Harris County, TX

Click2Houston.com

Suspect arrested after deadly July shooting of Galveston man, police say

GALVESTON, Texas – A suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a Galveston man in July, officers with the Galveston Police Department said Friday. Clifton Lee Jones, 23, has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting of 28-year-old Galveston resident Lyzhon Bankston. On Sunday, July 28,...
GALVESTON, TX
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas woman fatally shot, NCIS agent wounded during probe over domestic violence claims

ATASCOCITA, Texas — An investigation into a domestic violence allegation in Texas turned deadly on Thursday when a man fatally shot his wife, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, another person, who may be a Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigator, was also injured in the shooting, the Houston Chronicle reported.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable K9 airlifted to emergency veterinary hospital due to heat exhaustion following search for alleged suspects

HARRIS COUNTY – A Harris County Precinct 4 Constable K9 was airlifted to a nearby emergency veterinary hospital after suffering from heat exhaustion following an active search for two alleged burglary suspects at a north Harris County subdivision. According to Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies established a perimeter...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin

Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Luis Rivas, age 59, a Colombian citizen who was living in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Angel Santiago Hernandez, age 49, a Colombian citizen who was living in Houston, Texas were sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana on September 21, 2022, before the Honorable Jane Triche Milazzo on charges of violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bluebonnetnews.com

Arrests made in murder of 16-year-old girl

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspects for suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a roadside ditch in the Colony Ridge communities south of Plum Grove on Sept. 8, 2022. The three suspects are Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia-Martinez,...
HOUSTON, TX
theadvocate.com

Murder suspect captured in Houston after anonymous tip closes investigation

Bogalusa police captured a man in Texas accused of a fatal shooting in the Louisiana city. Daevon Gay is accused of fatally shooting Jawalski Wiley on the 500 Block of Atlanta Street in Bogalusa last month, according to Bogalusa police. Detectives quickly identified Gay as the suspect and began searching for him.
BOGALUSA, LA

