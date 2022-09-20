Read full article on original website
200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids
Friends of Grand Rapids Parks are looking for volunteers to help make the city look a little greener. (Sept. 23, 2022) 200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids.
First Tech Week held in Grand Rapids
The first ever Tech Week Grand Rapids is underway with the final event planned for Saturday. (Sept. 23, 2022)
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Thursday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re planning on heading out on the lake Thursday, be aware of hazardous swimming conditions. A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties through Thursday evening.
Fall street festival coming to Ottawa in October
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Social House Kitchen & Bar is known for their late night atmosphere but they offer so much more than that including a fantastic food menu with weekly specials!. They’re also hosting their first annual October on Ottawa street festival next month! Mandi joins us...
Fall is the perfect time to visit Shanty Creek Resort
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Well it’s officially fall and one thing that we’re blessed with in Michigan is beautiful fall color tours! It’s the perfect time to head up north and visit the small towns, wineries, and breweries. Shanty Creek Resort offers the perfect spot to stay and head out and enjoy all northern Michigan has to offer.
Belmont neighbors settle class-action PFAS suit for $54 million
Five years after the carcinogen PFAS was discovered in wells in northern Kent County, a federal judge has tentatively approved a $54 million settlement against the companies responsible. (Sept. 21, 2022)
Plans for battery plant near Big Rapids
Plans are in the works to build a new electric vehicle battery plant near Big Rapids. (Sept. 21, 2022)
Distressed clay pots in ArtPrize peer into the past
If you’re headed to DeVos Place Convention Center to enjoy ArtPrize 2022, you may notice a larger-than-usual crowd poring over several distressed and damaged clay pots. (Sept. 23, 2022)
Meet the Artists: 'Broken Angels' by Morse and team
"Broken Angels" by Deanne Morse, Maggie Annerino, Suzanne Zack and Joe McCargar is displayed at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 22, 2022)
Muskegon Heights parents frustrated with school district
Parents in the Muskegon Heights school district are frustrated over staffing shortages and poor communication. (Sept. 22, 2022)
Hope Unexpected celebrates 10 years of helping single moms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Hope Unexpected is a local non-profit which supports local single moms and their children, through multiple services providing support and hope. This month the organization celebrated 10 years of service, and we were there for the celebratory dinner to recognize local moms, supporters and volunteers. To...
Pella can help bring your vision for your home to life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – During ArtPrize, we see a lot of examples of innovation and design and you may wonder how that can translate into something new for your home. Today we have Tim from Pella here to talk about their services and design works. Pella also has many different options that fit any customer’s needs including their vision and their budget. Pella is a national brand but is locally owned right here in Grand Rapids.
Meet the Artists: Jaylei Art by Jamari Taylor
"Jaylei Art" By Jamari Taylor is displayed at DeVos Place Convention Center for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 23, 2022)
Meet the Artists: Sukanya Mani's Beside Between Beyond
Beside Between Beyond by Sukanya Mani is displayed at Fountain Street Church for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 23, 2022)
BCPD: 3 arrested in drive-by killing of 2-year-old
Crediting help from the community, Battle Creek police have arrested three people who they say are responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old. (Sept. 23, 2022)
You Could Win Tickets to Tran-Siberian Orchestra!
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – Trans-Siberian Orchestra Ghosts of Christmas Eve comes to Van Andel Arena on Sunday, December 4th, 2022 with two show times at 3:00PM & 7:30PM. For a limited time, the TRAN-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA TICKET GIVEAWAY is giving away four tickets to the show. Enter from now until September 29th to earn your seat in the audience of this must see event. And don’t forget to come back daily to increase your odds of winning!
Fall is here, and so is Oktoberfest
Grand Rapids leaders will kick off a fall tradition this weekend with Oktoberfest celebrations. (Sept. 23, 2022)
Gearing up for the 2022 Gentex Santa Parade
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s ArtPrize and the leaves are barely starting to turn but yet plans are well underway for this year’s Santa Parade in Grand Rapids. Today we have Wayne and Sarah from the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber and Craig from Gentex, the new sponsor of the parade.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on US-31
GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after crashing his motorcycle on US-31 between Montague and Rothbury Wednesday evening. It happened around 7:25 p.m. on US-31 south of S. Oceana Drive in Grant Township. Michigan State Police say the 43-year-old from Brighton was headed south when his motorcycle...
GRPD chief: Drive-bys increase risk of innocent victims
Battle Creek police continue to search for whoever is responsible for killing 2-year-old Kai Turner in a drive-by shooting. (Sept. 21, 2022)
