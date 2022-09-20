ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna Center, OH

WYTV.com

Trustee says road levy is 'quality of life' issue

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Brookfield will be asked to decide whether or not to approve a continual levy to help the township pave and maintain the roads. Brookfield Township is responsible for taking care of about 43 miles of roads. Trustee Dan Suttles says the township has never had a levy to finance paving and repairs and it shows.
cleveland19.com

Amber Alert system sends out multiple alerts to thousands in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little boy who was abducted by his father from his Akron after he shot the boy's mother is safe and the suspect, Juan Castro, 24, is in jail. The Amber Alert that went out may have played a role in the arrest of the suspect, on Cleveland's west side, but some people received the alert 2 or even 3 times, even after the alert had been cancelled, and that has led to questions regarding the operation of the amber alert system.
WYTV.com

Local schools part of statewide threat hoax

(WKBN) – At least three local school districts were involved in a statewide swatting hoax, local police confirm. The hoax led to a lockdown of one of the schools in Mahoning County. WKBN is not naming the schools involved at this time so as not to encourage copycat behavior.
WYTV.com

Rate hike approved for Aqua Ohio customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A settlement agreement with the Ohio Public Utilities Commission will allow for new rates to be set for water and sewer customers of Aqua Ohio. The Commission said that Aqua Ohio can increase its annual revenue for water service by $5.178 million, a 7.9% increase, and $303,595 for sewer service, an 8.9% increase.
WYTV.com

New execution date set for convicted killer Danny Lee Hill

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new execution date has been set for convicted killer Danny Lee Hill. After several delays and appeals, Hill is now set to be executed on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Hill has been on Ohio's Death Row since February 1986 after he was sentenced to...
