLANTA — As a former strip club dancer, fighting to rescue girls and women from sex trafficking is personal for Kasey McClure. That’s why on Thursday night she led the so-called “Unholy Tour” once again. It’s a bus tour meant to motivate those on board to take steps to save lives.
Meet the Black Woman Lawyer to Represent Alabama Pastor Who Was Wrongfully Arrested
Atlanta-based attorney Bethaney Embry Jones is one of the lawyers representing Alabama pastor Michael Jennings after he was wrongfully arrested by Childersburg police. Jones is an exceptional lawyer who specializes in civil rights and personal injury cases. In May 2022, Pastor Jennings was arrested while standing outside next to a...
fox5atlanta.com
Auto parts store parking lot turned into crime scene after Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA - Crime scene tape surrounded a southeast Atlanta auto parts store on Thursday night after a shooting sent one person to the hospital. It happened at the Advance Auto Parts store located at 1395 Moreland Avenue. Atlanta police say one person was shot and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
Deputies searching for man they say assaulted woman inside Fulton County Courthouse bathroom
ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of assaulting a female worker inside a bathroom at the Fulton County Courthouse. Authorities confirmed to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that the victim is a worker at the courthouse. “Unfortunately, we had a...
Man arrested in Gwinnett hit-and-run that killed woman
A Norcross man has been arrested on multiple charges related to Wednesday’s fatal hit-and-run crash at a busy Gwinnett County intersection, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Gang member sentenced to life by DeKalb judge
Officials from DeKalb County District Attorney’s office said investigators used clues from a trio of suspects’ social media accounts to arrest three men allegedly connected to a murder, one of whom recently received a life sentence. William Moore-Earvin of Stone Mountain was sentenced to life without parole plus...
