Nonprofits: Apply Now for Student-Refurbished Computer Lab
Per MCPS: The Montgomery County Students Information Technology Foundation, Inc. (ITF) will award a refurbished computer lab to a Montgomery County (501)(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The lab will consist of six reconditioned desktop computers with operating systems, flat panel LCD monitors, keyboards, mice and one printer. Applications can be found on...
Virtual Counseling Office Launches in Bethesda
Rise Counseling has announced the opening of its new virtual counseling practice in Bethesda. Founder Mikela Hallmark commented “We built a great office in Atlanta, GA and realized that many working professionals want quality counselors who are available for virtual appointments. With their busy lives, they enjoy being able to avoid the traffic, and fit sessions in when it’s convenient for them.’ We’ve launched the website, and now we’re recruiting talented counselors to join our team.
MCPS: Seven Things to Know for Thursday, September 22
Montgomery County Public Schools released the following community message on Thursday, September 22, 2022:. Here are seven things to know for Thursday, Sept. 22. They include information about new safety rules at MCPS athletic events, a student call for respect, free ESL classes for parents, information about Rockville Goes Purple, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and good news about an MCPS music teacher.
Rumi Life Now Open in Wheaton Mall
Rumi Life is now open in Westfield Wheaton Mall. The name, Rumi, is intended to reflect the store’s goal to make your living space feel “roomy.” The store sells a variety of stuffed animals, fashion accessories, home décor, stationary, and toys. SEE ALSO: Five Below is...
Two New New Restaurants Announced for Upcoming Commas Food Hall
Two more food tenants have been announced for Commas, a new 13,000 square foot food hall coming to the third level of Ellsworth Place (8661 Colesville Rd) in Downtown Silver Spring. Tokoa, which focuses on cheesesteaks and burgers, and J&J Mex-Taqueria, a family owned restaurant which currently has a location at 6231 Georgia Ave NW, DC.
New Website Highlights Flooding Issues, Concerns and Solutions; Also Includes Links to Flooding Survey and Outreach Events
Montgomery County has unveiled a new website to educate and inform the public about flooding issues that may affect residents and businesses throughout the County. The website provides information about frequently flooded roads in the County, steps residents can take to prepare for potential flooding and the availability of flood insurance to all properties in the County.
MCPS Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight to Hold Media Briefing to Discuss Enhanced Security Measures at Athletic Events (Livestreamed Wednesday at 2:30pm)
Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight will hold a media briefing on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 2:30 p.m. to discuss enhanced security measures for MCPS athletic events. WHAT: In-person Media Briefing with MCPS Superintendent, Dr. Monifa B. McKnight. WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. WHERE: Auditorium, Carver Educational Services Center...
Progress at BabyCat Brewery in Kensington; Aiming for November Opening
Back in March we let you know that MoCo residents Sam Mussomeli and Terry Redmond are bringing BabyCat Brewery to 10241 Kensington Pkwy in Kensington.”Born from a love of nature, pets, family, and beer, BabyCat brewery will forever be dedicated to crafting excellent craft beverages and ensuring you, your family and your friends feel right at home every time you visit us.” Construction is ongoing and approximately 50% complete, Redmond told us. Assembly of the brewhouse is scheduled to begin in the next few weeks and the tap room will be appointed with a rustic industrial old time train station feel, since the brewery will be located just below the CSX and Marc tracks.
PANAFEST, Celebrating African Heritage, Returns to MoCo on Saturday, September 24
On Saturday, PANAFEST will be held at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring. PANAFEST gives our community a chance to celebrate the rich diversity of Africa during African Heritage Month. This year’s theme focuses on unity and bringing together people with African ancestry from all over the world. This will be the 11th annual gathering in Montgomery County with African cuisine, fashion and music on display from noon until 9 p.m.
