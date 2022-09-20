Read full article on original website
Expect Delays on Mass. Pike in Westborough Due to Fiery Rollover Crash
Delays are expected after a serious crash Friday night on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westborough. The Westborough Fire Department and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed Interstate 90 westbound was closed at mile marker 107 after the fiery rollover crash. Westborough Fire later said one lane had been opened for...
State police ID protestors facing charges in connection with effort to disrupt traffic in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston were told to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning due to a planned climate protest on city streets that caused traffic delays and led to criminal charges against at least a handful of people. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced...
How a Massachusetts Gas Station Diesel/Gas Mix-Up Caused Thousands in Damage
Massachusetts saw gas prices reach historic highs in 2022 with prices topping out at over five dollars a gallon. But one Massachusetts gas station caused its customers a lot of money at the pump, and it wasn't the price per gallon. Recently we saw a Facebook post about a gas...
4 people hospitalized following fiery 5-vehicle crash on highway in New Hampshire
MERRIMACK, N.H. — Four people were taken to the hospital following a fiery five-vehicle crash on a highway in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike around 9 a.m. found several vehicles that had crashed and sparked a fire, leaving one person trapped in the wreckage, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
Springfield man hits police cruiser, 2 vehicles during car chase
Springfield Police Officers arrested suspect after he crashed into a police cruiser and two parked vehicles on Wednesday.
Ex-Brockton Police Chief Appears in Court to Face Charge of Negligent Driving
Brockton’s former top cop faced a judge in Worcester District Court on Wednesday, arraigned on a negligent driving charge stemming from a three-vehicle wreck he caused in his department vehicle. Emanuel Gomes entered a not guilty plea and was released on his own recognizance. According to the Massachusetts State...
POLICE LOG for September 18: Market Basket Customer Causes Scene; Teens Driving Erratically On Dirt Bikes
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, September 18, 2022:. A caller reported an injured fox laying on the shore of Silver Lake. (9:45am) A caller reported a deceased seagull on the beach in front of the bath house. (10:16am) A Woburn Street...
Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market
It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Police Increase Patrols at NH Park After Reports of Man Exposing Himself to Teen Girls
Police say they are increasing patrols at a park in Nashua, New Hampshire, after receiving multiple reports of a male subject who has been exposing himself to female teenagers. Nashua police said they are seeking the public's help in identifying the person, who has been approaching teen girls in the...
Know Them? These Women Wanted In Connection To Longmeadow Larceny Case
Police in Western Massachusetts are working to identify two women who are wanted in connection to a larceny case. The Longmeadow Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that it is investigating the case and released photos of the women police are trying to identify. Police did not share further...
Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.
A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
PHOTOS: Lenox police looking to identify person
Lenox Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person as part of an investigation.
Two suspects wanted for allegedly stealing in Longmeadow
The Longmeadow police are looking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted for allegedly stealing.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
25 pounds of marijuana seized from Chicopee home
A Chicopee man was arrested after police seized a ghost gun in Springfield Thursday afternoon.
Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Lowell Man On Gun, Drug & Driving Offenses
A 47-year-old man from Lowell was arrested on several gun, drug and driving offenses during a routine traffic stop in Tewksbury, authorities said. Daniel DiGiovanni was arrested after a Tewksbury Police detective noticed him driving a vehicle with an expired registration around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports.
One Charged in Shooting at Lawrence Park; More Arrests Expected
A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left two people wounded at a park in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, police said. Luis Santana, 46, is accused in the shooting, which happened in a wooded area behind the Manchester Street Park near the Methuen line. The...
2 ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in former Rhode Island mayor’s home
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Authorities in Rhode Island have discovered the badly decomposed remains of two people inside a former mayor’s home, officials said. According to WJAR and WPRI, Woonsocket police responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s former mayor. Inside, they found an “elderly” man and woman dead and “severely decomposed,” police said.
Man that stabbed Springfield officer in 2017 arrested again after throwing knife at officers
A Springfield man was arrested Monday after he was seen outside the police department armed with a knife and allegedly threw it at an officer.
