MIAMI - September 23, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) There's a reason the Sudsies' motto is "Your wardrobe will love us." For over 20 years, the company has been a proud leader in the eco-friendly dry-cleaning industry. This South Florida cleaner is committed to staying green and continuing to do its part to reduce its impact on the environment. And they are once again being recognized for their efforts!

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO