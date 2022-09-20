ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC says Queen Elizabeth’s funeral watched by 28 million people in UK

The BBC has revealed that Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was watched by a peak audience of 28 million people across the UK on Monday, 19 September.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch was laid to rest at Windsor Castle after a state funeral service in London’s Westminster Abbey.

Around 20 million people watched the broadcast on BBC One, with 5.3 million tuning in to watch the service on ITV.

Meanwhile, the BBC also revealed that their live footage of the Queen’s lying-in-state inside Westminster Hall was streamed 25 million times.

The Independent

The Independent

