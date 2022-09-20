Read full article on original website
BCPD: 3 arrested in drive-by killing of 2-year-old
Crediting help from the community, Battle Creek police have arrested three people who they say are responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old. (Sept. 23, 2022)
GRPD chief: Drive-bys increase risk of innocent victims
Battle Creek police continue to search for whoever is responsible for killing 2-year-old Kai Turner in a drive-by shooting. (Sept. 21, 2022)
Preliminary hearing next month in Patrick Lyoya death
A preliminary hearing date has been set for the former Grand Rapids police officer accused of murder after shooting Patrick Lyoya in April. (Sept. 23, 2022)
Distressed clay pots in ArtPrize peer into the past
If you’re headed to DeVos Place Convention Center to enjoy ArtPrize 2022, you may notice a larger-than-usual crowd poring over several distressed and damaged clay pots. (Sept. 23, 2022)
200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids
Friends of Grand Rapids Parks are looking for volunteers to help make the city look a little greener. (Sept. 23, 2022) 200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids. Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …. Meet the Artists: Transmigration by Jyl Bonaguro. Sinkholes creating parking...
First Tech Week held in Grand Rapids
The first ever Tech Week Grand Rapids is underway with the final event planned for Saturday. (Sept. 23, 2022) Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …. 200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids. Sinkholes creating parking lot problems along 28th …. Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
Hope Unexpected celebrates 10 years of helping single moms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Hope Unexpected is a local non-profit which supports local single moms and their children, through multiple services providing support and hope. This month the organization celebrated 10 years of service, and we were there for the celebratory dinner to recognize local moms, supporters and volunteers. To...
Eastbrook Homes has beautiful community in Jenison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You know what they say, it’s all about location, so when choosing a place to call home, you want to be close to a lot of things. What if that neighborhood also included a pool, a clubhouse, playground, and had a friendly atmosphere? Lowing Woods by Eastbrook Homes offers exactly that!
Fall street festival coming to Ottawa in October
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Social House Kitchen & Bar is known for their late night atmosphere but they offer so much more than that including a fantastic food menu with weekly specials!. They’re also hosting their first annual October on Ottawa street festival next month! Mandi joins us...
Gearing up for the 2022 Gentex Santa Parade
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s ArtPrize and the leaves are barely starting to turn but yet plans are well underway for this year’s Santa Parade in Grand Rapids. Today we have Wayne and Sarah from the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber and Craig from Gentex, the new sponsor of the parade.
News 8 at Noon live interview: Franciscan Life Process Center
News 8 at Noon live interview: Franciscan Life Process …. GVSU grad brings authentic Italian cuisine to W. …. Meet the Artists: Katrina Murray and ‘Profiling’. Meet the Artists: Charles Wright’s Humpty Dumpty. Getting married? Bridal show in Grand Rapids Saturday.
Fall is the perfect time to visit Shanty Creek Resort
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Well it’s officially fall and one thing that we’re blessed with in Michigan is beautiful fall color tours! It’s the perfect time to head up north and visit the small towns, wineries, and breweries. Shanty Creek Resort offers the perfect spot to stay and head out and enjoy all northern Michigan has to offer.
Stop by Condado Tacos during ArtPrize
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One venue you might want to hit up as we head into the weekend is Condado Tacos. Besides being an ArtPrize venue, they have unique artist creations that adorn their walls all year long and it’s a tasty place to eat and drink. If you’ve ever been there, you know about their unique art, all created by local artists, and you’ll find nods to Grand Rapids historical figures as well as paying homage to Grand Rapids’ titles of Furniture City and Beer City USA.
KCAS Pets of the Week: Scratch and Peter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a laid-back dog and a social cat. Peter is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. The shelter says he’s calm and relaxed (and Peter agreed with a big yawn) and would be a great snuggler as the weather turns colder. He knows the basic sit command.
Vintage items, clothes, food at Hudsonville Flea Market
More than 200 vendors will set up to sell their wares at a two-day flea market in Hudsonville. (Sept. 22, 2022) Vintage items, clothes, food at Hudsonville Flea …. Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …. Meet the Artists: Transmigration by Jyl Bonaguro. 200 volunteers needed to...
Fall is here, and so is Oktoberfest
Grand Rapids leaders will kick off a fall tradition this weekend with Oktoberfest celebrations. (Sept. 23, 2022) Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …. 200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids. Sinkholes creating parking lot problems along 28th …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m.,...
Welcome to Heinz Orthodontics
Choosing the right orthodontist can mean the difference between a tolerable patient experience and one that is truly exceptional. As a patient of Dr. Heinz, you can be confident that you have chosen an orthodontist with the skill, expertise, and commitment to make your smile his top priority. Whether you...
$54 million settlement a surprise to some in PFAS zone
Some of the 1,700 property owners in northern Kent County who could be in line for some of the $54 million PFAS settlement from Wolverine Worldwide and 3M said they had no clue they were on the list. (Sept. 22, 2022)
Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine and friends compete on the season finale of ‘Celebrity Family Feud’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- You’ve seen their outrageous stunts, leaving viewers clinging to the edge of their seats. Now it’s time to watch Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine and friends take on another challenge, answering hilarious trivia questions on “Celebrity Family Feud”. America’s favorite game show...
Catholic Central, Forest Hills Eastern to clash in O-K Gold showdown
Asked what Grand Rapids Catholic Central does well on the football field, all Forest Hills Eastern head coach Joe Schwander could do was answer with a question: “I mean, how many games have they won in a row?” (Sept. 21, 2022)
