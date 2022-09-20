ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Busy weekend for bear sightings in Bozeman

By Edgar Cedillo
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7I9G_0i3RUQmY00

BOZEMAN — Fish Wildlife and Parks responded to more than five separate reports of bear sightings in our area over the weekend. One bear in Bozeman wandered into Montana State Senator JP Pomnichowski’s backyard.

“Climbing, climbing in a couple of seconds,” says Pomnichowski.

Pomnichowski was doing the dishes Sunday night when she looked up and noticed something odd.

“I looked up and saw a black bear,” Pomnichowski.

She quickly grabbed her phone and snapped pictures of her visitor.

“I came out just outside the backdoor zoomed in and took some photos and footage,” says Pomnichowski.

Fish Wildlife and Parks say as we head into hibernation season bear sightings become more common.

“We routinely see multiple calls a day of bear activity, especially in places like Bozeman and Big Sky,” says FWP Region 3, Communication & Education Program Manager, Morgan Jacobsen.

Jacobsen says when bears are active, from March to December, people should make sure to secure items that bears might be attracted to.

Answers to today's Instagram story poll — and good advice!

“Be bear aware no matter where you live but especially in western Montana make sure that garbage and pet food and bird feeders are secured,” says Jacobsen.

This is something Pomnichowski knows all too well, so she makes sure to take down her bird feed in order to have fewer things bears could eat. Even then there is no escaping what is in her yard.

“What smells tasty to us smells tasty to a bear and then some. They have been eating choke cherries - we have choke cherries,” says Pomnichowski.

Pomnichowski says although the bear was close to her backyard, at the end of the day she understands it’s also the bear’s territory.

“We just leave him alone- let them live their little lives, all is well,” says Pomnichowski.

FWP reminds you to be alert and keep your distance if you see grizzly or black bears as you head outside or even in your neighborhood.

“Secure attractants, carrying bear spray, and be prepared to use it while recreating or working outside,” says Jacobsen.

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 KISS FM

This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why

One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana

If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Looking To Make Some Quick Fun Cash? Apply For This Montana Gig.

With concerts constantly coming to Montana and as we continue to add shows to Bozeman, there are going to be numerous opportunities for you to be a part of the show. Working backstage and helping stars set up their show is not only fun but rewarding. You can tell your friends, "yeah I set up all those lights" or "I brought all of Thomas Rhett's equipment on stage".
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Bozeman, MT
Government
Bozeman, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
Bozeman, MT
Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
XL Country 100.7

Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Spray#Grizzly Bears#Fwp Region 3
montanarightnow.com

Bicyclist killed in accident in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A bicyclist was killed in an accident near the corner of Huffine Ln and Gooch Hill Rd. Richard Evers, 75, was trying to cross Huffine Ln. on his bicycle when a vehicle struck him, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported. The cause of death was determined...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
XL Country 100.7

Weird And Interesting Facts About Montana State

It's always fun to learn some interesting facts about the largest university in Montana. Montana State University is considered one of the top academic establishments, not only in the Pacific Northwest, but in all of the United States. The university has grown considerably over the past several years. The student population is from all over the world, new majors, classes, and technology are becoming available, and athletics become more prominent each year.
BOZEMAN, MT
bozemancvb.com

10 Bozeman Businesses On Our Best-Kept Secrets List

Bozeman may be known for its outdoor adventure, but for those who prefer a quieter pastime, you’ll find plenty to do within town. Dining, shopping, and art in this little mountain reprieve rival those in urban areas. And the hype isn’t all on Main Street. Instead, you’ll find special little shops tucked in the nooks and crannies of town, with personalities as unique as their wares.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Special Report: Body Found in Camper South of Livingston

Early Monday morning, the Park County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a deceased body in a camper on East River Road south of Livingston. The incident is under investigation. Details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time, but the Sheriff’s Office is investigating it as a homicide. According to the Park Co. Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the report of a body at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning.
LIVINGSTON, MT
KULR8

Body found in camper on East River Road in Park County

The following is a press release from the Park County Sheriff's Office:. LIVINGSTON, Mont. - "At approximately 0830 this morning the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body that was found in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road. The circumstances surrounding the reason have yet to be determined, but the Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide. As you can imagine these cases take time and the information involved is sensitive. With that being said, I will do my best to update you as I can. If you have any information in regards to this incident please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050."
KBZK News

KBZK News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy