Middleville, MI

Fox17

Morning Buzz: September 22

1. A favorite book store in Grand Rapids is celebrating a major milestone this weekend. Schuler Books will mark 40 years of service at its Grand Rapids, Okemos, and Ann Arbor stores on Saturday. There will be prizes, activities, cookies, and of course, books. Schuler is also known for their...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?

This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Gold Coast Doulas hosting 7th annual Diaper Drive now thru Oct. 2

Diapers are expensive, and no government programs currently cover them. To help parents out in West Michigan in need of diapers for their kids, the Gold Coast Doulas are hosting their. 7th annual Diaper Drive. The diaper drive benefits Nestlings Diaper Bank of West Michigan and Great Start Parent Coalition...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Israeli-Jewish ensemble performs, broadens perspectives at GVSU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kaufman Interfaith Institute hosted Music of the Jewish Diaspora at Grand Valley State University's (GVSU) Pew campus Tuesday morning. The Yamma Ensemble is an Israeli-Jewish group that plays music on ancient Jewish instruments like the duduk, kopuz and hand drums. Kyle Kooyers, associate director...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Local
Michigan Education
City
Middleville, MI
Fox17

Friday's Friends: The Gem Kittens

Are you excited about the brand new Bark in the Dark?!. It's the 10th anniversary of this event, so HSWM is giving it a fresh new look, and ditching the run to dial up the FUN! Join us from 5-10 p.m. on October 1 for the party of a lifetime, featuring food trucks, local breweries, furry friends, and live music!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Barry County K9 Grizzly retires after 7 years

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A Barry County K9 has retired after nearly seven years on the job!. Grizzly retired on July 26, which the Barry County Sheriff’s Office says was also his eighth birthday. We’re told Grizzly succeeded in tracking down his first subject on his first day...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Spectrum Health Sports Medicine is designed to keep patients active and moving

Sports medicine may sound like a medical specialty that caters solely to serious athletes, but at Spectrum Health sports medicine encompasses a whole lot more. The team of health care professionals at Spectrum Health wants you to know that you don’t have to be a long-distance runner or semi-pro athlete to benefit from their knowledge and expertise.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay

More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
DEARBORN, MI
The Saginaw News

$4K sign-on bonus among draws to Pfizer job fair

Pfizer is looking to hire more than 200 workers, including some who will be eligible to receive a $4,000 sign-on bonus. The pharmaceutical and biotech company is hosting a career fair Monday, Sept. 26, at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at 100 W. Michigan Ave. in downtown Kalamazoo. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., during which attendees can apply and interview for one of a number of open positions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

National cross-country poll ranks GRCC teams among best in US

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) is celebrating the success of its cross-country teams, who are now ranked among the best teams in the nation. The women’s team ranked sixth in the U.S. while the men ranked 13th, according to the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wtvbam.com

Two local McDonald’s restaurants to stay in the Maynard family

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that Michael and Jessica Maynard have purchased and are now running restaurants in Battle Creek at 6079 B Drive North and in Bronson at 708 East Chicago Street. The two locations were previously owned by Michael’s parents, Jim and...
BRONSON, MI

