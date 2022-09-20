ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

WOWT

Adorable Photo Alert: NSP Trooper rescues cat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day in the life of a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper is unpredictable, and in the case of Trooper K. McaAcy, his Thursday involved “pawsing” some of his duties to rescue a stranded kitten. The agency took to twitter to share two sweet photos...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Texas

A Nebraska inmate who went missing last year was arrested Tuesday in Texas. In a news release, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said LaJuan Jones was found at a family member's home in Dallas. He reportedly left the Community Corrections Center - Lincoln for a work assignment on Dec. 13,...
DALLAS, TX
1011now.com

Nebraska DHHS warning of West Nile virus in mosquitos

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is launching a statewide portal for people to voluntarily exclude themselves from gambling in the state. Now, the program has about 100 volunteer attorneys and 40 student volunteers involved. It’s saved more than 2,000 Nebraska families from immediate eviction at no cost to the tenants.
NEBRASKA STATE
Lincoln, NE
Nebraska State
1011now.com

Gaming Commission launches Self-Exclusion Program ahead of gambling in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is launching a statewide portal for members of the public to voluntarily exclude themselves from participating in gaming activities in Nebraska. The portal will include the Nebraska voluntary self-exclusion program and other problem gaming resources. Applicants can prevent themselves from...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Noir: Crime writing giant Jim Thompson forgotten in native state

Seventy years ago this month, a 25-cent paperback called “The Killer Inside Me” hit newsstands across the country. Featuring a shadowy montage of noir staples – a burning cigarette, a bottle of whiskey, a hint of cleavage and a pool of blood – the cover promised “a novel of murder unlike any you’ve ever read.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska

SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

West Nile virus on the rise in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported the highest number of mosquitoes with West Nile virus since 2018. Samples collected across the state indicate that cases in mosquito pools haven’t been this high for the past five years. “That activity in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska DHHS selects three Medicaid health plans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three health plans have been selected after bids for Nebraskans in Heritage Health in an announcement from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Friday. Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care, and United HealthCare of the Midlands were the selected Medicaid health plans for...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Coolest thing made in Nebraska? Top eight for round two

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Round two of the first ever 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' tournament now has eight contestants. NE Manufacturing Alliance said that manufacturers, students, and all Nebraskans are invited to vote for their favorite Nebraska-made product in a head-to-head, bracket style competition through October 9. Online voting for the competition is available at nemanufacturingalliance.com.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Child welfare watchdogs concerned over staffing, treatment shortages

OMAHA, Neb. — Not enough child welfare case workers and shortages in treatment options for mental health, and substance and domestic abuse are some of the big concerns from two separate watchdog reports. The latest is from the Nebraska Foster Care Review Board. "We see waiting lists. We see...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Friday Forecast: Comfortable with morning shower chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday will begin with cloudy skies and isolated sprinkles to light showers in eastern areas. Mostly sunny skies will return by the afternoon and temperatures will be fall-like to around seasonable for this time of year. Sunny skies hang around and temperatures warm up for Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska firefighters train for natural gas fires

O’NEILL, Neb. (WOWT) - This week dozens of firefighters got some training on natural gas fires. According to natural gas utility Black Hills Energy, more than 40 firefighters from O’Neill and other nearby communities attended training for natural gas fire safety. Black Hills Energy conducted the training. They...
NEBRASKA STATE

