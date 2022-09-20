Read full article on original website
Yukon-Mustang High School Football Rivalry Being Renamed
The game, which has been played since 1974, will now be known as "Canadian County Bedlam." Mustang currently leads the series 30-20, and this year's game kicks off at Yukon High School at 7 p.m.
Group Of Female Athletes Filing Lawsuit Against UCO
The group said the University of Central Oklahoma broke federal law by treating female athletes differently than their male counterparts. The Title IX lawsuit filed by members of the UCO Women's Track & Field team said, among other issues, UCO didn't provide the team proper uniforms, requiring them to wear mismatched clothes during meets.
Piedmont Sixth Grader Makes Amazing Catch Against Rival Stillwater
No matter the level of football, rivalries run deep. Making a massive play against your hated foe? Now that’s one of the best feelings in the world. Like every other football team, the kids on the Piedmont sixth grade team work really hard. “They’re leaders on the team, they...
News 9 Gets First Look At New Boutique Hotel In Norman
The City of Norman welcomes its newest hotel near an iconic facility. The Noun Hotel is located across the street from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Each room has a subtle touch of the University of Oklahoma’s crimson red while also encompassing the texture, colors and culture that make Oklahoma one of a kind.
ORU Celebrates Newly Renovated Graduate School of Business
Oral Robert University’s newly renovated Fenimore and Fisher Graduate School of Business features new classrooms and labs for students to get a leg up. Inside is a trading floor, similar to what you would see at a stock exchange, where students will make real investments with their money. The 40,000-square-foot renovation was made possible by Alumni Terry Fisher and Richard Fenimore. Now, their names are branded in the College of Business Program title.
TU Students Living In Retirement Community Perform Concert For Residents
Two University of Tulsa students are calling a Senior Living Retirement Community home and spending much of the school year performing music for residents. Jordan and Madyson said they're loving life at Montereau. They've put on many informal performances since moving here last month, but Thursday was their first official show.
Author Nicholas Sparks Holds Meet & Greet In Tulsa, Promotes New Book
Best-selling romance author Nicholas Sparks, who wrote books such as The Notebook, Message in a Bottle and Dear John held an event in Tulsa Thursday night. Magic City Books hosted Sparks for a meet-and-greet at Cascia Hall to promote his new book, Dreamland. News On 6's LeAnne Taylor emceed the event!
OKCFD Battling Grass Fire In Northwest OKC
Oklahoma City firefighters are at the scene of a grass fire on the city's northwest side. The fire is located near Northwest 122nd Street between North Council Road and North Rockwell Avenue. The department said the fire is also involving bales of hay which have caused considerable smoke in the...
Stalled Out Semitruck Causes Heavy Delays On Interstate 35 Northbound
A stalled out semitruck is causing delays on one of the busiest freeways in the Oklahoma City metro. The incident happened along Interstate 35 northbound near 27th Street in Moore. Traffic has been limited to one lane on I-35. According to Bob Mills SkyNews 9 pilot Jim Gardner, delays stretch...
Temps In The 90s Today, Followed By A Cold Front Moving In Tonight
Another scorcher today! We will be in the 90s by noon with upper 90s this afternoon. Look for highs closing in on records this afternoon. There is a chance for thunderstorms in the panhandle today. Tonight a few showers possible along and north of Hwy 412. The cold front pushes...
Law Enforcement Identifies Suspect, Officer In Edmond Crash
Oklahoma City and Edmond police released new information on an Edmond officer injured in a crash Friday afternoon. The officer, now identified as Sgt. Joe Wells, crashed out near South Boulevard and Smiling Hill Boulevard, which is within Oklahoma City's city limits. Police said Wells was pursuing a suspect, who...
Man Arrested, Faces Multiple Complaints Following Stabbing In Stillwater
Stillwater police arrested a man who is accused of stabbing a woman in a car Thursday morning. Authorities said James Kerns got into an altercation with a female when he stabbed her in the neck. Kerns ran away when the car stopped, police said. He was arrested around 11 a.m....
New Fire Station In Sapulpa Nearing Completion
Work is underway to improve response times for firefighters in Sapulpa. The Sapulpa Fire Department is about a month away from opening a new fire station and officials hope it will make things much safer for residents. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday with details.
Tulsa Police Arrest Man After Responding To Domestic Violence Call
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of strangling a woman in an apartment near 71st and Yale. Police said they could hear a woman screaming when they got to the apartment complex on Monday. Experts said strangulation can lead to even more violence, and said a person willing to strangle...
Crash Kills Motorcycle Rider In Southeast OKC
Crews responded to a crash between a car and a motorcycle in SE Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near SE 74th and Air Depot Blvd. The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was in his...
Tulsa Police Say Robbery Suspect Died From Injuries Sustained During Foot Chase
Tulsa Police said one robbery suspect is on the run and another died after jumping down a hill while running from officers. Records show the suspect who died, Ramond Thompson, has been in and out of prison for robbery over the last 20 years, and was just released just four months ago.
OCPD Identifies Suspect, Officer In SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police have identified the officer and suspect involved in a shooting that happened in southwest Oklahoma City. Officers said they responded to a 911 call at around 11:36 p.m. Wednesday in regards to a domestic stabbing at a home near the 3300 block of Southeast 89th Street. The...
Person Who Barricaded Themselves Inside Purcell Home Is In Custody
UPDATE (3:42 p.m., Sept. 21, 2022): The person who barricaded themselves inside a Purcell home is now in custody. The update was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office representative. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------------- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said a...
4 Arrested Following Pursuit In Enid
The Enid Police Department said officers were initiating a traffic stop Thursday night when the driver of the vehicle began to flee. Enid Police said officers were able to use "stop sticks" to bring the chase to an end, but the suspects began to move on foot. Officers said fur...
State Medical Examiner Reveals Duncan 3-Year-Old's Cause Of Death
The State Medical Examiner's office released the cause of death for a 3-year-old boy who died earlier this week. Authorities said the child, who remains unidentified, died due to blunt force trauma. His death has been ruled the death as a homicide. First responders arrived at an apartment complex Monday...
