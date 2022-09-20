Read full article on original website
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underratedJake WellsWisconsin State
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in WisconsinJoe MertensWisconsin State
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | 551 Fair Street, West Bend, WI | By Wendy Wendorf
West Bend, WI – Wendy Wendorf of Homestead Realty with the property of the week at 551 Fair Street, West Bend, WI. This well-maintained three-bedroom plus refinished basement and bonus room is spacious, beautiful, and a great location close to restaurants, shopping, parks, etc. So many updates. So gorgeous....
pleasantviewrealty.com
2522 North 9th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch located on Sheboygan’s north side. This home offers a large living room that features a beautiful natural fireplace with attached dining area and a private fenced in backyard with a storage shed that could double as a tiki bar. The half bath is located in the basement and could use some finishing touches.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County residents hit with rate increase by WE Energies starting January 2023
September 22, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face a November 8 referendum question to permanently raise their taxes about 10% for an anti-crime proposal, WE Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well. In August neighbors received...
Madam Chino, the West Allis store reducing waste while innovating fashion
Madam Chino is a West Allis store that is dedicated to reducing clothing waste and upcycling old clothes to create something new and keep garments out of landfills.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha PD: Person in custody, incident at 61st Street and 24th Avenue
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say a suspect has been taken into custody following an incident near 61st Street and 24th Avenue on Friday, Sept. 23. Officials said in a tweet, they are dealing with a "barricaded subject." Shortly before 12:30 p.m., Kenosha police indicated the suspect had been brought...
pleasantviewrealty.com
2404 North Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Ranch charmer with fresh paint and windows throughout the home, replaced carpet and ceramic tile flooring all in 2022. Move right in. Many areas for storage. Kitchen has had the appliances replaced in 2022. Bedrooms have nice closet space. Lower-level family room waiting for your final touches. The backyard is all fenced in, with a garage and extra parking area, roofs have been replaced on the home and garage in 2022. Close to shopping and the Interstate.
This Is Wisconsin's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
spectrumnews1.com
Concerned residents hope to form advisory group in response to proposed Menomonee Falls landfill expansion
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — As Waste Management (WM) looks to expand the Orchard Ridge landfill, residents who live nearby are hoping to form a Community Advisory Group to have some influence on the project’s future. Penelope Waggoner lives about a mile away from Orchard Ridge, which is the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Panera Bread opens in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto participated in the grand opening of Panera Bread at 12630 W. Capitol Drive. Robin Pullmann, the general manager, stands next to Ponto at the Panera Bread location. Instead of a ribbon cutting, they separated a bread ribbon.
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County electric bus charging station installed
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 the installation of the first electric bus charging station at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa. It is installed along Milwaukee County’s East-West Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line. The MCTS planned 9-mile, regional, modern transit...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
No free election day bus rides; Milwaukee County Board votes
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County leaders are pumping the brakes on the possibility of free bus rides on election day. The resolution to take people to polling places failed. "I really find it difficult to see why anyone would be opposing this resolution," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Steven Shea. "This is...
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks' attorney files motion to withdraw from case
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The attorney for Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks filed a motion Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, to withdraw as Brooks' attorney. A hearing on the motion has been scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 1:00 p.m. WISN 12 News obtained a letter to victims' families from the...
WJFW-TV
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON (WJFW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday that a new area code could be coming to Wisconsin. The 608 area code in southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin, which includes Madison, is running out of prefixes. Prefixes are the the three numbers in the phone number following the area code.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Askia Strong sought for attempted homicide
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Milwaukee Police Department are asking for your help in finding 32-year-old, Askia Strong. Investigators say Strong stood over the mother of his children and opened fire. He shot her over and over again, a total of 23 times. She is alive to tell her story.
Animal shelter staffing shortages: Wisconsin facilities at 'breaking point'
Many animal shelters around the country are in crisis. Some in our area are struggling to find more workers, and care for more pets in need.
"Truly incredible": 3,000-year-old canoe recovered from Wisconsin's Lake Mendota
Featured video is a CBS News report from 2021MADISON, Wis. -- A second ancient canoe has been recovered from Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin.According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, a 3,000-year-old dugout canoe was recovered by maritime archeologists with the historical society and partners from the state's tribal nations. It's believed to be the oldest canoe discovered in the Great Lake region by about 1,000 years. Radiocarbon dating places it at 1,000 B.C.Less than one year ago, a 1,200-year-old canoe was discovered in the same lake - and drew international attention, the historical society said."Finding an additional historically significant...
wiproud.com
Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
seehafernews.com
Nearly 100-Year-Old Building to be Demolished Near Downtown Sheboygan
A building that has stood for nearly 100 years near downtown Sheboygan will soon be torn down. The Sheboygan Common Council met on Monday where they approved a contract with Scott’s Excavating to tear down the former Jakum’s Hall, located at 2601 North 15th Street. The structure began...
