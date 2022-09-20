Read full article on original website
Jake Cave joining Twins' bench Wednesday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The lefty-hitting Cave will take a seat versus the Royals' southpaw. Nick Gordon will move to left field in place of Cave and hit fifth while Jermaine Palacios enters the order to play second base and bat seventh.
Cards' Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark
LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs. A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo’s No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked under the stands as he clutched a black glove containing the historic souvenir ball to his chest. Prolonged negotiations went on before the man was escorted out of Dodger Stadium flanked by 10 security personnel and into a waiting SUV. Showing the pop from his younger, dominant days, the 42-year-old Pujols hit No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth.
Wilmer Flores finding seat Thursday for Giants
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies. Flores went 3-for-4 on Wednesday and recorded his third multi-hit game in the last five contests, but he will take a seat for Thursday's matinee. Thairo Estrada will replace Flores on second base and bat third.
Harold Castro sent to Tigers' bench on Friday night
Detroit Tigers second baseman Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Castro will sit on the bench after Jonathan Schoop was named Friday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 316 batted balls this season, Castro has recorded a 6% barrel rate and a...
Eddie Rosario returns to Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ronald Acuna will shift from designated hitter to the outfield while Rosario moves to the bench. William Contreras will be the Braves' DH on Thursday and Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish.
Miguel Vargas operating first base for Los Angeles on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas is batting eighth in Friday's game agains the St. Louis Cardinals. Vargas will take over first base after Freddie Freeman was rested in Los Angeles. In a matchup against left-hander Jose Quintana, our models project Vargas to score 5.7 FanDuel points.
Elias Diaz hitting cleanup in Colorado's Friday lineup
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is starting in Friday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Diaz will operate behind the plate after Brian Serven was rested in Coors Field. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
Mookie Betts leading off for Dodgers on Friday night
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is starting in Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Betts will take over right field after Joey Gallo was rested at home. In a matchup against left-hander Jose Quintana, our models project Betts to score 11.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,500.
San Diego's Jose Azocar in center field on Friday
San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Azocar will patrol center field after Trent Grisham was rested on the road against right-hander Ryan Feltner. numberFire's models project Azocar to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2.900.
Thairo Estrada sent to Giants' bench on Friday night
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not starting in Friday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Estrada will take a seat after Wilmer Flores was chosen as San Francisco's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 377 batted balls this season, Estrada has accounted for a 4.5% barrel rate...
Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Friday night
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the New York Yankees. McGuire will start behind the plate after Connor Wong was benched in New York. numberFire's models project McGuire to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Cincinnati's Chuckie Robinson behind the plate on Friday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson is batting ninth in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Robinson will catch on Friday evening after Austin Romine was rested at home. In a matchup versus left-hander Eric Lauer, our models project Robinson to score 5.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Connor Joe operating as Colorado's designated hitter on Friday night
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is batting sixth in Friday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Joe will take over Colorado's designated hitting spot after Charlie Blackmon was left on the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Sean Manaea, our models project Joe to score 11.1 FanDuel points at the...
Hanser Alberto taking over second base for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is batting ninth in Friday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Alberto will man second base after Gavin Lux was left on the bench at home. numberFire's models project Alberto to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Jonathan Schoop takes over second base for Tigers on Friday
Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Schoop will man second base after Harold Castro was rested against White Sox's right-hander Lucas Giolito. numberFire's models project Schoop to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Juan Yepez batting fifth in Cardinals' Friday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals utility-man Juan Yepez is starting in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yepez will take over left field on Friday night after Corey Dickerson was given the night off. numberFire's models project Yepez to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Miami's Brian Anderson batting second on Friday evening
Miami Marlins utility-man Brian Anderson is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Anderson will man right field after JJ Bleday was moved to left, Jon Berti was shifted to second base, Charles Leblanc was shifted to first, and Lewin Diaz was given a breather. numberFire's models project Anderson...
Oakland's Jordan Diaz resting on Friday night
Oakland Athletics infielder Jordan Diaz is not starting in Friday's lineup against the New York Mets. Diaz will rest at home after Tony Kemp was shifted to second base and Chad Pinder was aligned in left field. Per Baseball Savant on ten batted balls this season, Diaz has recorded a...
Detroit's Eric Haase batting fifth in Friday's lineup
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is starting in Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Haase will take over the catching position after Tucker Barnhart was rested on the road. numberFire's models project Haase to score 12.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Dylan Carlson in center field for St. Louis on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is batting sixth in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carlson will start in center field after Lars Nootbaar was moved to right and Alec Burleson was benched. In a matchup versus left-hander Andrew Heaney, our model project Carlson to score 8.9 FanDuel...
