Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Adorable Photo Alert: NSP Trooper rescues cat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day in the life of a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper is unpredictable, and in the case of Trooper K. McaAcy, his Thursday involved “pawsing” some of his duties to rescue a stranded kitten. The agency took to twitter to share two sweet photos...
Rural Nebraska Luke Bryan concert works to put spotlight on hunger and farming
A big concert in Murdock, Nebraska at Stock Hay and Grain Farm but the focus is not all about the music
KETV.com
Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Texas
A Nebraska inmate who went missing last year was arrested Tuesday in Texas. In a news release, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said LaJuan Jones was found at a family member's home in Dallas. He reportedly left the Community Corrections Center - Lincoln for a work assignment on Dec. 13,...
1011now.com
Nebraska DHHS warning of West Nile virus in mosquitos
The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is launching a statewide portal for people to voluntarily exclude themselves from gambling in the state. Now, the program has about 100 volunteer attorneys and 40 student volunteers involved. It’s saved more than 2,000 Nebraska families from immediate eviction at no cost to the tenants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
Gaming Commission launches Self-Exclusion Program ahead of gambling in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is launching a statewide portal for members of the public to voluntarily exclude themselves from participating in gaming activities in Nebraska. The portal will include the Nebraska voluntary self-exclusion program and other problem gaming resources. Applicants can prevent themselves from...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Noir: Crime writing giant Jim Thompson forgotten in native state
Seventy years ago this month, a 25-cent paperback called “The Killer Inside Me” hit newsstands across the country. Featuring a shadowy montage of noir staples – a burning cigarette, a bottle of whiskey, a hint of cleavage and a pool of blood – the cover promised “a novel of murder unlike any you’ve ever read.”
WOWT
Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival kicks off second weekend
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a sure sign of Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival continues this weekend at Arbor Day Farm. “The AppleJack Festival weekends brings out the best of what the farm has to offer,” an Arbor Day Farm spokeswoman said in the release. For this...
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska
SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
klkntv.com
West Nile virus on the rise in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported the highest number of mosquitoes with West Nile virus since 2018. Samples collected across the state indicate that cases in mosquito pools haven’t been this high for the past five years. “That activity in the...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Nebraska
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
WOWT
Nebraska DHHS selects three Medicaid health plans
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three health plans have been selected after bids for Nebraskans in Heritage Health in an announcement from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Friday. Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care, and United HealthCare of the Midlands were the selected Medicaid health plans for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Coolest thing made in Nebraska? Top eight for round two
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Round two of the first ever 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' tournament now has eight contestants. NE Manufacturing Alliance said that manufacturers, students, and all Nebraskans are invited to vote for their favorite Nebraska-made product in a head-to-head, bracket style competition through October 9. Online voting for the competition is available at nemanufacturingalliance.com.
Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first casino in the state
On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus.
KETV.com
Child welfare watchdogs concerned over staffing, treatment shortages
OMAHA, Neb. — Not enough child welfare case workers and shortages in treatment options for mental health, and substance and domestic abuse are some of the big concerns from two separate watchdog reports. The latest is from the Nebraska Foster Care Review Board. "We see waiting lists. We see...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Hospitals, providers question Nebraska’s failure to pay health data provider
The state’s provider of health care data and prescription drug purchases says its services to doctors and hospitals are being threatened because the state is failing to fully pay up on a contract.
klkntv.com
Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
1011now.com
Friday Forecast: Comfortable with morning shower chances
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday will begin with cloudy skies and isolated sprinkles to light showers in eastern areas. Mostly sunny skies will return by the afternoon and temperatures will be fall-like to around seasonable for this time of year. Sunny skies hang around and temperatures warm up for Saturday.
WOWT
Nebraska firefighters train for natural gas fires
O’NEILL, Neb. (WOWT) - This week dozens of firefighters got some training on natural gas fires. According to natural gas utility Black Hills Energy, more than 40 firefighters from O’Neill and other nearby communities attended training for natural gas fire safety. Black Hills Energy conducted the training. They...
Comments / 4