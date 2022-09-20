ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

City
Battle Creek, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WOOD

200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks are looking for volunteers to help make the city look a little greener. (Sept. 23, 2022) 200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids. Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …. Meet the Artists: Transmigration by Jyl Bonaguro. Sinkholes creating parking...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

First Tech Week held in Grand Rapids

The first ever Tech Week Grand Rapids is underway with the final event planned for Saturday. (Sept. 23, 2022) Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …. 200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids. Sinkholes creating parking lot problems along 28th …. Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Hope Unexpected celebrates 10 years of helping single moms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Hope Unexpected is a local non-profit which supports local single moms and their children, through multiple services providing support and hope. This month the organization celebrated 10 years of service, and we were there for the celebratory dinner to recognize local moms, supporters and volunteers. To...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Eastbrook Homes has beautiful community in Jenison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You know what they say, it’s all about location, so when choosing a place to call home, you want to be close to a lot of things. What if that neighborhood also included a pool, a clubhouse, playground, and had a friendly atmosphere? Lowing Woods by Eastbrook Homes offers exactly that!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Fall street festival coming to Ottawa in October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Social House Kitchen & Bar is known for their late night atmosphere but they offer so much more than that including a fantastic food menu with weekly specials!. They’re also hosting their first annual October on Ottawa street festival next month! Mandi joins us...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Gearing up for the 2022 Gentex Santa Parade

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s ArtPrize and the leaves are barely starting to turn but yet plans are well underway for this year’s Santa Parade in Grand Rapids. Today we have Wayne and Sarah from the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber and Craig from Gentex, the new sponsor of the parade.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Fall is the perfect time to visit Shanty Creek Resort

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Well it’s officially fall and one thing that we’re blessed with in Michigan is beautiful fall color tours! It’s the perfect time to head up north and visit the small towns, wineries, and breweries. Shanty Creek Resort offers the perfect spot to stay and head out and enjoy all northern Michigan has to offer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOOD

Stop by Condado Tacos during ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One venue you might want to hit up as we head into the weekend is Condado Tacos. Besides being an ArtPrize venue, they have unique artist creations that adorn their walls all year long and it’s a tasty place to eat and drink. If you’ve ever been there, you know about their unique art, all created by local artists, and you’ll find nods to Grand Rapids historical figures as well as paying homage to Grand Rapids’ titles of Furniture City and Beer City USA.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Scratch and Peter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a laid-back dog and a social cat. Peter is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. The shelter says he’s calm and relaxed (and Peter agreed with a big yawn) and would be a great snuggler as the weather turns colder. He knows the basic sit command.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Vintage items, clothes, food at Hudsonville Flea Market

More than 200 vendors will set up to sell their wares at a two-day flea market in Hudsonville. (Sept. 22, 2022) Vintage items, clothes, food at Hudsonville Flea …. Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …. Meet the Artists: Transmigration by Jyl Bonaguro. 200 volunteers needed to...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
WOOD

Fall is here, and so is Oktoberfest

Grand Rapids leaders will kick off a fall tradition this weekend with Oktoberfest celebrations. (Sept. 23, 2022) Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …. 200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids. Sinkholes creating parking lot problems along 28th …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m.,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Welcome to Heinz Orthodontics

Choosing the right orthodontist can mean the difference between a tolerable patient experience and one that is truly exceptional. As a patient of Dr. Heinz, you can be confident that you have chosen an orthodontist with the skill, expertise, and commitment to make your smile his top priority. Whether you...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

