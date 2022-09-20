ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Latinos in Tech working to expand career opportunities

By Bruce Harrison
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmziF_0i3RUSY000

Latinos in Tech co-founder Ben Juarez wants people from his community to know what he didn't as the young son of immigrants from El Salvador — there are vast opportunities for careers in tech.

“Never did I think about that," said Juarez. "Nobody ever told me. A lot of it is that. Somebody stopping and telling you – you can do this."

According to Latinos in Tech's website, their goal is to help Latinos meet the projected 13% growth of technology occupations by 2020. They also want to increase the overall percentage of minorities working in tech.

The organization offers members the chance to share resources, and join special events and professional development services, according to its website.

“Our main goal is to make sure Latinos are given the opportunity to be a part of that ever-increasing technological workforce," said Juarez.

For more information, visit Latinos in Tech's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Latinos#El Salvador#Typo#Racism
TheConversationAU

A huge LinkedIn study just showed which connections are better when searching for a job

Say you are looking for a new job. You head to LinkedIn to spruce up your profile and look around your social network. But who should you reach out to for an introduction to a potential new employer? A new study of more than 20 million people, published in Science, shows that your close friends (on LinkedIn) are not your best bet: instead you should look to acquaintances you don’t know well enough to share a personal connection with. The strength of weak ties In 1973, the American sociologist Mark Granovetter coined the phrase “the strength of weak ties” in the context...
INTERNET
CNBC

Some of the best roles are posted on ‘hidden’ job boards—how to find them

The secret to landing your dream role isn't submitting hundreds of applications on companies' websites — in fact, many great jobs aren't posted online at all. More and more people are finding and landing new opportunities through the "hidden job market": vacancies that aren't publicly listed or advertised with recruiters but instead are filled through "internal candidates or referrals," Stacey Perkins, a career and leadership coach at recruiting firm Korn Ferry, tells CNBC Make It.
JOBS
Vice

Real Estate Giant Compass to Lay Off Significant Number of Tech Employees

The real estate company Compass is undergoing layoffs Tuesday as part of its plan to “significantly” reduce costs by the end of the year in order to navigate simultaneous downturns in the housing and tech sectors. The layoffs will concentrate on the company’s technology team, according to a company spokesperson who confirmed the layoffs to Motherboard.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
Black Enterprise

McKinsey Announces Its 1B Business Accelerator For Black-Owned Retail Brands In the U.S.

McKinsey, a global management consulting firm, has announced its Next 1B business acceleration program for Black-owned consumer and retail brands. According to a McKinsey release, the program is eyeing the next Black Unicorn, startups with valuations of a billion dollars or more. The consulting firm reports in the last decade, less than five Black brands have reached the unicorn milestone.
RETAIL
CoinTelegraph

From skies to blocks: How an aerospace student became a Web3 entrepreneur

A popular adage says that the path to success is not a straight line. Sometimes, it leads to various detours along the way, like learning about developing aircraft, being a writer, keeping an eye on Bitcoin (BTC) and exploring the blockchain space. In a Cointelegraph interview, Ahmet Usta shared his...
TECHNOLOGY
getnews.info

One Key Visa Helps International Students Navigate US Student Visa and Higher Education Process

The Agency Guides Students Through the Entire Process Using A Personalized Approach. The United States is home to some of the best academic training centers in the world. It is no wonder many foreign students take the leap, hoping to land in one of the country’s prestigious universities. However, facing such bureaucratic procedures, accomplishing this could be a daunting task for many.
IMMIGRATION
geteducated.com

Data Science Certificate Online – Graduate Certificate Programs

Every day, mobile applications such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops generate infinite information. Thus, data science, a comparatively new career, has emerged. Data science is critical as it generates enormous amounts of information for strategic planning. To illustrate, corporations from practically every industry require strategic specialists who know how to leverage available data. Therefore, obtaining a data science certificate online can lead to an advantageous career.
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Games Industry, Entertainment and Metaverse Communications Guru Jacki Vause Joins ME Ventures Board

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Music investment fund for the creator economy, ME Ventures, has announced it has appointed Jacki Vause to its advisory board. Jacki’s role will be to advise on contributing to the fund’s mission to nurture and inspire the next generation of creators and innovators. She brings decades of experience across the entertainment and creative industries, and a natural eye for innovation talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005491/en/ Jacki Vause, CEO and Founder of Dimoso joins ME Ventures advisory board. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
InsideHook

Meet the First Graduates of an Ambitious Whiskey Apprenticeship

Two years ago Jack Daniel Distillery and Nearest Green Distillery set up a groundbreaking $5 million mentorship program called the Nearest and Jack Advancement Initiative, with a stated goal to “work with participants representing the BIPOC community who aspire to become head distillers, heads of maturation, and production managers.” This week, we saw some encouraging results: Byron Copeland graduated from a two-year apprenticeship within the initiative’s Leadership Acceleration Program and was named manager of leadership acceleration and maturation innovation at the Jack Daniel Distillery. Tracie Franklin, another participant in the program, also graduated.
DRINKS
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy