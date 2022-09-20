Read full article on original website
Topher Grace Says Filming 'That '90s Show' Was "Like Christmas"
With the holiday season quickly approaching, we have our eyes set on another sort of family gathering courtesy of the cast and crew behind Netflix’s upcoming That ‘70s Show spinoff, That ‘90s Show. A continuation of the hit series that took its final bow over 15 years ago, fans of the original production have been excited to kick off our shoes at the door of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman’s (Debra Jo Rupp) house and head down to the basement to … take in the festivities with our favorite group of Point Place Wisconsiners since the reboot was announced last fall.
Why Did It Take ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ 15 Seasons to Add Gay Male Characters?
When I was 13, I used to love looking up opening credits from old TV shows on YouTube. Growing up during the height of TV on DVD, I loved nothing more than basking in the pop culture of decades past, which soon became an escape from a reality where the rest of the world was suddenly telling me who I was before I could decide for myself (read: gay). Looking up old opening credits soon transformed into looking up scenes of gay couples from mid-aughts television, including but not limited to Kevin and Scotty from Brothers & Sisters and Luke and Noah from As the World Turns. It didn’t matter that I knew nothing about the context of the series themselves at the time, all I cared about was watching gay men exist. I didn’t yet have the dexterity or emotional bandwidth to declare that I was queer, but knowing footage of them at least lived was monumental for me.
'The Walking Dead's Daryl Led Spin-Off Series Could Include Melissa McBride's Return According to Norman Reedus
With the parent show of The Walking Dead universe now almost in our rearview mirror, more details have begun to emerge about the upcoming spin-offs lined up to engage fans when the curtains finally come down on the zombie show. One of those is the spin-off focused on Norman Reedus' Daryl Dixon. Announced to be in development in 2020, the spin-off was initially planned to center on the characters of Daryl and Carol but was later retooled as a Daryl-only spin-off after filming logistics saw Melissa McBride who plays Carol exit the show. However, Reedus has now hinted at a return of his on-screen partner to the upcoming spin-off.
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine:' 10 Best Reasons Raymond Holt Was The Dad Jake Never Had
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is all things humorous and hard-hitting at the same time. We have seen Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) evolve from an emotionless robot to a dad figure for Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) who eventually becomes the son Holt didn’t have. Their childish rivalry culminates into an intimate familial relationship that can be deemed stronger than any blood relation.
'Reacher' Season 2 Adds Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, and More to Cast
Season 2 of the hit Prime Video series Reacher begins filming this month and with that, the streamer has revealed who'll be joining Alan Ritchson in the second outing for the crime thriller. It was already known that Shaun Stipos would be boarding the series as Jack Reacher's close friend David O'Donnell and that Maria Sten would reprise her role as Frances Neagley, but today's announcement shores up the cast with more of Reacher's old army buddies and new baddies to square off against in the latest book adaptation.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Featurette Delves Into Mayday and Serena's Plans
This week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale brought viewers back to Mayday as June and Moira set out to get more information about Hannah. Meanwhile, Serena, still in Gilead, tries to leverage her position as a pregnant woman and a widow to restore her status. The accompanying “Inside the Episode” featurette explores both storylines, adding a bit more context to what viewers saw in the episode.
'House of the Dragon': Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke Discuss How Patriarchy Rules Westeros
House of the Dragon has come midseason with Episode 5, "We Light the Way." After watching a young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Alicent (Emily Carey) being dictated by the politics of men, the show will now take a decade-long leap to continue with that power struggle. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly actors Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke, who are set to take over the roles from Alcock and Carey as Rhaenyra and Alicent, respectively, discussed the themes of the show and the power dynamics between their grownup characters.
Jamie Lee Curtis, Bruce Campbell and More Dissect Scary Movies' Impact in 'Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror' Trailer
Blumhouse Productions is killing it lately, and Jason Blum, the company's CEO, has absolutely become the Walt Disney of horror. On October 2, Blumhouse Television and Epix is bringing fans a five-part docuseries, Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror, that features a slate of genre titans discussing the impact that horror movies have had on society, and vice versa, since its earliest days. Ahead of the series premiere, Blumhouse dropped an official trailer with some exciting sneak-peeks at the actors and directors involved in making these films so memorable, as well as iconic moments across horror's history.
What Is the True Story Behind 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'?
True crime has always been a popular subgenre of nonfiction. In the past decade, real stories of twisted serial killers have generated interest once more on Netflix. Between historical dramas like Mindhunter, riveting documentaries like Making a Murderer, and biopics like Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, Netflix has released many projects that draw from history’s most shocking headlines. The latest series to capitalize on this trend is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a 10-part limited event series starring Evan Peters as the titular serial killer.
How to Watch Adult Swim Festival: Where Is the Animation Special Streaming?
Animation enthusiasts gathered in Philadelphia last month at the Adult Swim Festival. However, those who didn't get the chance to join in will still have the opportunity to enjoy its programming through a three-part special available on streaming. The exclusive content includes footage from musical acts, backstage interviews, and access to over 120 episodes from more than 16 fan-favorite shows, such as Ricky and Morty and Metalocalypse. Adult Swim and Cartoon Network President Michael Ouweleen said the following about the festival and its accessibility for fans wanting to enjoy it afterward through streaming:
How Faithful Is ‘The Sandman’ to Its Source Material?
