ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Drunk, half-naked woman shoots from car in Downtown Memphis, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1af66V_0i3RQaW600

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A night on the town turned into a night behind bars for one Memphis woman.

Keirra Welch, 23, was riding in her boyfriend’s Hyundai Elantra around 3 a.m. on Sunday, September 19, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said the car pulled over and Welch fired two shots out of the passenger window.

Welch was firing the weapon in the area of Danny Thomas and Jefferson, around businesses and houses, when officers approached her and took her into custody, court records claim.

Authorities said they found a Glock 17 on the passenger side floorboard of the Hyundai.

Police said a bag of weed was also found on the ground near her door, she admitted to having at least four alcoholic drinks and was clearly intoxicated.

Welch was halfway undressed, smiling and laughing throughout her arrest and told police that she was “turning up for her birthday”, the affidavit reads.

The incident happened on September 19 and her birthday is August 24, according to court records.

Welch was charged with possession of a handgun while intoxicated, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance - marijuana.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Child shot in Hickory Hill, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot in Hickory Hill. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting in the area of 6100 E. Shelby Drive at 9:15 p.m. The child was located and taken to Le...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Thomas
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Families of Memphis homicide victims gather for night of remembrance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Moscow asst. police chief arrested for stalking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Assistant Chief of Police of Moscow, Tennessee, was reportedly arrested for stalking a woman in Memphis. Tony Anderson, 37, was arrested September 16. Memphis Police officers responded to a report of stalking at the Ridgeway Station precinct at around 8 p.m. September 14. According to a report from the Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Marijuana#Violent Crime#Hyundai
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot to death at Hickory Hill apartment identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Memphis apartment complex leaves one man dead. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) identified the victim as 27-year-old Michael Germany. Police were dispatched to Cedar Run Apartments around 11 p.m. Tuesday night in the 5900 block of East Point Drive. Police said Germany was initially taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Woman arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Wynne, Arkansas

WYNNE, Ark.– A woman was arrested after another woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wynne, Arkansas over the weekend. Police said on Saturday around 9:15 a.m., a woman was struck by a black Ford Explorer on Mulberry Avenue. The victim, identified as 39-year-old Marie Collins, was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis, where […]
WYNNE, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
116K+
Followers
125K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy