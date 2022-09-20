After experiencing homelessness on the streets and shelters of Raleigh for 20 years, Michael Watkins says it feels surreal to be in a doctoral degree program. During those two decades without a home, Watkins admits he sometimes feared he wouldn't wake up each morning – and sometimes, he says, his peers didn't. But even struggling with basic needs like finding food, finding a place to sleep and battling drug addiction, Watkins says a love of serving others and a desire to make an impact on the world eventually pushed him to make a big change.

