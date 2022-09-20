ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Axios DC

Coming soon to D.C.: The Wharf's phase 2

The $3.6 billion Wharf development will be complete next month with the opening of phase two, which features restaurants by celebrity chefs, a luxury condo building with a $12 million penthouse, The Atlantic’s new headquarters, and 20 additional shops and restaurants.Upon completion, you'll be able to walk the mile-long waterfront from the fish market to Ft. McNair.Why it matters: The Wharf’s second phase completes the massive project that radically changed D.C’s Southwest waterfront, turning the once sleepy area mainly known for its fish market into a bustling hub. Here’s some of what’s coming: Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay’s TV-inspired restaurant serving steak and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

Design Firm HGA Inks Space in Historic DC Building

National interdisciplinary design firm HGA has inked a 17,000-square-foot lease at the historic Woodies Building in Washington, D.C. The property was built in the late 1800s, and was home to the Woodward & Lothrop flagship department store until it closed in 1995. Douglas Development acquired the landmark building in 1999, rezoned the property, fully renovated the interior, and restored the facades.
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

Rockville Consulting Firm Moving to Silver Spring’s Station Square

EnCompass, a woman-owned consulting firm, has inked an 11-year, 20,588-square-foot lease at Station Square, a 510,200-square-foot office complex in Silver Spring, Md. Bridge Investment Group, which acquired the three-building complex in 2018, is the building’s landlord. Upon acquisition, the company moved forward with a $5.5 million renovation plan, which...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Washingtonian.com

DC Home Buyers, Finally Some Good News

When Amy Thomas and her husband, Navendu Shekhar—homeowners in the Barnaby Woods neighborhood of Chevy Chase DC—seriously started their home search in January, they fell in love with a house priced at $1.4 million that received 16 offers and sold for $2.2 million. “The bidding wars created a...
WASHINGTON, DC
restonnow.com

Reston planning committee approves Vantage Hill redevelopment

The redevelopment of Reston’s Vantage Hill condominiums (11619 Vantage Hill Road) is barreling towards approval. At a meeting on Monday (Sept. 19), the Reston Planning and Zoning Committee unanimously approved the project, which will include 28 townhouses on 2.5 acres of land currently taken up by an abandoned swimming pool.
RESTON, VA
Commercial Observer

Aerospace Company Relative Dynamics Relocating HQ to Laurel

Relative Dynamics, an aerospace engineering services company, has inked a 14,430-square-foot lease at 14400 Sweitzer Lane, a four-story building in Laurel, Md. St. John Properties acquired the 120,904-square-foot building, located along the Baltimore-Washington corridor, in late 2020. Relative Dynamics plans to relocate its corporate headquarters and more than 50 employees...
LAUREL, MD
popville.com

Lidl opening first DC store in Skyland Town Center on Wednesday!

“Lidl US, recently ranked a top U.S. grocer by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, announced today that it will celebrate the grand opening of its newest store in Skyland Town Center in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday, September 28. The store, located at 2224 Town Center Dr SE, will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. This will be the first full-service grocery store to open in Wards 7 and 8 in more than a decade.
WASHINGTON, DC
PWLiving

UAS Company to Create 119 Jobs in Manassas

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger today announced that RapidFlight, an unmanned aircraft systems company, is locating in the City of Manassas. RapidFlight will invest $5.5 million to establish its systems design and manufacturing operations in the City. The company’s 25,000 square-foot facility is located at 9617 Center Street in Manassas where it will create 119 new jobs over the next three years.
MANASSAS, VA
popville.com

Behold the new Metrorail map

“Metrorail’s iconic map is getting an update with the addition of the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning today, you’ll start to see new maps rolling out in stations, trains and transit centers, featuring Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station is shown as a future station.
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

Mixed-Use Development Coming to Howard University

Howard University will replace a parking lot on its Washington, D.C., campus with a 525,000-square-foot mixed-use development, the university announced. The university is teaming with Lowe, FLGA and Davenport Group to develop East Towers on the 1.85-acre site. The planned building would rise 10 stories and feature up to 500 apartments, 27,000 square feet of retail and 246 underground parking spaces.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Schools Are Losing Educators. Teachers Have Solutions

The first days of school are finally feeling “back to normal” for English teacher Clare Berke. Berke, who teaches at Benjamin Banneker High School in Ward 2, says her students are able to sit in small discussion groups again. With vaccines available for children six months and older, she’s no longer agonizing over strict seating charts, which kept students physically distanced and helped with contact tracing. Reduced case numbers mean that she isn’t constantly worried about pivoting to remote learning due to a sudden COVID-19 outbreak.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC Council bill would provide free social work master’s degrees at UDC

The mental health care field needs more social workers, and a proposal in front of the D.C. Council might help provide them. The District’s Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022 would allow students to pursue a master’s of social work degree at the University of the District of Columbia — free of charge.
WASHINGTON, DC
sungazette.news

In Great Falls, dark skies at night not everyone’s delight

Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
GREAT FALLS, VA

