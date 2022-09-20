Oral Robert University’s newly renovated Fenimore and Fisher Graduate School of Business features new classrooms and labs for students to get a leg up. Inside is a trading floor, similar to what you would see at a stock exchange, where students will make real investments with their money. The 40,000-square-foot renovation was made possible by Alumni Terry Fisher and Richard Fenimore. Now, their names are branded in the College of Business Program title.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 HOUR AGO