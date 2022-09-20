ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posey County, IN

Judge refuses to allow father to attend infant’s funeral

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A 9-month-old infant that passed away earlier this September was laid to rest Tuesday. Her father, however, was not in attendance.

Devin Morrison was arrested and charged with ‘Neglect of a Dependent Causing Death’ after his infant daughter Naiarii Kaczmarek succumbed to her injuries. The judge in Morrison’s case refused to let him attend her funeral.

Before her tragic passing, police say Naiarii was taken to the hospital with head trauma and healing rib fractures. According to authorities, Morrison told police he fell while holding her, but officers don’t think that’s what truly happened.

His first court appearance was Monday, only five days after his arrest in Mt. Vernon. He’s currently booked into the Posey County Jail on no bond.

Comments / 35

Tina Higdon
2d ago

Did that baby ask to be born and then beaten. How much pain do you think that child was in with ribs healing and they didn't take it to the Dr I'm sure. He deserves to get what he gave to the poor baby

Wisegurl98
1d ago

Good for the judge! Shouldn’t of done anything to be put in jail in the first place.. people need to start being held accountable!

N F
1d ago

He shouldn’t be allowed after what he was arrested for. If you aren’t caring for your kids correctly you don’t get to act like you care after the fact. You shouldn’t be a POS in the first place.

