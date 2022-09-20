Read full article on original website
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Coming soon to D.C.: The Wharf's phase 2
The $3.6 billion Wharf development will be complete next month with the opening of phase two, which features restaurants by celebrity chefs, a luxury condo building with a $12 million penthouse, The Atlantic’s new headquarters, and 20 additional shops and restaurants.Upon completion, you'll be able to walk the mile-long waterfront from the fish market to Ft. McNair.Why it matters: The Wharf’s second phase completes the massive project that radically changed D.C’s Southwest waterfront, turning the once sleepy area mainly known for its fish market into a bustling hub. Here’s some of what’s coming: Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay’s TV-inspired restaurant serving steak and...
Commercial Observer
Design Firm HGA Inks Space in Historic DC Building
National interdisciplinary design firm HGA has inked a 17,000-square-foot lease at the historic Woodies Building in Washington, D.C. The property was built in the late 1800s, and was home to the Woodward & Lothrop flagship department store until it closed in 1995. Douglas Development acquired the landmark building in 1999, rezoned the property, fully renovated the interior, and restored the facades.
Commercial Observer
Rockville Consulting Firm Moving to Silver Spring’s Station Square
EnCompass, a woman-owned consulting firm, has inked an 11-year, 20,588-square-foot lease at Station Square, a 510,200-square-foot office complex in Silver Spring, Md. Bridge Investment Group, which acquired the three-building complex in 2018, is the building’s landlord. Upon acquisition, the company moved forward with a $5.5 million renovation plan, which...
Washingtonian.com
DC Home Buyers, Finally Some Good News
When Amy Thomas and her husband, Navendu Shekhar—homeowners in the Barnaby Woods neighborhood of Chevy Chase DC—seriously started their home search in January, they fell in love with a house priced at $1.4 million that received 16 offers and sold for $2.2 million. “The bidding wars created a...
WTOP
Towering office buildings and pricey residences: the transformation of downtown Bethesda
Marriott International held a grand opening this week for its new global headquarters, a towering 21-story building that forms just one part of the changing landscape in downtown Bethesda, Maryland. The gleaming new office-hotel complex and other tall new buildings in the central core of downtown Bethesda on Wisconsin Avenue...
restonnow.com
Reston planning committee approves Vantage Hill redevelopment
The redevelopment of Reston’s Vantage Hill condominiums (11619 Vantage Hill Road) is barreling towards approval. At a meeting on Monday (Sept. 19), the Reston Planning and Zoning Committee unanimously approved the project, which will include 28 townhouses on 2.5 acres of land currently taken up by an abandoned swimming pool.
Commercial Observer
Aerospace Company Relative Dynamics Relocating HQ to Laurel
Relative Dynamics, an aerospace engineering services company, has inked a 14,430-square-foot lease at 14400 Sweitzer Lane, a four-story building in Laurel, Md. St. John Properties acquired the 120,904-square-foot building, located along the Baltimore-Washington corridor, in late 2020. Relative Dynamics plans to relocate its corporate headquarters and more than 50 employees...
'This was not a transparent process' | Virginia leader slams Metro for favoritism in fight for new FBI Headquarters
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's a match-up 10 years in the making. The fight to be the next home of the FBI Headquarters is heating up. President Biden just renewed the proposal to relocate the FBI from downtown D.C. to the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia. In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield.
popville.com
Lidl opening first DC store in Skyland Town Center on Wednesday!
“Lidl US, recently ranked a top U.S. grocer by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, announced today that it will celebrate the grand opening of its newest store in Skyland Town Center in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday, September 28. The store, located at 2224 Town Center Dr SE, will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. This will be the first full-service grocery store to open in Wards 7 and 8 in more than a decade.
UAS Company to Create 119 Jobs in Manassas
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger today announced that RapidFlight, an unmanned aircraft systems company, is locating in the City of Manassas. RapidFlight will invest $5.5 million to establish its systems design and manufacturing operations in the City. The company’s 25,000 square-foot facility is located at 9617 Center Street in Manassas where it will create 119 new jobs over the next three years.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces artificial intelligence investment expansion in Fairfax
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Enabled intelligence, Inc., will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County, Virginia. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls...
popville.com
Behold the new Metrorail map
“Metrorail’s iconic map is getting an update with the addition of the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning today, you’ll start to see new maps rolling out in stations, trains and transit centers, featuring Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station is shown as a future station.
Kushner Company Agrees to Pay at Least $3.25 Million to Settle Claims of Shoddy Apartments and Rent Abuses
A Kushner subsidiary is settling a lawsuit that the state of Maryland filed after ProPublica reported widespread problems in thousands of the company’s Baltimore-area apartments.
WUSA
The battle for the FBI headquarters relocation
In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield. But, one Fairfax County leader is accusing Metro of taking sides.
Commercial Observer
Mixed-Use Development Coming to Howard University
Howard University will replace a parking lot on its Washington, D.C., campus with a 525,000-square-foot mixed-use development, the university announced. The university is teaming with Lowe, FLGA and Davenport Group to develop East Towers on the 1.85-acre site. The planned building would rise 10 stories and feature up to 500 apartments, 27,000 square feet of retail and 246 underground parking spaces.
popville.com
What’s Going on in Cleveland Park at Connecticut Ave at Porter St, NW?
Any news about ongoing street construction, which has turned the intersection into a pedestrian nightmare?. No signs, no leaflets, no information from workers.”. Ed. Note: Only one sign indicating a closure to pedestrians on the southeast corner:
D.C. Schools Are Losing Educators. Teachers Have Solutions
The first days of school are finally feeling “back to normal” for English teacher Clare Berke. Berke, who teaches at Benjamin Banneker High School in Ward 2, says her students are able to sit in small discussion groups again. With vaccines available for children six months and older, she’s no longer agonizing over strict seating charts, which kept students physically distanced and helped with contact tracing. Reduced case numbers mean that she isn’t constantly worried about pivoting to remote learning due to a sudden COVID-19 outbreak.
WTOP
DC Council bill would provide free social work master’s degrees at UDC
The mental health care field needs more social workers, and a proposal in front of the D.C. Council might help provide them. The District’s Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022 would allow students to pursue a master’s of social work degree at the University of the District of Columbia — free of charge.
sungazette.news
In Great Falls, dark skies at night not everyone’s delight
Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
gohikevirginia.com
Red Rock Overlook: A Historic Loop Hike with Potomac River Views in Loudoun County
I recently made the short drive to Red Rock Wilderness Overlook Regional Park in Leesburg, Virginia. I was eager to get in a quick hike near my house. The mostly shaded 1.2-mile hike along the perimeter of this 67-acre park on the Potomac River is a great pick when you don’t have a lot of time.
