Westmoreland County, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County high school football notebook: First-year QBs finding rhythm

First-year quarterbacks have embraced their role behind center and, as a result, some teams have not missed a beat offensively through a few weeks of the WPIAL season. Ten area teams have a new quarterback, including Franklin Regional (2-1) with senior Roman Sarnic, who rushed for 126 yards on 28 carries in last week’s 16-7 upset of Class 5A No. 1 Gateway.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport halts Mt. Pleasant’s winning streak

Freeport and Mt. Pleasant mirrored each other’s 3-1 records going into Friday night’s game. Freeport looked to rebound at home after losing to Armstrong last week. Mt. Pleasant wanted to stretch its winning streak to four. The Yellowjackets came away 24-6 winners. The Yellowjackets struck first when Gavin...
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg comes up just short in quest for 1st win over Clairton

In a backfield of mostly underclassmen, Clairton looked to the only senior for big-play leadership. Bears quarterback Capone Jones ran for 161 yards and passed for 106 yards as Clairton (2-3, 2-0), No. 3 in this week’s TribHSSN rankings, held off No. 4 Leechburg, 20-13, in a key Eastern Conference matchup.
LEECHBURG, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Sports
City
Latrobe, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Westmoreland County, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gateway holds off Plum’s big rally

Gateway appeared to have a comfortable halftime lead Friday in a Big East Conference clash with Plum at Gateway’s Antimarino Stadium. But the Mustangs didn’t flinch when facing the 21-point deficit at the break. Plum rallied throughout the second half, recovering a pair of squib kickoffs, blocking a...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg looking for elusive win over Clairton

During Leechburg’s recent football revival, one of the must-do items is to beat Clairton. The Blue Devils will have a chance to check that item off their list Friday when they travel to Neil Brown Stadium to face the Bears. Leechburg is 0-27-1 against Clairton, claiming a 6-6 tie...
CLAIRTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Sept. 23, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. NK Salvation Army to offer holiday assistance, coats. The New Kensington Salvation...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shaler road to close Saturday for school's homecoming parade

Police in Shaler say motorists should be aware of a road closure on Saturday related to the Shaler Area School District homecoming celebration. The homecoming parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will proceed south on Mt. Royal Boulevard, from Morewood Road to Campbell Place. Mt. Royal will be closed...
DONEGAL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield

One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

