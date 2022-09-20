Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $80K for suspect who shot man in High Island, sheriff says
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A suspect was jailed and given an $80,000 bond after shooting a man Thursday, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded around 6:18 p.m. to the1400 block of Weeks Avenue in High Island in reference to a shooting. When patrol deputies arrived...
kadn.com
Military recruiter kills wife as NCIS interviews her about domestic abuse allegations, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation into a domestic violence allegation ended in a shooting that killed a woman and injured an NCIS agent in a Humble-area neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The events unfolded in the 12500 block of Tullich Run, where agents with the...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize them? 2 suspects wanted for capital murder in 2003 case in La Porte, police say
LA PORTE, Texas – Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of murder in connection with an incident that occurred in March 2003. Miguel Beltran and Ciro Beltran are wanted for capital murder by the La Porte Police Department, according to Crime Stoppers in a release. The incident happened...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested after deadly July shooting of Galveston man, police say
GALVESTON, Texas – A suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a Galveston man in July, officers with the Galveston Police Department said Friday. Clifton Lee Jones, 23, has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting of 28-year-old Galveston resident Lyzhon Bankston. On Sunday, July 28,...
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal shooting outside Fifth Ward convenience store
HOUSTON – A suspect was taken into custody Thursday, charged in a fatal shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. The suspect, Delonnie Norman, 21, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is accused of killing Maurice Cashman Tolbert, 30. Investigators said...
Texas woman fatally shot, NCIS agent wounded during probe over domestic violence claims
ATASCOCITA, Texas — An investigation into a domestic violence allegation in Texas turned deadly on Thursday when a man fatally shot his wife, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, another person, who may be a Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigator, was also injured in the shooting, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Click2Houston.com
Second teen suspect charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Lamar HS student in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A second teen suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Lamar High School student in west Houston in May, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Abdon Enriquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the death of Axel Turcios. Another suspect, who...
Woman holding baby shot, killed by husband while NCIS agents investigated domestic violence claims, sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating her husband for domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies while he was running away,...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Pct. 4 Constable K9 airlifted to emergency veterinary hospital due to heat exhaustion following search for alleged suspects
HARRIS COUNTY – A Harris County Precinct 4 Constable K9 was airlifted to a nearby emergency veterinary hospital after suffering from heat exhaustion following an active search for two alleged burglary suspects at a north Harris County subdivision. According to Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies established a perimeter...
Judge sets bonds at $1M or more for 3 friends charged with killing 16-year-old girl in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The three friends charged with killing a 16-year-old Houston girl faced a judge in Liberty County Wednesday who set their bonds at $1M or more. Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia- Martinez, 20, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, 20, are all charged with murder in the death of Emily Rodriguez-Avila.
Widow says husband tried for years to help man accused of murdering him
HOUSTON — It’s hard to imagine the pain of losing your husband and 2-year-old son, but that is Mabel Essien's reality. Her husband Michael Essien, 38, was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in southwest Houston. Hours later her son, Micah, was found dead inside the family's stolen SUV nearby.
Click2Houston.com
Bicyclist killed after driver intentionally hits him with vehicle following fight, Galveston police say
GALVESTON, Texas – A driver is facing charges after he allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist with his vehicle on purpose following an argument in Galveston Wednesday evening, Galveston police said. Roy Gonzales, 60, has been charged with murder in the death of 32-year-old Cody Compian, according to the...
Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin
Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Luis Rivas, age 59, a Colombian citizen who was living in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Angel Santiago Hernandez, age 49, a Colombian citizen who was living in Houston, Texas were sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana on September 21, 2022, before the Honorable Jane Triche Milazzo on charges of violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen him? Police seeking man wanted for attempting to rob ATM customer in SW Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police need the community’s help in finding a man who allegedly attempted to rob a customer who was withdrawing cash from an ATM machine in July. It happened in the 9100 block of Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston on July 18. Details on the outcome...
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Walter Plummer Jr.? $5K reward offered after deadly shooting in north Houston
HOUSTON – The family of a 24-year-old man is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in his murder, according to the Houston Police Department. Walter Plummer Jr. was fatally shot on Aug. 18 outside a food store, located in the 500 block of Berry Road.
Click2Houston.com
‘Operation Be That Guy’: DOJ sends darknet drug distributor ‘Choppa’ to prison
HOUSTON – A 42-year-old man residing in Houston has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of conspiracy to distribute cocaine as a Darknet vendor, the U. S. announced U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. Dennis Escobar aka Choppa, pleaded guilty Dec. 22, 2021 to engaging in a...
bluebonnetnews.com
Arrests made in murder of 16-year-old girl
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspects for suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a roadside ditch in the Colony Ridge communities south of Plum Grove on Sept. 8, 2022. The three suspects are Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia-Martinez,...
fox26houston.com
Suspect told Houston restaurant employees it was his first robbery, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police say a suspect who told employees at a fast food restaurant that it was his first robbery ended up leaving empty-handed. Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in the incident that occurred around 6:10 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of Howard.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Steven Davis? Family hopes information will lead to identification of suspect
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who gunned down a man in southwest Houston. According to police, on Sept. 12 at approximately 9:35 p.m., Steven Davis was shot in the 9800 block of Braeburn Glen...
theadvocate.com
Murder suspect captured in Houston after anonymous tip closes investigation
Bogalusa police captured a man in Texas accused of a fatal shooting in the Louisiana city. Daevon Gay is accused of fatally shooting Jawalski Wiley on the 500 Block of Atlanta Street in Bogalusa last month, according to Bogalusa police. Detectives quickly identified Gay as the suspect and began searching for him.
