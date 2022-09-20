Back in March we let you know that MoCo residents Sam Mussomeli and Terry Redmond are bringing BabyCat Brewery to 10241 Kensington Pkwy in Kensington.”Born from a love of nature, pets, family, and beer, BabyCat brewery will forever be dedicated to crafting excellent craft beverages and ensuring you, your family and your friends feel right at home every time you visit us.” Construction is ongoing and approximately 50% complete, Redmond told us. Assembly of the brewhouse is scheduled to begin in the next few weeks and the tap room will be appointed with a rustic industrial old time train station feel, since the brewery will be located just below the CSX and Marc tracks.

KENSINGTON, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO