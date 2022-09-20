Read full article on original website
FedEx 'Surprisingly' Leaves Out Details On What Drove Earnings Miss, Analyst Says
FedEx Corp. FDX reported weaker-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results, with earnings of $3.44 per share on revenues of $23.2 billion. Three analysts provide their takes on the Atlanta-based logistics company and its management. Morgan Stanley. Analyst Ravi Shanker reiterated an Equal-Weight rating, while keeping the price target unchanged at $250. FedEx...
Analysts Slash Accenture's Price Targets Over Softer Booking Potential, Guidance & Economic Weakness
Accenture plc ACN clocked 15% revenue growth in Q4. It launched additional buyback and boosted the dividend. BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman lowered the price target on Accenture to $312 from $315 and kept a Market Perform. Though the company delivered another "solid" quarter and guided FY23 revenue growth, he...
This Analyst Sees 'Multiple Catalysts' To Drive Revenue Growth For Yatra
H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Yatra Online Inc YTRA with a price target of $4. Yatra’s shares rose 54.3% year-to-date, driven by stronger operating performance as demand for travel in leisure and corporate segments picks up. Buck believes the pandemic has...
F5 Could More Than Double As Solid Demand Trends Continue & Supply Constrains Start To Ease, Needham Says
Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy and $303 price target on F5, Inc FFIV. F5 was careful not to update conditions post its last earnings call, but he sensed that demand was vital for Security and Systems. Supply remains a significant constraint and has not improved materially, but it...
Why FedEx Stock Is Popping Thursday Afternoon
FedEx Corp FDX shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results that were better than feared following the company’s weak preliminary results from last week. Q1 Results: FedEx reported first-quarter revenue of $23.2 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $24.01 billion, according to...
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 21, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 18.62% at $0.07. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 9.46% at $0.06. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 8.16% at $0.45. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 7.69% at $9.00. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.48% at $0.92. Aurora Cannabis ACB...
Why Jim Cramer Says He Likes This Stock Over Medtronic
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Boston Scientific Corporation BSX is a much better company than Medtronic plc MDT. When asked about Dow Inc. DOW, Cramer said, "Don’t buy it back." The "Mad Money" host recommended sticking with Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY. Cramer said SoFi...
Microsoft, Google, Meta Have All Dropped Below June Lows But These 2 Big Tech Stocks Are Holding Up
Most big techs are now trading below their June lows, dragged by macro concerns, which have not spared the broader market either. Techs have led the market sell-off once again and this is evident from their relative underperformance versus the broader market. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK is...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Cameco 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Cameco CCJ has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.02%. Currently, Cameco has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion. Buying $1000 In CCJ: If an investor had bought $1000 of CCJ stock 20 years ago, it...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About IBEX Holdings
Within the last quarter, IBEX Holdings IBEX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for IBEX Holdings. The company has an average price target of $20.25 with a high of $21.00 and a low of $20.00.
Marijuana Stock Movers For September 22, 2022
BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.26% at $0.24. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 13.93% at $0.04. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 10.03% at $0.06. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 8.58% at $0.38. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.57% at $2.32. Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down...
Klick Track CEO Bardia Dejba Discusses His Point Of Sale Offering At The Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference
Bardia Dejba, CEO of Klick Track, discussed his entry into the cannabis point of sale business with Douglas Hannah, a partner with Silverleaf Venture Partners, at the Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference in Chicago. KlickTrack offers an all-in-one point-of-sale solution built by cannabis retailers for cannabis retailers. The company’s Order Queue...
Slowdown? Walmart Goes Cautious On Its Hiring Plans Ahead Of This Holiday Season
Walmart Inc WMT looks to hire 40,000 workers in seasonal and full-time roles ahead of the big holiday season. Walmart's new workers this year will include seasonal U.S. store associates, truck drivers in full-time positions, and service staff at call centers. The hiring will likely bolster its online business and...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About NextEra Energy Partners
Within the last quarter, NextEra Energy Partners NEP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $83.67 versus the current price of NextEra Energy Partners at $79.8, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value
The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
Wednesday's Market Minute: The Fed is Right to Sink the Stock Market
It’s looking like one of the biggest mistakes in the inflation analysis this year was the conviction with which many said it was primarily a supply-chain problem. Crude oil is down 35% from its high and is below where it traded before Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago. Same with wheat and lumber. The further we get from the original COVID shutdowns, the more the supply chain unbuckles. China has been a big laggard, but even the closures this past quarter weren’t worse than in 2020. Despite these improvements, inflation is stuck above 8%. Supply chain pressures have eased, yet inflation hasn't meaningfully moved.
Canadian Cannabis Sales Continued To Increase In July, Here's Why
Recently, Statistics Canada released July retail cannabis sales for the country. The reports showed that marijuana sales increased from June by 4.5% to C$394.8M. "The month was longer by 3.3%. June was revised from C$377.5 million to C$377.9 million. Sales rose 17.8% from a year earlier, down from June's 23.2% growth rate," states the report.
What In The World Is Going On With Ford Shares?
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 17.2% to $12.01 since the start of Monday's trading session on continued weakness. Ford during Monday's after-hours session previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance as low as $11.5 billion or as high as $12.5 billion.
Leading Consumer Credit Card SuperNet Joins The Stage At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference
Michael Tsang, CEO of SuperNet, was a guest speaker at The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this past week. SuperNet is a fast growing card network brand allowing cardholders to spend at general everyday merchants but also at Cannabis related merchants. SuperNet was developed as one of the first payment processors to allow the use of their technology for the Cannabis industry.
Where Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts
Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $184.8 with a high of $210.00 and a low of $148.00.
