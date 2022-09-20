Bill to increase transparency at VA signed into law, electronic system for veterans to submit complaints

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJBF) – President Joe Biden has signed into law the Patient Advocate Tracker Act , which will increase transparency and accountability at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for veterans who report concerns that they experience with the VA health care services, which is bipartisan legislation championed by U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

According to lawmakers, Senator Warnock introduced a version of the bill in the Senate with U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA).

Lawmakers state that the bill would require the VA to create an electronic system specifically for veterans to submit complaints regarding the healthcare services they receive, and the system will allow a veteran to file a complaint electronically with the patient advocate and view the status of the complaint, including interim and final actions that have been taken.

Officials say that the current patient advocate tracking system (PATS) allows for tracking and reporting complaints by the VA, but not for the patient.

According to lawmakers, creating a tracking system for veterans to see where their complaint is in the reporting process will allow for fewer frustrations and increased transparency at the VA.

