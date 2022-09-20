ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Desperate parents seek answers over a month after 15-year-old daughter vanished on first day of school

By Andrea Blanco
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The parents of a missing South Carolina teenager continue to seek answers about their daughter’s disappearance.

Fifteen-year-old Sarah Pipkin was last seen on 15 August after her first day of school at Cane Bay High School, in Berkeley County. Surveillance video captured the teen leaving the school premises with a group of students, local news station WCSC reported.

Sarah was supposed to take the bus home that day and an hour after she failed to arrive, her mother filed a runaway report with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office following advice from the department, she wrote in a Facebook post.

More than a month after Sarah went missing, her family is desperately pleading with the public to come forward with information about her whereabouts.

“I need to know. I need to know if she’s safe,” Darling Campbell told WCSC. “I need to know if someone’s harmed [my daughter]. If someone has ... I want them prosecuted to the fullest. You know, I mean, in all reality, she is 15. She’s not old enough to make decisions for herself.”

Sarah’s disappearance is now being treated as a missing person case. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office told WCSC there have been no updates in the investigation.

“We’re thinking it’s not necessarily a runaway and that someone has picked her up,” Ms Campbell told WCSC.

“... We just want her home so she can either get the help she needs and continue with her life. You know, that’s all we want.”

Sarah’s father, Rickey Campbell, said he is worried about Sarah’s wellbeing because she did not take anything with her that could indicate she left on her own. The day she went missing, she left her phone and wallet at home.

“If I was going to run away, I would make sure that I had extra clothes, socks, shoes whatever,” Mr Campbell told the outlet. “She took not even deodorant, not even money, she didn’t take it, she didn’t take anything.”

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information about Sarah. She was ls seen wearing faded jeans, a black Bob Ross t-shirt and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Sarah is white, has brown eyes and recently cut her hair short, pixie style.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Comments / 145

Denise Dykes
3d ago

Did they question the group?!? What time did they last have contact with her!! The parents are saying a lot of weird things!! If she went to school why didn’t she have her wallet or phone with her?!! Check family first!!

Reply(4)
85
Aminah Umm Hussian
3d ago

You have to look who she was with a group of students on the camera that she left school with now she been missing for month so where is the other student who was with her the article fail to say anything about that investigate them kids she left with because they was the last ones she was with you have to tell to your kids not trust other kids too because they can do evil things out here to harm other kids act like nothing never happen going on with they happy little lives check them kids

Reply(1)
49
The Last Dragon
3d ago

Teenagers do not go anywhere without their phones. They would forget their book bag before they forget that phone.

Reply(5)
90
