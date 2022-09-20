ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

REAL ESTATE | 551 Fair Street, West Bend, WI | By Wendy Wendorf

West Bend, WI – Wendy Wendorf of Homestead Realty with the property of the week at 551 Fair Street, West Bend, WI. This well-maintained three-bedroom plus refinished basement and bonus room is spacious, beautiful, and a great location close to restaurants, shopping, parks, etc. So many updates. So gorgeous....
pleasantviewrealty.com

2522 North 9th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch located on Sheboygan’s north side. This home offers a large living room that features a beautiful natural fireplace with attached dining area and a private fenced in backyard with a storage shed that could double as a tiki bar. The half bath is located in the basement and could use some finishing touches.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha PD: Person in custody, incident at 61st Street and 24th Avenue

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say a suspect has been taken into custody following an incident near 61st Street and 24th Avenue on Friday, Sept. 23. Officials said in a tweet, they are dealing with a "barricaded subject." Shortly before 12:30 p.m., Kenosha police indicated the suspect had been brought...
pleasantviewrealty.com

2404 North Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Ranch charmer with fresh paint and windows throughout the home, replaced carpet and ceramic tile flooring all in 2022. Move right in. Many areas for storage. Kitchen has had the appliances replaced in 2022. Bedrooms have nice closet space. Lower-level family room waiting for your final touches. The backyard is all fenced in, with a garage and extra parking area, roofs have been replaced on the home and garage in 2022. Close to shopping and the Interstate.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Panera Bread opens in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto participated in the grand opening of Panera Bread at 12630 W. Capitol Drive. Robin Pullmann, the general manager, stands next to Ponto at the Panera Bread location. Instead of a ribbon cutting, they separated a bread ribbon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County electric bus charging station installed

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 the installation of the first electric bus charging station at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa. It is installed along Milwaukee County’s East-West Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line. The MCTS planned 9-mile, regional, modern transit...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

No free election day bus rides; Milwaukee County Board votes

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County leaders are pumping the brakes on the possibility of free bus rides on election day. The resolution to take people to polling places failed. "I really find it difficult to see why anyone would be opposing this resolution," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Steven Shea. "This is...
WJFW-TV

New area code coming to Wisconsin

MADISON (WJFW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday that a new area code could be coming to Wisconsin. The 608 area code in southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin, which includes Madison, is running out of prefixes. Prefixes are the the three numbers in the phone number following the area code.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Askia Strong sought for attempted homicide

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Milwaukee Police Department are asking for your help in finding 32-year-old, Askia Strong. Investigators say Strong stood over the mother of his children and opened fire. He shot her over and over again, a total of 23 times. She is alive to tell her story.
CBS Minnesota

"Truly incredible": 3,000-year-old canoe recovered from Wisconsin's Lake Mendota

Featured video is a CBS News report from 2021MADISON, Wis. -- A second ancient canoe has been recovered from Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin.According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, a 3,000-year-old dugout canoe was recovered by maritime archeologists with the historical society and partners from the state's tribal nations. It's believed to be the oldest canoe discovered in the Great Lake region by about 1,000 years. Radiocarbon dating places it at 1,000 B.C.Less than one year ago, a 1,200-year-old canoe was discovered in the same lake - and drew international attention, the historical society said."Finding an additional historically significant...
wiproud.com

Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
seehafernews.com

Nearly 100-Year-Old Building to be Demolished Near Downtown Sheboygan

A building that has stood for nearly 100 years near downtown Sheboygan will soon be torn down. The Sheboygan Common Council met on Monday where they approved a contract with Scott’s Excavating to tear down the former Jakum’s Hall, located at 2601 North 15th Street. The structure began...
