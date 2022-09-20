FTC Chairwoman Khan rejects corporate ESG concessions in antitrust enforcement

Read full article on original website
'Road to hell for America': JP Morgan CEO snaps back at Rep. Tlaib on fossil fuels
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is not committing to divesting from fossil fuels and shrugged off the notion as a "road to hell for America" during a House hearing. At an Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) pressed a cadre of banking executives sitting before the investigatory panel on whether they would commit to stop funding new fossil fuel projects.
Biden allowed China’s fentanyl relationship with Mexican cartels to flourish: GOP
Republicans are accusing the Biden administration of allowing the relationship between Chinese drug manufacturers and Mexican cartels to flourish amid a fentanyl crisis. The Chinese government suspended its anti-drug efforts with the United States last month in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision to visit Taiwan. Republicans have been sounding the alarm about the growing problem.
Put up or shut up: DOJ increases pressure on Trump to prove Mar-a-Lago declassification
The Justice Department has emphasized to an appeals court that Donald Trump has yet to provide evidence he had declassified the records seized from Mar-a-Lago, just as the special master himself appeared highly skeptical of the former president’s claims. Trump and some allies have argued in public that the...
Hunter Biden’s laptop could hold answers to GOP interest in Chinese business deals
Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive likely holds the answer to House Republican questions over President Joe Biden’s son’s Chinese business deals, including his efforts to work out U.S. natural gas deals with a Chinese government-linked energy conglomerate. Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the ranking member on the House...
WATCH LIVE: New York Attorney General Letitia James announces civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump
New York Attorney General Letitia James will hold a press conference Wednesday morning, her office announced Tuesday, teasing a "major announcement." The announcement is set for 11:30 a.m. at the attorney general's office. No details on what the announcement will be have been provided.
Daily on Energy: How war in Ukraine is weighing on New England winter
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. NEW ENGLAND FACING TOUGH COMPETITION FOR LNG: Energy supplies for New England this winter are shaping...
DOJ can continue criminal investigation using classified Mar-a-Lago docs, appeals court rules
An appeals court granted the Department of Justice's request for a partial stay of a lower court order, now allowing the DOJ to continue its criminal investigation using allegedly classified documents the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. The three-judge panel’s decision was a win for the...
The Fed wisely ignores Biden and continues tightening
When asked what poses the greatest risk to the economy, Nobel laureate Paul Krugman claimed, "Short term, I think the biggest risk is that the Fed will overdo it and it will slam on the brakes too hard." But if past is prologue, the Federal Reserve taking the current inflationary crisis too seriously is the least of anyone's concerns.
Chinese espionage at Los Alamos shows why academia's complaints must be ignored
Under Chinese President Xi Jinping's orders, Communist China is increasing its already vast effort to steal intellectual property. China is escalating its already impressive technical ability to sink U.S. warships. China is determined to replace the United States as the architect and arbiter of international order. These three concerns underline...
Trump blasts New York AG's lawsuit, touts 'powerful disclaimer' on financial disclosures
Former President Donald Trump blasted a civil fraud lawsuit against him and his children unveiled by New York's attorney general during an interview on Wednesday. The former president called the lawsuit "a continuation of a witch hunt that began when I came down the escalator at Trump tower," a reference to his 2015 speech announcing his intention to run for president, during an interview with Fox News's Sean Hannity. Trump also accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of campaigning on going after him and said that James is "trying to defend banks that got paid off."
Biden administration directs $1.5 billion in state funding to fight opioid crisis
The Biden administration is rolling out $1.5 billion in funding Friday meant to help state and local governments fight the opioid epidemic. Senior administration officials note that President Joe Biden highlighted the "overdose epidemic" as a "key pillar" of his Unity Agenda in 2022's State of the Union address, and the White House claims that Friday's announcement will help "large cities, small towns, tribal lands, and every community in between."
