The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Threat, robbery cancels two separate central NC football games
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Two separate football games were canceled in central North Carolina. School officials said threats made around Friday night's rivalry football game between Chapel Hill High School and East Chapel Hill High School were not credible. The game was postponed due to the threats. According to...
Risk to student safety cancels two separate central NC football games
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Two separate football games were canceled in central North Carolina. School officials said threats made around Friday night's rivalry football game between Chapel Hill High School and East Chapel Hill High School were not credible. The game was postponed due to the threats. According to...
North Carolina beekeepers see purple and blue honey, but it's rare
What’s old is new again. A Reddit post has gone viral for pointing out a fact that many North Carolinians already knew: The state has purple and blue honey, which is rare and not seen in other states. Timberlake-based Zombees Honey of NC co-owner Whitney Barnes first saw purple...
Trump throws support behind NC Republicans at Wilmington rally
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Former President Donald Trump spoke in support of North Carolina Republicans at a rally in Wilmington on Friday night. Thousands were at Aero Center at Wilmington International Airport to hear from Trump. People in line said they came from various parts of the country including South Carolina, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. They said they realize how much North Carolina is a battleground state.
Threat made against Chapel Hill, East Chapel Hill football game not credible, school officials say
Chapel Hill, N.C. — School officials said threats made around Friday night's rivalry football game between Chapel Hill High School and East Chapel Hill High School were not credible. The game was postponed due to the threats. According to letters sent from the principals of both high schools and...
NC prison commissioner lured back to run new Cabinet agency
RALEIGH, N.C. — The head of North Carolina's prison operations during the COVID-19 pandemic is Gov. Roy Cooper's choice to become secretary of a new standalone Cabinet-level agency tasked with adult corrections. Cooper announced on Thursday that Todd Ishee, who was named state prisons commissioner in 2019, will lead...
A former UNC graduate student says her professors forced her out of her PhD program. Now she is filing a discrimination lawsuit
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — When Angelica Rose Brown was accepted into the University of North Carolina's Kenan Flagler Business School PhD. Program in 2020, she said it brought her one step closer to her career aspirations. Brown entered the program that year with high hopes: she wanted to do...
Education takes an unusual back seat in Georgia election
LILBURN, GA. — Like schools nationwide, those in Georgia face some big decisions in coming years. But polls show K-12 education trailing among voter concerns this year, and candidates are spending more time talking about inflation, the economy, abortion and guns. When it comes to education issues, Gwinnett County...
Giglio: No drama necessary before trip to Clemson
UConn lost to Michigan last week by 59 points. The week before, the Huskies lost at home to Syracuse by 34. In their past 50 games against upper level Division I opponents, UConn has a record of 3-47. So why in Sam Hill is NC State, ranked No. 12 in the latest AP poll, wasting its time with the sad-sack Huskies?
Indiana abortion clinics see patients amid legal changes
INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Jeanne Corwin traveled about two hours on Friday from her hometown of Cincinnati to an Indianapolis abortion clinic, where she saw the clinic's first 12 patients the day after an Indiana judge blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced. It's a trip Corwin has made...
Tides top Bulls 6-3, Durham's division lead now a half game
Bulls catcher Rene Pinto bashed two doubles and left fielder Ruben Cardenas crushed a two-run homer while Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow tossed two and two-thirds hitless innings, however Tides starting pitcher Chris Vallimont fired six and two-thirds quality frames and shortstop Jordan Westburg collected three hits in Norfolk’s 6-3 win over Durham on Friday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The loss along with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s victory over Lehigh Valley means the Bulls’ International League East Division lead is just a half game with five games to play.
WRAL News
Trump peddles conspiracies, stokes fear, as Republicans hope for election turnout boost
Former President Donald Trump delivered a dark assessment of the country Friday night at a rally North Carolina Republicans hope will boost GOP enthusiasm ahead of key elections. “We are a nation where free speech is no longer allowed,” Trump said, as ominous music played at the end of his...
Advocates seek more say in how opioid settlements are spent
COLUMBUS, OHIO — The tattoos on Billie Stafford’s hands — inspired by street art and full of references to her work helping prevent drug-related deaths — have become an indelible memorial to the friend who inked them and the opioid crisis that killed him in April.
Queer Prom allows local LGBTQIA+ community safe space not always afforded in high school
RALEIGH, N.C. — Prom is supposed to be a magical night, a coming of age moment in most young people's lives. However, not all people have the opportunity to safely be themselves during their high school years – or attend prom with the person of their desire. For...
'I am in so much trouble.' Woman bit by raccoon while vacationing in South Carolina
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — On Hilton Head, everyone knows to keep their eyes peeled for alligators when out and about — but what about raccoons?. A few weeks ago, on Labor Day weekend, Barbara Ard pulled into Shipyard Plantation to begin her vacation. Unfortunately, Ard said the air conditioning in the condo she booked wasn't working. So she had to pack up her things and stay at another unit.
From homelessness to PhD program: Desire to help others set man on path to success
After experiencing homelessness on the streets and shelters of Raleigh for 20 years, Michael Watkins says it feels surreal to be in a doctoral degree program. During those two decades without a home, Watkins admits he sometimes feared he wouldn't wake up each morning – and sometimes, he says, his peers didn't. But even struggling with basic needs like finding food, finding a place to sleep and battling drug addiction, Watkins says a love of serving others and a desire to make an impact on the world eventually pushed him to make a big change.
More adults consider sharing space to deal with rising Raleigh rent prices
Candy Chitty has lived in Raleigh for several years, but since she lost her apartment and all her belongings in a massive fire in 2016, she’s been struggling to get back on her feet. It doesn’t help that Raleigh rent prices have risen since then by more than 43%....
Duke Energy has been biggest leaker of any US utility company for six of the last 11 years, EPA records show
At Duke Energy substations across North Carolina and South Carolina, a destructive greenhouse gas is leaking into the atmosphere at an alarming rate. Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) is one of the most potent and longest-lasting climate pollutants, known as "the immortals" because the molecules can in the atmosphere for thousands of years. A single pound of SF6 can heat the planet more than 25,000 pounds of carbon dioxide.
Construction of new Raleigh mixed-use tower 1000 Social is now underway
RALEIGH – Construction at 1000 Social, the first of two 12-story towers on a 40-acre, $1 billion project is now underway. The project, known as The Exchange Raleigh, is being developed by Dewitt Carolinas, Inc., and when the first tower is completed, it will offer 330,000 square feet of mixed use space.
Gray bashes Bulls to 7-6 walk-off win over Tides
Bulls third baseman Tristan Gray smashed three hits, including a game-winning extra-inning two-run home run, his International League leading thirty second longball of the year, to lead Durham to a 7-6 win over the Norfolk Tides in ten innings on Thursday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. With the win, the Bulls continue to lead the International League East Division by one and a half games with six games left to play.
