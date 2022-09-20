Read full article on original website
Kentucky receiving $23M in funding for crime victim aid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A federal program that supports crime victims is awarding almost $23 million in grants to Kentucky programs. Funds totaling $22.8 million will go to assist 120 programs and projects, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said in announcing the funding Thursday. The programs funded include children’s advocacy centers, court-appointed special advocates, domestic violence programs and sexual assault programs.
9 sickened by substance at California plastics recycler
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say nine people were taken to the hospital after being exposed to a caustic substance at a California plastics recycling company. Seven workers had breathing problems or other symptoms while two firefighters who entered the building were taken to the hospital for examination as a precaution but weren't sickened and they were later released, Riverside County fire officials said.
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Johnson City Press. September 15, 2022. Editorial: Drivers should always be careful at deer crossings. We’re nearing the time of the year when drivers should exercise even more caution when they see a “deer crossing” sign. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says more than 200 Americans...
Judge: Maryland can start counting mail-in ballots earlier
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge granted an emergency petition on Friday filed by the Maryland State Board of Elections to enable the counting of mail-in ballots earlier than they were during the state's July primary. Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge James Bonifant granted the petition, which will...
Big South Fork offers camping, permits for Public Lands Day
ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) — Back country permits and free camping are being offered in celebration of National Public Lands Day at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Tennessee and Kentucky. The park is offering back country permits and one night's camping at the Alum Ford Campground...
Iowa tops 10,000 COVID deaths as many residents unvaccinated
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More than 10,000 people have died with COVID-19 infections in Iowa, state officials reported this week. Iowa data updated Wednesday shows 10,051 deaths associated with the viral infection. The state averages eight deaths a day when measured as a seven-day moving average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Candidates for top Arizona election job spar in debate
PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement sparred with the Democrat who helped oversee the 2020 election in Maricopa County in a debate Thursday evening as they each seek the state's top elections post. The two vying...
Suit challenges implementation of Disabilities Education Act
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A class-action suit filed on Wednesday challenges Virginia’s implementation of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The suit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia asserts that when parents challenge school plans for how to educate their children, hearing officers rarely side with parents, The Richmond TimesDispatch reports.
NH AG: Some Democrat absentee ballot mailers had wrong info
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's attorney general on Friday issued a cease-and-desist order against the state Democratic Party regarding absentee ballot application mailers with incorrect information that were sent to 39 communities and affected 926 voters. “This was a regrettable clerical error made by a mail vendor with...
Beshear creates advisory council to guide disaster responses
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — In a state hit by devastating tornadoes and flooding within a span of several months, a new and diverse advisory council will help guide responses to natural disasters and prepare communities for any future crisis, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. Beshear signed an executive...
New study finds dangerous arsenic levels have been lurking in California prison waters
A new study sheds light on California's dangerous water situation, where arsenic levels have been found in drinking water. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Tennessee governor announces new Savage Gulf State Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the creation of a new state park on Thursday. The Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties will be carved from the 19,000-acre Savage Gulf State Natural Area. That is currently part of South Cumberland State Park, which had become too large to manage as a single park, according to a news release.
Maryland announces settlement with Kushner-owned company
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland over allegations of charging tenants illegal fees and failing to maintain properties, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Friday.
Oregon students' math, reading skills plummet post-pandemic
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The math, reading and writing skills of Oregon students have plummeted in the wake of the pandemic and the school disruptions that came with it, state education officials said. Testing from spring 2022 shows students who were already behind before the pandemic had the most...
An estimated $20M more available for rental assistance
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — After announcing earlier this month that a pandemic-related emergency rental assistance program is being phased out as federal funding is exhausted, Vermont state officials now say they believe an estimated $20 million more is available to extend the benefits for some of the lowest income Vermonters.
Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state's next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even...
NH secretary of state's office puts out investor guide
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire secretary of state's office and its securities regulation bureau have put out an investor guide for residents. The first edition of “The New Hampshire Investor Guide: Strategies for Investing Wisely and Avoiding Financial Fraud" debuted Thursday. The free guide, in English...
WVa officials embark on bobwhite quail restoration effort
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia wildlife officials have embarked on an effort to restore the northern bobwhite quail population. Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that 12,000 bobwhite quail have been added at wildlife management areas across the state. The goal is to bring the numbers to 20,000, and the Division of Natural Resources will conduct more stockings through October. It's part of a five-year restoration project.
Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 5
Cameron Yoe (2-2) at No. 3 Lorena (3-1) Streaming: NFHS Network; Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter. Breakdown: District play kicks off in 11-3A Div. I, as the Yoemen travel to Lorena in a lights-out matchup, even with Cameron coming off back-to-back losses. Meanwhile, the Leopards have a little more spring in their step after a close win over La Vega.
