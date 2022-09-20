Drunk, half-naked woman shoots from car in Downtown Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A night on the town turned into a night behind bars for one Memphis woman.

Keirra Welch, 23, was riding in her boyfriend’s Hyundai Elantra around 3 a.m. on Sunday, September 19, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said the car pulled over and Welch fired two shots out of the passenger window.

Welch was firing the weapon in the area of Danny Thomas and Jefferson, around businesses and houses, when officers approached her and took her into custody, court records claim.

Authorities said they found a Glock 17 on the passenger side floorboard of the Hyundai.

Police said a bag of weed was also found on the ground near her door, she admitted to having at least four alcoholic drinks and was clearly intoxicated.

Welch was halfway undressed, smiling and laughing throughout her arrest and told police that she was “turning up for her birthday”, the affidavit reads.

The incident happened on September 19 and her birthday is August 24, according to court records.

Welch was charged with possession of a handgun while intoxicated, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance - marijuana.

