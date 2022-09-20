Read full article on original website
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Police seeking alleged wheelchair thief
The suspect, 22-year-old Devyn Smith-Gutierrez, is believed to have taken the motorized wheelchair from the area of Cedar and Pine Streets on Sept. 4. The victim told police that the chair was worth $8,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. Anyone accused of a crime...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD arrests U.S. Marshalls’ “Fugitive of the Week” at Veterans’ Park
The man, 30-year-old Justin Hayes of Manchester, is a Tier 3 sex offender and had an active arrest warrant for failing to register. Hayes attempted to leave Veterans’ Park where he was spotted, but was ordered to stop. He did so and was taken into custody without incident in an alley off Chestnut Street.
mynbc5.com
Lebanon police searching for Vermont man previously arrested on kidnapping charges
LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon Police are asking the public for help in locating a Vermont man who waspreviously arrested on kidnapping charges. Police said Adam Adolph, 32, of Thetford, was released earlier this month as part of a pre-trial services program following his arrest on July 27 for charges related to the kidnapping of a woman at the Lebanon Airport.
WMUR.com
Nashua police investigate reports of man exposing himself to teenagers
NASHUA, N.H. — Police in Nashua are searching for a man who they said has been exposing himself to teenage girls in the Mine Falls Park area. Nashua police said they are paying extra attention to that part of the city after the reports came in Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authorities investigating triple shooting in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a triple shooting in Lawrence on Thursday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Manchester Street just after 7 a.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Lawrence Fire Department. All three...
3 people, including 2 gunshot victims, hospitalized following incident in woods in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Three people, including a pair of gunshot victims, were taken to the hospital following an incident in the woods near a park in Lawrence on Thursday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of the Manchester Street Park on...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester man indicted for alleged unemployment fraud
Concord, NH — Attorney General John M. Formella and Department of Employment Security Commissioner George Copadis announce that Luis J. Avendano of Manchester, New Hampshire was indicted on September 19, 2022, in Hillsborough County Superior Court – Northern District, on two counts of unemployment compensation fraud, a class A felony.
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment
BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Family of Trish Haynes calls for answers 4 years after her killing
GRAFTON, N.H. — The family of a slain New Hampshire woman says it's tired of keeping secrets for investigators. Trish Haynes was killed in 2018, and four years later, her killing remains unsolved. "I go from sadness to frustration because it's been too long," said Valorie Haynes Alvorez, Haynes'...
Kevin Komosa of Whately dies after motorcycle crash in NH
A Massachusetts man has died following a serious motorcycle crash in Rochester, New Hampshire. Kevin Komosa, 41, of Whately, died Sunday, Sept. 18, at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in New Hampshire from injuries sustained in the crash, New Hampshire State Police said. On September 17, around 8:30 p.m., troopers from the...
NH State Police Commander: Helmets Help Save Motorcyclists Lives
Over two dozen motorcyclsts have died on New Hampshire roads in 2022, but a helmet law could help bring that number down, according to State Police Capt. Christopher Vetter, commander of the state Office of Highway Safety. That's a 66% increase over 2021, according to Vetter. The most recent death...
whdh.com
Lawrence Police investigate after two people shot, one assaulted
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence Police are investigating after two people were shot and one was assaulted earlier this morning. First responders rushed to the scene in a wooded area behind Manchester Street Park on the Lawrence/Methuen line where three individuals were injured. Officials said two of the three individuals appeared to have non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The third person sustained injuries not related to the shooting, according to police. First responders including the Lawrence Fire Department, paramedics and EMTs from Lawrence General Hospital treated all three individuals on the scene. The individuals were then transported by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Lowell Man On Gun, Drug & Driving Offenses
A 47-year-old man from Lowell was arrested on several gun, drug and driving offenses during a routine traffic stop in Tewksbury, authorities said. Daniel DiGiovanni was arrested after a Tewksbury Police detective noticed him driving a vehicle with an expired registration around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports.
Missing NH woman located by game wardens in Maine state park
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Maine Game Warden Michael Latti and Game Warden K9 Luna located a New Hampshire woman in South Berwick Thursday morning after she had been missing since Wednesday morning. South Berwick police located an unattended vehicle at Vaughan Woods State Park around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Woman claims employee randomly attacked her at gas pump
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
manchesterinklink.com
Police surround apartment, deploy SWAT, after wanted man flees during pursuit
MANCHESTER, NH – On September 21, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the Manchester Police Special Enforcement Division observed a wanted man inside a vehicle in the area of Pine and Central streets. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the individual, identified by police as Khamin Todd, 36, of Manchester, got out of the vehicle and ran from police, and entered a building on Central Street.
Lowell man sentenced to jail for defrauding MassHealth
A Lowell man was found guilty in connection with a scheme to submit false claims to MassHealth for Personal Care Attendant services that were not rendered.
WCVB
'Shoebert' the spectacle seal leaves Beverly pond, waddles to police station
BEVERLY, Mass. — A gray seal that has become a spectacle in Beverly crawled out of the freshwater pond where it's been drawing onlookers and waddled to look the city's police station. The seal, nicknamed Shoebert, was first spotted in Shoe Pond last week on the west side of...
whdh.com
Crash in Groveland leaves car on its side
GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Groveland that left a car on its side Friday afternoon. 7NEWS captured video of emergency crews operating on the scene where a silver SUV was flipped at the intersection of Washington Street and Salem Street. Officials have not said...
Comments / 1