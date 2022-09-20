Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 22, 2022: Bethel Park boys knock off Thomas Jefferson
0 – Trevor Kovatch and Dylan Rathway each had two goals, and Brandon Yeschenko, Preston Rathway and Dylan Timko also scored to lead Belle Vernon (8-2, 7-1) to a Section 3-2A win over Southmoreland (0-10, 0-8). Burrell 1, Trinity Christian 0 – Will Doutt scored the decisive goal and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County high school football notebook: First-year QBs finding rhythm
First-year quarterbacks have embraced their role behind center and, as a result, some teams have not missed a beat offensively through a few weeks of the WPIAL season. Ten area teams have a new quarterback, including Franklin Regional (2-1) with senior Roman Sarnic, who rushed for 126 yards on 28 carries in last week’s 16-7 upset of Class 5A No. 1 Gateway.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport halts Mt. Pleasant’s winning streak
Freeport and Mt. Pleasant mirrored each other’s 3-1 records going into Friday night’s game. Freeport looked to rebound at home after losing to Armstrong last week. Mt. Pleasant wanted to stretch its winning streak to four. The Yellowjackets came away 24-6 winners. The Yellowjackets struck first when Gavin...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leechburg comes up just short in quest for 1st win over Clairton
In a backfield of mostly underclassmen, Clairton looked to the only senior for big-play leadership. Bears quarterback Capone Jones ran for 161 yards and passed for 106 yards as Clairton (2-3, 2-0), No. 3 in this week’s TribHSSN rankings, held off No. 4 Leechburg, 20-13, in a key Eastern Conference matchup.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway holds off Plum’s big rally
Gateway appeared to have a comfortable halftime lead Friday in a Big East Conference clash with Plum at Gateway’s Antimarino Stadium. But the Mustangs didn’t flinch when facing the 21-point deficit at the break. Plum rallied throughout the second half, recovering a pair of squib kickoffs, blocking a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hempfield’s resurgence has Birdie all atwitter as he makes Westmoreland County Week 4 picks
Hempfield fever has stricken the Birdie. He came to work Monday morning with his face painted blue and white, and he was wearing a tattered Rick Druschel throwback jersey. Management told him to change clothes, so he put on his Gino Caesar camo jersey and Reitz-approved bucket hat instead. “They...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gesinski sisters connect to lead Mt. Pleasant girls soccer past Southmoreland
Sisters Riley and Morgan Gesinski couldn’t wait to play varsity soccer together so they could make an impact for fast-rising Mt. Pleasant. They are both good players individually, but they showed what they can do as a pair Wednesday night in an important road victory that kept Mt. Pleasant undefeated.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny County jury rules against former West Mifflin football player in concussion case
All parties in a lawsuit filed in Allegheny County agreed that Shane Skillpa sustained a concussion at a West Mifflin Area School District football practice as a sophomore in 2009. They also agreed that in recent years he has shown symptoms of anxiety, forgetfulness, depression and headaches. The split among...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leechburg looking for elusive win over Clairton
During Leechburg’s recent football revival, one of the must-do items is to beat Clairton. The Blue Devils will have a chance to check that item off their list Friday when they travel to Neil Brown Stadium to face the Bears. Leechburg is 0-27-1 against Clairton, claiming a 6-6 tie...
Nationally ranked Slippery Rock headlines College Game of the Week
Slippery Rock's offense is averaging over 40 points per game during their undefeated start to the season.
Pitt Misses Five-Star WR Hykeem Williams
The Pitt Panthers miss out on their highest-rated recruit.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Sept. 23, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. NK Salvation Army to offer holiday assistance, coats. The New Kensington Salvation...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Expert refutes concussion claims in suit against West Mifflin Area School District
The neuropsychologist who invented the widely used ImPACT test to help diagnose concussions testified on Wednesday that symptoms experienced by a West Mifflin man hurt on the high school football field 13 years ago are unrelated to that injury. Dr. Mark R. Lovell told a jury that he believes Shane...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 23-25
Stage Right School for the Performing Arts takes to the high seas for a weekend production of the 1934 musical “Anything Goes,” featuring Cole Porter classics such as the title song and “I Get a Kick Out of You.”. A multiple Tony Award-winner, the madcap romp tells...
Retired Steeler visits Hampton restaurant to receive donation
What appears to be a routine football play has the potential to change a life drastically. On a Monday night in 2017, the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker collapsed after making a tackle, having suffered an injury that necessitated spinal stabilization surgery and had doctors wondering if he ever would walk again.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shaler road to close Saturday for school's homecoming parade
Police in Shaler say motorists should be aware of a road closure on Saturday related to the Shaler Area School District homecoming celebration. The homecoming parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will proceed south on Mt. Royal Boulevard, from Morewood Road to Campbell Place. Mt. Royal will be closed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield
One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
Mt. Pleasant prepares for first Glass & Ethnic Festival without beloved longtime mayor
Mt. Pleasant Borough Manager Jeff Landy recalls that, in years past, planning the borough’s annual Glass & Ethnic Festival was filled with laughter and humor. This year, however, things were different. “It’s an empty feeling,” Landy said. On Friday, Mt. Pleasant will kick off its first Glass...
wtae.com
Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds.
