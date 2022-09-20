ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump throws support behind NC Republicans at Wilmington rally

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Former President Donald Trump spoke in support of North Carolina Republicans at a rally in Wilmington on Friday night. Thousands were at Aero Center at Wilmington International Airport to hear from Trump. People in line said they came from various parts of the country including South Carolina, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. They said they realize how much North Carolina is a battleground state.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

NC prison commissioner lured back to run new Cabinet agency

RALEIGH, N.C. — The head of North Carolina's prison operations during the COVID-19 pandemic is Gov. Roy Cooper's choice to become secretary of a new standalone Cabinet-level agency tasked with adult corrections. Cooper announced on Thursday that Todd Ishee, who was named state prisons commissioner in 2019, will lead...
POLITICS
WRAL News

Education takes an unusual back seat in Georgia election

LILBURN, GA. — Like schools nationwide, those in Georgia face some big decisions in coming years. But polls show K-12 education trailing among voter concerns this year, and candidates are spending more time talking about inflation, the economy, abortion and guns. When it comes to education issues, Gwinnett County...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Giglio: No drama necessary before trip to Clemson

UConn lost to Michigan last week by 59 points. The week before, the Huskies lost at home to Syracuse by 34. In their past 50 games against upper level Division I opponents, UConn has a record of 3-47. So why in Sam Hill is NC State, ranked No. 12 in the latest AP poll, wasting its time with the sad-sack Huskies?
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Indiana abortion clinics see patients amid legal changes

INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Jeanne Corwin traveled about two hours on Friday from her hometown of Cincinnati to an Indianapolis abortion clinic, where she saw the clinic's first 12 patients the day after an Indiana judge blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced. It's a trip Corwin has made...
INDIANA STATE
WRAL News

Tides top Bulls 6-3, Durham's division lead now a half game

Bulls catcher Rene Pinto bashed two doubles and left fielder Ruben Cardenas crushed a two-run homer while Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow tossed two and two-thirds hitless innings, however Tides starting pitcher Chris Vallimont fired six and two-thirds quality frames and shortstop Jordan Westburg collected three hits in Norfolk’s 6-3 win over Durham on Friday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The loss along with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s victory over Lehigh Valley means the Bulls’ International League East Division lead is just a half game with five games to play.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

'I am in so much trouble.' Woman bit by raccoon while vacationing in South Carolina

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — On Hilton Head, everyone knows to keep their eyes peeled for alligators when out and about — but what about raccoons?. A few weeks ago, on Labor Day weekend, Barbara Ard pulled into Shipyard Plantation to begin her vacation. Unfortunately, Ard said the air conditioning in the condo she booked wasn't working. So she had to pack up her things and stay at another unit.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WRAL News

From homelessness to PhD program: Desire to help others set man on path to success

After experiencing homelessness on the streets and shelters of Raleigh for 20 years, Michael Watkins says it feels surreal to be in a doctoral degree program. During those two decades without a home, Watkins admits he sometimes feared he wouldn't wake up each morning – and sometimes, he says, his peers didn't. But even struggling with basic needs like finding food, finding a place to sleep and battling drug addiction, Watkins says a love of serving others and a desire to make an impact on the world eventually pushed him to make a big change.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Duke Energy has been biggest leaker of any US utility company for six of the last 11 years, EPA records show

At Duke Energy substations across North Carolina and South Carolina, a destructive greenhouse gas is leaking into the atmosphere at an alarming rate. Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) is one of the most potent and longest-lasting climate pollutants, known as "the immortals" because the molecules can in the atmosphere for thousands of years. A single pound of SF6 can heat the planet more than 25,000 pounds of carbon dioxide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL News

Gray bashes Bulls to 7-6 walk-off win over Tides

Bulls third baseman Tristan Gray smashed three hits, including a game-winning extra-inning two-run home run, his International League leading thirty second longball of the year, to lead Durham to a 7-6 win over the Norfolk Tides in ten innings on Thursday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. With the win, the Bulls continue to lead the International League East Division by one and a half games with six games left to play.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

