numberfire.com
Mariners bench Dylan Moore on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Dylan Moore is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will sit on the bench after Adam Frazier was named Seattle's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 109 batted balls this season, Moore has accounted for a 14.7% barrel rate and a .319...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Tommy Edman will move to shortstop in place of DeJong while Brendan Donovan enters the lineup to play second base and bat second. Donovan has...
numberfire.com
Abraham Toro absent Thursday afternoon for Mariners
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Toro started the last five games and hit .118 with a double and six scores. Ty France will cover third base and bat cleanup on Thursday afternoon. Jarred Kelenic will replace Toro in the lineup to play left field and bat sixth. Jesse Winker will be the designated hitter and No. 7 batter while Carlos Santana plays first base and bats third.
numberfire.com
Jake Cave joining Twins' bench Wednesday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The lefty-hitting Cave will take a seat versus the Royals' southpaw. Nick Gordon will move to left field in place of Cave and hit fifth while Jermaine Palacios enters the order to play second base and bat seventh.
numberfire.com
Seattle's Adam Frazier operating second base on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Adam Frazier is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Frazier will man second base after Dylan Moore was rested in Oakland. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our models project Frazier to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
J.P. Crawford joining Mariners' sidelines Thursday afternoon
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will sit after going hitless in the first two games of the series. Dylan Moore will replace Crawford at shortstop and bat eighth. Moore has...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores finding seat Thursday for Giants
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies. Flores went 3-for-4 on Wednesday and recorded his third multi-hit game in the last five contests, but he will take a seat for Thursday's matinee. Thairo Estrada will replace Flores on second base and bat third.
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario returns to Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ronald Acuna will shift from designated hitter to the outfield while Rosario moves to the bench. William Contreras will be the Braves' DH on Thursday and Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish.
numberfire.com
Harold Castro sent to Tigers' bench on Friday night
Detroit Tigers second baseman Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Castro will sit on the bench after Jonathan Schoop was named Friday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 316 batted balls this season, Castro has recorded a 6% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
San Francisco's LaMonte Wade Jr. sitting on Friday
San Francisco Giants utility-man LaMonte Wade Jr. is not starting in Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wade Jr. will sit on the bench after Luis Gonzalez was moved to left field, Mike Yastrzemski was shifted to right, and Austin Slater was positioned in center. Per Baseball Savant on 149...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola catching for San Diego on Friday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Nola will start behind the plate after Luis Campusano was given a break in Coors Field. numberFire's models project Nola to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,000.
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Evan Longoria operating third base on Friday
San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is batting fourth in Friday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Longoria will man third base after Jason Vosler was given a breather in Arizona. numberFire's models project Longoria to score 14.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
San Diego's Jose Azocar in center field on Friday
San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Azocar will patrol center field after Trent Grisham was rested on the road against right-hander Ryan Feltner. numberFire's models project Azocar to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2.900.
numberfire.com
Ke'Bryan Hayes sitting for Pirates on Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hayes will move to the bench on Thursday with Kevin Newman starting at second base. Newman will bat sixth versus right-hander Hayden Wesneski and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Newman for 8.7...
numberfire.com
Connor Joe operating as Colorado's designated hitter on Friday night
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is batting sixth in Friday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Joe will take over Colorado's designated hitting spot after Charlie Blackmon was left on the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Sean Manaea, our models project Joe to score 11.1 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Austin Slater leading off for Giants on Friday night
San Francisco Giants utility-man Austin Slater is starting in Friday's lineup against the Arizona Diamonbdacks. Slater will man center field after Mike Yastrzemski was shifted to right, Luis Gonzalez was moved to left, and LaMonte Wade Jr. was rested. numberFire's models project Slater to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Elias Diaz hitting cleanup in Colorado's Friday lineup
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is starting in Friday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Diaz will operate behind the plate after Brian Serven was rested in Coors Field. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor in left field for Los Angeles on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting sixth in Friday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Taylor will man left field after Trayce Thompson was shifted to center and Cody Bellinger was rested. numberFire's models project Taylor to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder batting fifth in Oakland's Friday lineup
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. Pinder will man left field after Tony Kemp was shifted to second base and Jordan Diaz was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Bassitt, our models project Pinder to score 4.8 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Thairo Estrada sent to Giants' bench on Friday night
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not starting in Friday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Estrada will take a seat after Wilmer Flores was chosen as San Francisco's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 377 batted balls this season, Estrada has accounted for a 4.5% barrel rate...