When adapting a literary text, adhering to its source material is generally considered a commendable feat. More often than not, faithfulness to the original material also happens to be one of the things fans of the fandom aren’t very open to compromising on. God forbid the adaptation come off as cavalier in its reference to the source material! Such an adaptation almost never sees the light of day, and if it does, its creators seldom revel in the kind of attention that draws. In the case of The Sandman, an authentic understanding of the books, or rather the comics, is indispensible.
‘Andor’ Episode 2 Review: Cassian Gets Caught in the Crosshairs of Power Plays
The second episode of Andor begins a short time after the final moments of the premiere, as a young Kassa (Antonio Viña) sets out with his Kenari peers to locate the crash site. Along the way, they pass a massive abandoned mining site, which completely dwarfs Kassa in size and scope—alluding to, perhaps, whatever befell the adults of Kenari. The flashback gives way to nightfall on Ferrix, which sees Cassian (Diego Luna) stealthily make his way through the backstreets of the town, while the rest of the cast of characters clocks out of work and closes up shop.
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 couples include unannounced additional same-sex partnership
The couples of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 have been revealed – including an unexpected second same-sex partnership.The dance competition returned with its launch show on Friday (23 September), with the 15 celebrity competitors learning which pro dancer will be putting them through the ringer during the next three months. You can find all the couples competing on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 here.While it had previously been announced that the show would be featuring one same-sex couple, with Richie Anderson requesting a male partner and being paired with Giovanni Pernice, an all-female partnership was also revealed.One of the last partnerships...
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
New 'House of the Dragon' Clip Shows Alicent With No Allies
HBO has released a new clip to tease the upcoming episode of House of the Dragon featuring Olivia Cooke taking over the role of Alicent Hightower from young actor Emily Carey, as the series takes another time jump. In the short clip, we see Alicent speaking to Larys Strong, a.k.a. Larys Clubfoot (Matthew Needham), the son of the current Hand of the King, Lyonel Strong. The two are talking about “unbiased counsel” to the King in some matter, which sees Alicent missing her own father Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) who would have been “partial” for her. She ultimately shows her frustration saying, “In all of Kings Landing is there no one to take my side?”
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals How ‘Wolf Pack’s Relatability Caught Her Interest
This July, fans were delighted to learn that Sarah Michelle Gellar would be making her long-awaited return to the supernatural teen drama genre. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was announced to have joined the upcoming series, Wolf Pack, on Paramount+. Now, thanks to a statement she gave during the streamer’s TCA presentation, fans have some insight on what about the series got Gellar to sign on.
Get Ready For Streams & Screams as Netflix Unveils New Halloween Portal
Even though October is still a few days away, Netflix has already given us a preview of what's to come this Halloween season, which, of course, includes a ton of hair-raising flicks. The streaming service has already announced a number of horror films that are set to arrive next month, including a Stephen King adaptation, Mr. Harrigan's Phone; The Midnight Club from well-known horror filmmaker, Mike Flanagan; a Jeff Wadlow-directed horror-comedy, The Curse of Bridge Hollow; and The Cabinet of Curiosities from none other than Guillermo del Toro. So, when it comes to fright this year, Netflix didn't come to play games. And to amplify the spine-tingling streaming experience this October, Netflix has launched a horror portal, "Streams & Screams," to provide a suspenseful collection "made for sharing—and scaring."
First 'Shotgun Wedding' Images Highlight Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's Unhappy Couple
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel are a couple at odds in a batch of photos for Prime Video’s upcoming rom-com, Shotgun Wedding. Released to the streamer’s Twitter account today, fans are getting a solid look at not just the romance between the leading characters, but also a peek at high profile ensemble members D’Arcy Carden, Cheech Marin, and Lenny Kravitz.
'Hocus Pocus 2' Behind the Scenes Video Promises the Sequel Will Be Full of Magic and Nostalgia
Grab your candy corn, because the witching hour is nearly upon us! There's no doubt that excitement is bubbling and brewing for Hocus Pocus 2, the long awaited sequel to a Halloween season staple. Pure magical nostalgia this way comes, and ahead of the movie's Disney+ premiere on September 30, Hocus Pocus Guide has shared with us a special behind-the-scenes clip. In just under two minutes, the clip features interviews with all three of the films' stars, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, as well as the director Anne Fletcher and other members of the cast.
New 'Black Adam' Teaser Features DCEU Icons Including Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn
Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is leaving no stones unturned in hyping fans for the upcoming feature. As the movie stands just a month away from its release the new promotional material is steadily nudging fans toward theaters. A new clip revealed by Johnson on Twitter addresses the Justice League and Birds of Prey characters in relation to the next super set to enter the DCEU. The minute-long clip starts with a shot of Batman’s Batarang that Ben Affleck used during his stint, it further moves to a shot of the Superman symbol on Henry Cavill’s suit. We then see quick shots of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. As we see the snaps of the fan-favorite heroes Amanda Waller’s (Viola Davis) voiceover goes, “Before a world of heroes and villains, one power ruled it all… Black Adam.”