31st Annual “Burtonsville Day” Parade and Festival Returns on Saturday, Sept. 24, with Theme of ‘Discovering East County’
The 31st Annual “Burtonsville Day” parade and festival is returning this year on Saturday, Sept. 24, focused on the theme of “Discovering East County.” The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and the festival at the Marilyn J. Praisner Library and Community Recreation Center will be in full form from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
MoCo Board of Education to Hold Business Meeting, Thursday Sept. 22, 2022
The Board of Education will hold its business meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Closed session will begin at 1:00 p.m. Public agenda items will begin at 3:30 p.m. The meeting will be cablecast live on Comcast Channel 34 (HD 1071), Verizon Channel 36, RCN channel 89 and the MCPS website.
New Station Names and Silver Line Stations Coming Soon With a New Metrorail Map
Per WMATA: Metrorail’s iconic map is getting an update with the addition of the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning today, you’ll start to see new maps rolling out in stations, trains and transit centers, featuring Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station is shown as a future station.
MoCo Rec to Host a Variety of Family-Friendly Events This Fall
Montgomery County Recreation will host family-friendly events this fall season, ranging from fall festivals to swimming with pumpkins. The October events will be hosted at community recreation centers, senior centersand aquatic facilities across the County. Fall special events hosted by Montgomery County Recreation this fall include:. Saturday, Oct. 15. Noon-3...
‘Preserving Historic Cemeteries’ Will Be Focus of Montgomery History’s Online Presentation Available Sept. 26-Oct. 2
Preserving Historic Cemeteries, including the importance—and excitement—of researching, locating, archiving and preserving these historic places—will be the theme of an online presentation of Montgomery History starting Monday, Sept. 26, and available through Sunday, Oct. 2. Author Glenn Wallace, coordinator of “Montgomery County Cemetery Inventory Revisited” for Montgomery...
Planning, Housing and Economic Development Committee Meeting on Sept. 23, 2022
Committee will meet virtually to review zoning measures that would amend development standards in the R-30 zone for apartment buildings, clarify the applicability of the Moderately Priced Dwelling Unit provisions for the Commercial/Residential Zone and create standards for pool enclosures. For Immediate Release: Sept. 22, 2022. The Planning, Housing and...
MCPS: Mental Health Awareness Week to Take Place Oct. 10–15
MCPS and the Montgomery County School Psychologists’ Association (MCSPA) will host free virtual events the week of Oct. 10–15 to give youth and families the opportunity to hear from mental health experts on a variety of issues. The weeklong expo will feature daily themes, dynamic speakers and informational videos, as well as two live events: a Waymaking special on student mental health, and a resource fair and Q&A session.
I-270 & Beltway Toll Lanes to Be Built By Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a civil, building and specialty construction company, announced that it has been selected by Accelerate Maryland Partners LLC (“AM Partners”) as the design and construction contractor for Phase 1 South of the New American Legion Bridge I-270 Traffic Relief Plan, one of the largest civil works projects ever undertaken in the United States. Tutor Perini was selected by AM Partners to design and construct both the Phase 1 South A and Phase 1 South B components of the project. Tutor Perini’s team includes O&G Industries (for Phase 1 South A), the Company’s subsidiary – Lunda Construction (for Phase 1 South B), as well as Parsons Corporation as the lead designer for both Phase 1 South A and B components.
California Woman Arrested for Committing Lottery Ticket Scam in Montgomery County; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 54-year-old Daisy Castillo Badillo, of Los Angeles, CA, for stealing $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident via a lottery ticket scam. Detectives encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
Montgomery County Recreation Will Celebrate Fall with Festivals, Costume Contests, Movies and More
Update on Monday’s Fire in Colesville That Caused $550,000 in Damages
Around 75 Montgomery County firefighters responded to a garage fire that extended into a home on the 12600 block of Davan Drive in Colesville on Monday morning around 1:45am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, sleeping residents were alerted to smoke in the home by their Google NEST ‘smart’ device (originally reported to be an Amazon Alexa). Upon awakening, they tracked smoke to the attached garage and attempted to enter to investigate, but were pushed back by smoke and heat.
