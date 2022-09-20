ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

fox9.com

Lakeville North basketball star Nolan Winter commits to Wisconsin over Gophers, Stanford

MINNEAPOLIS - Nolan Winter, the No. 2-ranked basketball recruit in Minnesota for the class of 2023, made his college choice on Friday. Despite the Gophers and Ben Johnson being considered the favorite for months to land the 6-10 forward from Lakeville North, Winter is not staying home. Via social media Friday afternoon, Winter announced his commitment to attend Wisconsin next season.
MADISON, WI
willmarradio.com

Gophers Getting Ready for First Road Test

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The 3-0 Golden Gopher football team continues to prepare for its first road game of the season. Minnesota travels to number-21 Michigan State for the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams on Saturday. The Spartans are 2-1 on the season after falling at Washington this past...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Current, former North players doing fine

Since the high school football season began, I’ve only been to one game. A couple of weeks ago I was in Minneapolis to watch the host North Polars defeat the St. Paul Johnson Governors 48-6 in the season opener for both teams. The Polars took care of business behind...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ktoe.com

Gary Sanchez Giving Minnesota Students 100-Thousand Dollar Scholarships

(Minneapolis, MN) — Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is giving three Minnesota students each 100-thousand scholarships. Sanchez says the scholarships are awarded as part of his Swing for the Fences program, which awards scholarships to students in underrepresented segments. This year’s winners will be honored at Target Field before Friday’s game against the Angels.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Edina High School changes safety procedures after homecoming football fight

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Edina school district announced new safety procedures after several fights broke out during the high school homecoming football game in September. On Sept. 16, Edina Public Schools said multiple fights broke out during the first home game of the season against Prior Lake. Richfield police were called in as reinforcement to help clear the campus, and students who were not supposed to be on camps were evacuated.
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

Edina schools enact new restrictions after football brawl

EDINA, Minn — The game-night experience will be a touch different for fans when Edina High School (EHS) hosts visiting Lakeville North at the Hornets' next home football matchup on Oct. 7. A communication sent to district families Friday says new security measures will be in place following a...
EDINA, MN
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka, MN

Just west of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnetonka is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and scenery. But it’s also famous for being home to a variety of restaurants that appeal to any palate. Keep reading to discover the 14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka. 1. Blue Birch. $$ | (952) 935-5500...
MINNETONKA, MN
Hot 104.7

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
fox9.com

Large hail damages homes in Minnesota, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Violent storms overnight on Tuesday are keeping roofers and insurance agents busy this week, from Maplewood, Minn. to River Falls, Wis. But for homeowners, the storm feels like a bit of "déjà vu" because only months ago, on May 19, a larger storm left even more damage.
RIVER FALLS, WI
FOX 21 Online

Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- At Duke's on 7 in Minnetonka, there are new drinks on the menu: seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, an offering made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts of the intoxicating chemical that can produce a high in food and drinks."I think people are just curious to try them because it just became legal over a month ago," said Luke Derheim, co-owner of Craft & Crew Hospitality, which owns Duke's and other restaurants.There's a sales tax every time someone buys THC seltzer, pack of gummies or other edibles. But Minnesota is not reaping the full economic...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Johnathan Anderl last seen leaving MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – A Crystal man who lives with autism is missing after leaving the MacPhail Center for Music Thursday evening in downtown Minneapolis.Johnathan Anderl, 39, was seen in surveillance video exiting the education center, located at 501 Second Street in Downtown East, at about 5:20 p.m. before heading towards West River Parkway. Anderl is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a short beard and short brown hair with a receding hairline.He was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, khaki shorts and tennis shoes with long socks.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

