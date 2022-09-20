Read full article on original website
Fox17
Morning Buzz: September 22
1. A favorite book store in Grand Rapids is celebrating a major milestone this weekend. Schuler Books will mark 40 years of service at its Grand Rapids, Okemos, and Ann Arbor stores on Saturday. There will be prizes, activities, cookies, and of course, books. Schuler is also known for their...
What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?
This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
Fox17
Gold Coast Doulas hosting 7th annual Diaper Drive now thru Oct. 2
Diapers are expensive, and no government programs currently cover them. To help parents out in West Michigan in need of diapers for their kids, the Gold Coast Doulas are hosting their. 7th annual Diaper Drive. The diaper drive benefits Nestlings Diaper Bank of West Michigan and Great Start Parent Coalition...
Fox17
Israeli-Jewish ensemble performs, broadens perspectives at GVSU
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kaufman Interfaith Institute hosted Music of the Jewish Diaspora at Grand Valley State University's (GVSU) Pew campus Tuesday morning. The Yamma Ensemble is an Israeli-Jewish group that plays music on ancient Jewish instruments like the duduk, kopuz and hand drums. Kyle Kooyers, associate director...
'I am the change': Holland woman helps get hair washing bill to Senate floor
HOLLAND, Mich. — A story we've been following for months has now reached the state capitol. A small business braiding salon owner is making a big impact as she works to get hair washing licensing changed in the state of Michigan. Shaketra Payne said the coverage with 13 On...
Fox17
Friday's Friends: The Gem Kittens
Are you excited about the brand new Bark in the Dark?!. It's the 10th anniversary of this event, so HSWM is giving it a fresh new look, and ditching the run to dial up the FUN! Join us from 5-10 p.m. on October 1 for the party of a lifetime, featuring food trucks, local breweries, furry friends, and live music!
Fox17
Ready by Five Program helps children develop social, academic, & emotional skills they need before age 5
Studies show that children belonging to the “COVID generation” are behind in achieving developmental milestones. Years of isolation are believed to be responsible for delays in certain skills, but there is a special program offered by Easterseals Michigan to help children develop these skills so they're ready for social settings like school.
Fox17
Barry County K9 Grizzly retires after 7 years
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A Barry County K9 has retired after nearly seven years on the job!. Grizzly retired on July 26, which the Barry County Sheriff’s Office says was also his eighth birthday. We’re told Grizzly succeeded in tracking down his first subject on his first day...
Fox17
Spectrum Health Sports Medicine is designed to keep patients active and moving
Sports medicine may sound like a medical specialty that caters solely to serious athletes, but at Spectrum Health sports medicine encompasses a whole lot more. The team of health care professionals at Spectrum Health wants you to know that you don’t have to be a long-distance runner or semi-pro athlete to benefit from their knowledge and expertise.
Detroit News
Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay
More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
$4K sign-on bonus among draws to Pfizer job fair
Pfizer is looking to hire more than 200 workers, including some who will be eligible to receive a $4,000 sign-on bonus. The pharmaceutical and biotech company is hosting a career fair Monday, Sept. 26, at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at 100 W. Michigan Ave. in downtown Kalamazoo. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., during which attendees can apply and interview for one of a number of open positions.
Fox17
National cross-country poll ranks GRCC teams among best in US
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) is celebrating the success of its cross-country teams, who are now ranked among the best teams in the nation. The women’s team ranked sixth in the U.S. while the men ranked 13th, according to the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Fox17
Kent County Veterans Services wants you to check out their veterans' ArtPrize exhibit!
Art can be healing, help people express emotions, and give them release. Many of our nation's veterans have found their voice through art, and during this year's ArtPrize, there is a special exhibit put together by Kent County Veterans Services featuring the artwork of West Michigan veterans. Martha Burkett, program...
Fox17
'It's an increase in every aspect of living': Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes expresses residents' growing needs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Earlier this week Kalamazoo City Commissioner voted to increase the city’s water and sewer rate by 20%; however, that is one of the many demands Kalamazoo residents are facing. “An increase that may not seem like a lot to someone can really impact families. And...
As college student, West Michigan congressional candidate argued against women voting, working
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs argued in college that the U.S. has “suffered” since women gained the right to vote in 1920, and said men could be considered smarter than women, CNN reported Wednesday. He also questioned whether women should be in the...
Third generation family farm fighting development changes in Alpine Township
As new developments creep in around a family farm, Alpine Township's future comes into question as development plans continue to grow in Master Plan
This Is Michigan's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Fox17
Enjoy show tunes, food, and raise money for North Kent Connect at "A Night on Broadway"
Come see some of West Michigan's pastors performing show tunes, eating wonderful food, and raising money for a good cause at North Kent Connect's fundraiser, A Night On Broadway. A Night On Broadway will be hosted by Sparta’s favorite funny man, Jeff “Spanky” Amlotte. In addition to pastors singing the...
wtvbam.com
Two local McDonald’s restaurants to stay in the Maynard family
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that Michael and Jessica Maynard have purchased and are now running restaurants in Battle Creek at 6079 B Drive North and in Bronson at 708 East Chicago Street. The two locations were previously owned by Michael’s parents, Jim and...
Wolverine Worldwide, 3M to pay $54M in PFAS class settlement
LANSING, MI — Wolverine Worldwide and 3M will pay $54 million to Michigan property owners harmed by PFAS contamination under a proposed settlement in a class action case filed in the wake of the pollution discovery five years ago. If approved by a judge, the money would be divided...
