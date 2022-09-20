Read full article on original website
Arizona judge: State can enforce near-total abortion ban
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years, a judge ruled Friday, meaning clinics statewide will have to stop providing the procedures to avoid the filing of criminal charges against doctors and other medical workers. The judge lifted a decades-old injunction that blocked enforcement of the law on the books since before Arizona became a state. The only exemption to the ban is if the woman’s life is in jeopardy. The ruling means the state’s abortions clinics will have to shut down and anyone seeking an abortion will have to go out of state. The ruling takes effect immediately, although an appeal is possible. Planned Parenthood and two other large providers said they were halting abortions. Abortion providers have been on a roller coaster since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing women a constitutional right to an abortion. At first providers shut down operations, then re-opened, and now have to close again.
Trump rally news - live: Trump claims ‘I’m not a terrorist’ as he brutally attacks NY attorney general
Donald Trump took the stage on Friday for his latest campaign-style rally of 2022, this time in Wilmington, North Carolina.At the speech, he tore into New York attorney general Letitia James, who filed a $250m lawsuit against Mr Trump and his company for a host of allegedly fraudulent business practices. He also fired back at Joe Biden for equating the MAGA movement with domestic extremism. Ahead of the rally, Mr Trump appeared to fall further into the world of QAnon after he reposted a video on his own Truth Social network containing images and slogans associated with the fringe...
An advisor to the January 6 committee said he traced a call from a rioter's phone to the White House while the Capitol was under siege
White House call logs obtained from January 6, 2020 showed that there was a seven hour gap in the records available.
Suit challenges Virginia's implementation of Disabilities Education Act
A class-action suit is challenging Virginia’s implementation of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
