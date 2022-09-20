ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

FTC Chairwoman Khan rejects corporate ESG concessions in antitrust enforcement

By Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

'Road to hell for America': JP Morgan CEO snaps back at Rep. Tlaib on fossil fuels

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is not committing to divesting from fossil fuels and shrugged off the notion as a "road to hell for America" during a House hearing. At an Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) pressed a cadre of banking executives sitting before the investigatory panel on whether they would commit to stop funding new fossil fuel projects.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden allowed China’s fentanyl relationship with Mexican cartels to flourish: GOP

Republicans are accusing the Biden administration of allowing the relationship between Chinese drug manufacturers and Mexican cartels to flourish amid a fentanyl crisis. The Chinese government suspended its anti-drug efforts with the United States last month in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision to visit Taiwan. Republicans have been sounding the alarm about the growing problem.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Washington Examiner

Daily on Energy: How war in Ukraine is weighing on New England winter

Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. NEW ENGLAND FACING TOUGH COMPETITION FOR LNG: Energy supplies for New England this winter are shaping...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

The Fed wisely ignores Biden and continues tightening

When asked what poses the greatest risk to the economy, Nobel laureate Paul Krugman claimed, "Short term, I think the biggest risk is that the Fed will overdo it and it will slam on the brakes too hard." But if past is prologue, the Federal Reserve taking the current inflationary crisis too seriously is the least of anyone's concerns.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Washington Examiner

Chinese espionage at Los Alamos shows why academia's complaints must be ignored

Under Chinese President Xi Jinping's orders, Communist China is increasing its already vast effort to steal intellectual property. China is escalating its already impressive technical ability to sink U.S. warships. China is determined to replace the United States as the architect and arbiter of international order. These three concerns underline...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Trump blasts New York AG's lawsuit, touts 'powerful disclaimer' on financial disclosures

Former President Donald Trump blasted a civil fraud lawsuit against him and his children unveiled by New York's attorney general during an interview on Wednesday. The former president called the lawsuit "a continuation of a witch hunt that began when I came down the escalator at Trump tower," a reference to his 2015 speech announcing his intention to run for president, during an interview with Fox News's Sean Hannity. Trump also accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of campaigning on going after him and said that James is "trying to defend banks that got paid off."
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden administration directs $1.5 billion in state funding to fight opioid crisis

The Biden administration is rolling out $1.5 billion in funding Friday meant to help state and local governments fight the opioid epidemic. Senior administration officials note that President Joe Biden highlighted the "overdose epidemic" as a "key pillar" of his Unity Agenda in 2022's State of the Union address, and the White House claims that Friday's announcement will help "large cities, small towns, tribal lands, and every community in between."
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy