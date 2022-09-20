Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
New Mexico braces for exodus from Medicaid insurance
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is bracing for a rapid exodus of up to 100,000 people from subsidized Medicaid health care next year as the federal government phases out special pandemic-era spending and eligibility for the program, the state’s top health official told lawmakers Wednesday. State health and welfare officials say the federal government […]
KRQE News 13
THROUGH THE LENS: Alabama holds outdoor photography contest
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—Do you have a camera and an eye for the outdoors? If so, you could win the “From Lens to Land” photography contest from the Alabama National Parks and USDA Forests Service!. The USDA Forest Service is kicking-off the National Public Lands Day (NLPD) with...
KRQE News 13
State pledges $1.1M for movie-making hub in Raton
RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has pledged $1.1M to create a new movie-making hub in Raton. The city of Raton is partnering with a non-profit to renovate the old Kearney Elementary School into a film school. By next summer, the center will be training New Mexicans to work in the film industry. By […]
New Mexico’s new paid sick leave act does not include some employees
The state's new paid sick leave act has been in effect for more than a month now, but we're learning not everyone is getting it. There's an exception lawmakers created on purpose.
KRQE News 13
More storms for central and southern New Mexico through weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is mostly quiet, with only a couple of showers ending in Socorro county and the Gila Mountains. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny for the rest of the state, and temperatures will be cooler than yesterday by a few degrees during the morning commute. A few of the valleys in the northern mountains are seeing fog.
New Mexico schools show support for student victims involved in recent tragedies
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A lot of kids in New Mexico are hurting right now after a number of tragedies involving their classmates but are doing their best to support each other. This week, many are showing their support for the town of Dexter after a crash that killed one football player and seriously injured another. […]
Las Cruces restaurant owner charged with murder of his wife
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Robert Yacone, co-owner of Forghdaboutit Southwest Italian restaurant in Las Cruces, is charged with first-degree murder of his wife Kimberly Yacone during a domestic dispute that also resulted in an officer-involved shooting. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said deputies responded to the Yacone home off Vista del Oro just […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Rail Runner adds new services
The New Mexico Rail Runner Express has added new services to get on board. New Mexico Rail Runner is a commuter rail system that runs through the heart of central New Mexico. They have lowered their fairs, and now until the end of the year, they are 75% off. For example, a $10-day pass will cost $2.50. Bringing down the prices was due to the rise in gas prices.
North Valley neighbors concerned over proposed development
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “This is the Rio Grande district, you don’t see tall buildings. It’s supposed to be a nice rural type feel and this new apartment complex is going to take away from that.” Phillip Apodaca has called the North Valley home his entire life. His father bought this property in 1941 near Rio […]
Man accused of stealing peacocks in the North Valley denies allegations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The person put on blast and accused of stealing peacocks from a North Valley neighborhood, is telling his side of the story. He says whoever posted the pictures of his car and put up fliers all over have it all wrong and they’re putting his family in danger. Michael Cruz lives in the […]
Storms and warm temps for first day of Fall
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers are moving through the Four Corners again this morning, with a few isolated showers in the northern mountains and western NM. Rounds of rain will cross the Four Corners, northern mountains and west mountains again today. A flash flood watch will remain in effect until tonight for northwest NM and southwest […]
KRQE News 13
VIDEO: Man takes BCSO on chase through South Valley neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly-obtained Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office video shows an Albuquerque man driving erratic through a South Valley neighborhood. Video shows him nearly hitting BCSO deputies along the way and leading them down a busy rush hour stretch of road. Deputies stopped outside the home of 31-year-old Anthony Gonzales on Henry Cir. SW back on August 17 just before 5 p.m. when they noticed a black Chevy Suburban without a registration plate.
Part of I-25 to close during night hours due to repairs
A New Mexico road is closing during bridge repairs.
BCSO asking for help identifying driver of vehicle in South Valley shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a homicide in the South Valley Thursday. Officials say just after 2 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the bus stop at Isleta Blvd. and Perry Rd. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He later […]
Funeral arrangements set for Organ Mountain football player
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Funeral services are set for the Organ Mountain football player Abraham Romero. Romero was in a medically induced coma for three weeks after suffering a brain injury during a game. There will be a public viewing Friday from 2-7 p.m. at Baca’s Funeral Chapel. His funeral is Saturday at 11 a.m. […]
