Concord, NH

manchesterinklink.com

Police seeking alleged wheelchair thief

The suspect, 22-year-old Devyn Smith-Gutierrez, is believed to have taken the motorized wheelchair from the area of Cedar and Pine Streets on Sept. 4. The victim told police that the chair was worth $8,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. Anyone accused of a crime...
MANCHESTER, NH
mynbc5.com

Lebanon police searching for Vermont man previously arrested on kidnapping charges

LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon Police are asking the public for help in locating a Vermont man who waspreviously arrested on kidnapping charges. Police said Adam Adolph, 32, of Thetford, was released earlier this month as part of a pre-trial services program following his arrest on July 27 for charges related to the kidnapping of a woman at the Lebanon Airport.
LEBANON, NH
Concord, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Concord, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities investigating triple shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a triple shooting in Lawrence on Thursday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Manchester Street just after 7 a.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Lawrence Fire Department. All three...
LAWRENCE, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester man indicted for alleged unemployment fraud

Concord, NH — Attorney General John M. Formella and Department of Employment Security Commissioner George Copadis announce that Luis J. Avendano of Manchester, New Hampshire was indicted on September 19, 2022, in Hillsborough County Superior Court – Northern District, on two counts of unemployment compensation fraud, a class A felony.
MANCHESTER, NH
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment

BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
#Shooting#Violent Crime
WMUR.com

Family of Trish Haynes calls for answers 4 years after her killing

GRAFTON, N.H. — The family of a slain New Hampshire woman says it's tired of keeping secrets for investigators. Trish Haynes was killed in 2018, and four years later, her killing remains unsolved. "I go from sadness to frustration because it's been too long," said Valorie Haynes Alvorez, Haynes'...
GRAFTON, NH
MassLive.com

Kevin Komosa of Whately dies after motorcycle crash in NH

A Massachusetts man has died following a serious motorcycle crash in Rochester, New Hampshire. Kevin Komosa, 41, of Whately, died Sunday, Sept. 18, at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in New Hampshire from injuries sustained in the crash, New Hampshire State Police said. On September 17, around 8:30 p.m., troopers from the...
WHATELY, MA
whdh.com

Lawrence Police investigate after two people shot, one assaulted

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence Police are investigating after two people were shot and one was assaulted earlier this morning. First responders rushed to the scene in a wooded area behind Manchester Street Park on the Lawrence/Methuen line where three individuals were injured. Officials said two of the three individuals appeared to have non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The third person sustained injuries not related to the shooting, according to police. First responders including the Lawrence Fire Department, paramedics and EMTs from Lawrence General Hospital treated all three individuals on the scene. The individuals were then transported by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital.
LAWRENCE, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Police surround apartment, deploy SWAT, after wanted man flees during pursuit

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 21, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the Manchester Police Special Enforcement Division observed a wanted man inside a vehicle in the area of Pine and Central streets. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the individual, identified by police as Khamin Todd, 36, of Manchester, got out of the vehicle and ran from police, and entered a building on Central Street.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Crash in Groveland leaves car on its side

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Groveland that left a car on its side Friday afternoon. 7NEWS captured video of emergency crews operating on the scene where a silver SUV was flipped at the intersection of Washington Street and Salem Street. Officials have not said...
GROVELAND, MA

