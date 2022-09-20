ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

City of Burien announces neighborhood matching fund designed to increase tree canopy

 3 days ago
The City of Burien this week announced a new neighborhood matching fund to encourage projects that foster community and increase neighborhood tree canopy cover in an equitable manner.

The city will provide up to $5,000 per project, with neighborhoods matching the city’s contribution with local resources of volunteer labor, donated materials or professional services, or cash.

“The Burien City Council set an ambitious goal to increase our tree canopy cover to 40% by 2038,” said Adolfo Bailon, Burien City Manager. “To reach that goal, we need all of Burien to contribute to protecting and increasing our tree canopy. This fund will support community efforts to grow our urban forest.”

Projects that qualify for a neighborhood matching grant can either involve tree planting or tree maintenance. They must be within the Burien city limits and meet other specific criteria.

All projects will be required to have a Neighborhood Project Coordinator to be the liaison between the City and the neighborhood during project development and implementation.

Project applications will be evaluated on the quality of the project, neighborhood participation and benefit, visibility and benefit to the public, and be in an area in need of trees, or with a low tree equity score.

Learn more about the program at burienwa.gov/NeighborhoodGrants.

