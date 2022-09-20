FTC Chairwoman Khan rejects corporate ESG concessions in antitrust enforcement

Former President Donald Trump blasted a civil fraud lawsuit against him and his children unveiled by New York's attorney general during an interview on Wednesday. The former president called the lawsuit "a continuation of a witch hunt that began when I came down the escalator at Trump tower," a reference to his 2015 speech announcing his intention to run for president, during an interview with Fox News's Sean Hannity. Trump also accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of campaigning on going after him and said that James is "trying to defend banks that got paid off."

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO