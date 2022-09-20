Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Lakeville North basketball star Nolan Winter commits to Wisconsin over Gophers, Stanford
MINNEAPOLIS - Nolan Winter, the No. 2-ranked basketball recruit in Minnesota for the class of 2023, made his college choice on Friday. Despite the Gophers and Ben Johnson being considered the favorite for months to land the 6-10 forward from Lakeville North, Winter is not staying home. Via social media Friday afternoon, Winter announced his commitment to attend Wisconsin next season.
willmarradio.com
Gophers Getting Ready for First Road Test
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The 3-0 Golden Gopher football team continues to prepare for its first road game of the season. Minnesota travels to number-21 Michigan State for the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams on Saturday. The Spartans are 2-1 on the season after falling at Washington this past...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Current, former North players doing fine
Since the high school football season began, I’ve only been to one game. A couple of weeks ago I was in Minneapolis to watch the host North Polars defeat the St. Paul Johnson Governors 48-6 in the season opener for both teams. The Polars took care of business behind...
Rosemount football proves Class 6A contender status, defeats no. 1 Eden Prairie
Eden Prairie was inside the Rosemount 5-yard line on its first drive of the game, one that lasted seven minutes. The no. 1-ranked Eagles ran the ball down the field and Rosemount could not stop it. Three run plays inside the five yard-line were unsuccessful, so Eden Prairie faced a fourth and goal. ...
ktoe.com
Gary Sanchez Giving Minnesota Students 100-Thousand Dollar Scholarships
(Minneapolis, MN) — Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is giving three Minnesota students each 100-thousand scholarships. Sanchez says the scholarships are awarded as part of his Swing for the Fences program, which awards scholarships to students in underrepresented segments. This year’s winners will be honored at Target Field before Friday’s game against the Angels.
fox9.com
Edina High School changes safety procedures after homecoming football fight
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Edina school district announced new safety procedures after several fights broke out during the high school homecoming football game in September. On Sept. 16, Edina Public Schools said multiple fights broke out during the first home game of the season against Prior Lake. Richfield police were called in as reinforcement to help clear the campus, and students who were not supposed to be on camps were evacuated.
Edina schools enact new restrictions after football brawl
EDINA, Minn — The game-night experience will be a touch different for fans when Edina High School (EHS) hosts visiting Lakeville North at the Hornets' next home football matchup on Oct. 7. A communication sent to district families Friday says new security measures will be in place following a...
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Minnesota
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka, MN
Just west of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnetonka is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and scenery. But it’s also famous for being home to a variety of restaurants that appeal to any palate. Keep reading to discover the 14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka. 1. Blue Birch. $$ | (952) 935-5500...
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
fox9.com
Large hail damages homes in Minnesota, Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Violent storms overnight on Tuesday are keeping roofers and insurance agents busy this week, from Maplewood, Minn. to River Falls, Wis. But for homeowners, the storm feels like a bit of "déjà vu" because only months ago, on May 19, a larger storm left even more damage.
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- At Duke's on 7 in Minnetonka, there are new drinks on the menu: seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, an offering made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts of the intoxicating chemical that can produce a high in food and drinks."I think people are just curious to try them because it just became legal over a month ago," said Luke Derheim, co-owner of Craft & Crew Hospitality, which owns Duke's and other restaurants.There's a sales tax every time someone buys THC seltzer, pack of gummies or other edibles. But Minnesota is not reaping the full economic...
Minnesota Beekeeper Has To Pay Over $300,000 For Venting On Facebook
This is a fascinating case regarding freedom of speech and the internet. A Minnesota man found out the hard way that sometimes venting on social media like Facebook can cost you dearly. We have all seen stories of people being caught on tape or writing something on social media that...
Minnesota brewpub to bring seasonal eatery to south metro park
Antlers Park & Swimming Beach is set to undergo roughly $11.6 million in improvements in 2023. The city of Lakeville has also agreed to work with a private partner to bring food and beverage service to the park. Courtesy of city of Lakeville. The City of Lakeville and a locally-owned...
Missing: Johnathan Anderl last seen leaving MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – A Crystal man who lives with autism is missing after leaving the MacPhail Center for Music Thursday evening in downtown Minneapolis.Johnathan Anderl, 39, was seen in surveillance video exiting the education center, located at 501 Second Street in Downtown East, at about 5:20 p.m. before heading towards West River Parkway. Anderl is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a short beard and short brown hair with a receding hairline.He was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, khaki shorts and tennis shoes with long socks.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Watch For Two Surprises In This Minnesota Police Chase
Police chases can be unpredictable. There are so many variables that come into play. From the driving skills of the suspect and the officers to the traffic conditions and the weather. All these things and more will have a dramatic impact on how the chase will play out. You will...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
