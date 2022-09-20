ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada tops France to take control of group at World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Nirra Fields scored 17 points and Shay Colley added 11 to help Canada beat France 59-45 on Friday in the women’s basketball World Cup. The victory moved Canada (2-0) into the driver’s seat as the only unbeaten team left in its group. “It’s great for us,” Canada guard Kia Nurse said. “Great momentum moving forward. The first game against Serbia it showed what we can do, a great team win. To do that again with everyone contributing is huge.” In other games Friday, the U.S. routed Puerto Rico 106-42; China beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 98-51; Serbia defeated Japan 69-64 and Belgium topped South Korea 84-61. Australia routed Mali 118-58.
Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez left 'UNABLE to link up with Argentina squad in USA due to visa issues' after US embassy in London was closed on Monday due to Queen's funeral... but duo 'will fly TODAY after sorting applications back in home country'

Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez have not been able to join their Argentina team-mates in Miami ahead of a clash with Honduras. The Premier League centre-backs were unable to get visa appointments with the US Embassy in London on Monday, after it closed for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, according to TyC Sports.
From Canada to Chile: VCT Americas partner teams can sign VALORANT players from across the entire Americas

Riot Games’ import rules for VALORANT could lead Brazilian teams with full North American rosters or North American teams with all Brazilian players. Riot recently announced the 10 teams for the Americas region, which is the apex of NA, Brazil, and Latin American teams. The regional competition will be hosted on LAN next year in Los Angeles. With the new Americas league also comes new import rules as the regions combine into one. According to the new ruleset put in place by Riot, the members of the larger region will be considered a part of that region and not an import.
Denmark to allow 'significantly reduced' mink production

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government said Friday that a temporary ban on mink breeding will expire Jan. 1, allowing mink production to resume in the country but at a ”significantly reduced” level than before the coronavirus pandemic. The government nearly two years ago ordered a cull of millions of minks and banned their farming to minimize the risk of the small mammals retransmitting the virus to contain a mutated version that could spread to people. At first the ban was set to expire at the end of 2021 but was extended for a year. As of Jan. 1, it will again be permitted to keep mink in Denmark. It was not immediately clear whether there would be a cap on the number of animals per farm. There will be limits on the number of people allowed to visit farms, and farmers will be required to register the names of visitors.
Italy's Meloni heads south in final vote push

Italian far-right leader Giorgia Meloni closed her campaign for weekend elections in Naples Friday amid speculation her long-forecast victory may be marred by a shift in support in the south. "I'm a patriot... we are a party of the south, as well as of the nation," Meloni declared, vowing to work to help a region that has long suffered higher unemployment and poverty than elsewhere.
Fire in Argentina refinery kills three

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A fire at an oil refinery in southwestern Argentina killed at least three people early Thursday, according to local authorities. Firefighters worked throughout the morning to extinguish the blaze that started at a storage tank at the New American Oil refinery, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the provincial capital of Neuquen, .
Portugal introduces new visa targeted at digital nomads

Portugal has become the latest country to introduce a work visa specifically for the digital nomad.The scheme will be launched on Saturday (24 September) for freelancers and remote workers who want to stay in the country for up to five months, according to the online guidebook Portugalist.The visa is aimed at citizens of non-EU/EEA countries or Switzerland who would usually work from home.British citizens fall under this category as the UK is no longer an EU or EEA country following Brexit.The visa is being touted as an ideal way for digital nomads to escape the winters that can drop into...
