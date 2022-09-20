ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrant issued for suspect in Lawrence High School vandalism

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — A warrant is issued for a person accused of vandalizing the Lawrence High School football field .

The Lawrence Police Department said it worked with the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Department to identify a suspect and present the case to the prosecutor’s office. The suspect’s name has not been made public at this time.

Cowboys from ‘Yellowstone’ coming to Kansas

Investigators say the person set fire to the turf on the football field last week, causing thousands of dollars in damages. The turf in that area was damaged enough by fire that it needed to be replaced.

The vandalism also damaged the school’s mascot, “Chesty the Lion,” which was painted on the field.

Lawrence High School said the new turf is in, and it is ready for the high school’s home game against Olathe East Friday evening.

