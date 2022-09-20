Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss men’s basketball receives SEC TV networks, tip times
Ole Miss men’s basketball has received its television networks and tipoff times for the 2022-23 SEC slate, the conference announced on Wednesday morning. The Rebels will be on national television for the entirety of the 18-game conference schedule, with marquee television matchups at in-state rival Mississippi State on Jan. 7 (CBS), at home vs. Auburn on Jan. 10 (ESPN2/ESPNU), at Arkansas on Jan. 21 (ESPN2), at home vs. Kentucky on Jan. 31 (ESPN/ESPN2) and the home finale vs. Texas A&M on Feb. 28 (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU).
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss men’s basketball game time, network set at Memphis on Dec. 3
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Ole Miss men’s basketball now has a TV network and tipoff time for its Dec. 3 road contest at Memphis, with the Rebels and Tigers tipping off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2. This morning, Ole Miss also received its TV assignments and tip times...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss releases 2023 football schedule
The 2023 Ole Miss football schedule was unveiled Tuesday as the Southeastern Conference announced next year’s full league slate. The Rebels will open the season at home vs. Mercer (Sept. 2) before traveling to New Orleans to take on Tulane (Sept. 9). Ole Miss returns back home the following week and will host ACC foe Georgia Tech (Sept. 16) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss lands four-star point guard Josh Hubbard
Ole Miss men’s basketball landed their second major commitment from the class of 2023 on Thursday as four-star point guard Josh Hubbard from Madison-Ridgeland Academy. The 5-foot-10 Hubbard announced his commitment at a ceremony in the Madison-Ridgeland gymnasium on Thursday afternoon—selecting Ole Miss over Mississippi State, USC, Houston, Xavier and Seton Hall.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss reveals uniform combination for Saturday's game vs. Tulsa
Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg got the honors of this week’s uniform rollout hype video. The Rebels will be in their dark navy blue jerseys with navy blue helmets and white pants for Saturday’s game against Tulsa. Looks pretty clean and definitely one that I think the...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss football to retire Ben Williams’ No. 74
Ben Williams, the first African-American to play in a varsity football game for Ole Miss, will have his No. 74 jersey number retired later this season, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced on Thursday. Williams’ jersey retirement ceremony will take place at the 2022 Battle for the Golden...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss baseball claims nation’s No. 2 recruiting class
DURHAM, N.C. –The Ole Miss baseball team will soon set off on its national title defense, and it’ll do so with one of college baseball’s best recruiting classes. Baseball America announced its 2022 recruiting class rankings this week, slotting the Rebel class at No. 2 in the nation.
Oxford Eagle
Gallery: Oxford downs Tupelo to clinch Region 3-6A title
Oxford volleyball secured the Region 3-6A title on Thursday as they defeated Tupelo 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-17) to finish a perfect 6-0 in region play. Junior outside hitter Michael Ann East finished with a team-high 11 kills to go along with 11 digs, while sophomore defensive specialist Madi Jones recorded a match-high 13 digs.
Daily Mississippian
Harrison Foxworth, Lydia Robbins elected Mr. and Miss Ole Miss; Eliza Peters elected homecoming queen
The results of the 2022-2023 Homecoming Runoff Elections are in: Harrison Foxworth and Lydia Robbins have been named Mr. and Miss Ole Miss. Eliza Peters has been named homecoming queen. The winners were announced the evening of Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Lyceum. Foxworth, a public policy leadership major from...
desotocountynews.com
Barton among Northwest Sports Hall of Fame inductees
A current DeSoto County school board member is among five new inductees to the Northwest Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame class. Charles Barton, who is on the DeSoto County school board, was a football player and at rantrack for the Rangers between 1964-1965. Barton will be added to...
Oxford Eagle
Gallery: Regents volleyball defeats New Hope 3-0
Regents volleyball defeated New Hope 3-0 (25-10, 25-21, 26-24) on Tuesday as they improved to 11-10 on the season. Junior outside hitter Bailey Ray recorded a team-high 12 kills in the match to go along with nine digs and two aces, while junior outside hitter Myla Meurrier posted a team-high 18 digs along with eight kills.
Daily Mississippian
Alcohol and Beverage Control patrol Oxford bars, hire new agents
The Alcohol and Beverage Control Division of the Mississippi State Department of Revenue has increased the number of enforcement agents working in Oxford on football game days. “On Aug. 25, 2022, approximately 17 agents from across the state assisted with an enforcement detail in Oxford,” ABC Bureau of Enforcement stated....
DeSoto Times Today
11th Oxford Blues Festival kicks off Oct. 6
The 11th Annual Oxford Blues Festival will take place between October 6th-8th, 2022 just off Oxford’s famous square, at Harrison’s located at 1210 Harrison Ave. , Oxford, MS. This year’s headliners are the Grammy-nominated Chicago guitarist John Primer, Grammy-nominated Hill Country bluesman, R.L. Boyce and Bill “Howlin Madd”...
yalnews.com
Reed Is Scheduled To Speak At Ole Miss On Sept. 29
UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI – Celebrated author, columnist, academic, businesswoman and 1974 University of Mississippi (UM) alumna Dorothy Quaye Chapman Reed will present a talk entitled, “Coming Full Circle: My Journey through the University of Mississippi, to Many Points Beyond and Back.” The talk is scheduled on Sept. 29 at noon in UM’s Department of Archives & Special Collections (third floor, JD Williams).
Oxford Eagle
Baptist North Mississippi’s pulmonary program certified by leading cardiovascular and pulmonary organization
Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi’s pulmonary rehabilitation program was recently certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, in recognition of the hospital’s commitment to enhancing standards of patient care. To earn accreditation, Baptist North Mississippi’s rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation...
Oxford Eagle
Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar exceeds expected attendance
Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar was an overwhelming success, as hundreds of patients, caregivers, practitioners, dispensaries, cultivators, and advocates packed Oxford’s Hampton Inn Conference Center. Attendees and residents were lining up in advance before the event even started. Angie Calhoun, Founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis...
desotocountynews.com
Morris named new District Attorney
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves with new District Attorney Robert Morris III, appointed Friday afternoon by Gov. Reeves to fill the remainder of the late District Attorney John Champion’s term (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Assistant District Attorney Robert R. Morris III has been appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves to serve as the...
GPAC announces latest musical talent coming to The Grove
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The latest line-up of musical talent coming to the Grove at the Germantown Performing Arts Center has been released. Several genres of music will be on display over the coming months thanks to GPAC. Musicians performing in Concerts In The Grove will cover everything from jazz to rock-n-roll, all in a relaxed outdoor experience.
Oxford Eagle
City of Oxford to recognize James Meredith Day on Oct. 1
The Board of Aldermen adopted a resolution to recognize Oct. 1 as James Meredith day in Oxford. The holiday will recognize and memorialize the day in 1962 when James Meredith became the first African American student at the University of Mississippi. James Meredith was born on June 25, 1933 in...
60-year-old woman robs Oxford bank, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman is behind bars after she allegedly robbed a bank in Oxford. Oxford police say 60-year-old Karen Sue Bell of Water Valley, MS robbed the bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue on Tuesday. Bell got away with $2,051 in cash, according to police. Bell was located shortly after […]
