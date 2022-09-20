Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Toro started the last five games and hit .118 with a double and six scores. Ty France will cover third base and bat cleanup on Thursday afternoon. Jarred Kelenic will replace Toro in the lineup to play left field and bat sixth. Jesse Winker will be the designated hitter and No. 7 batter while Carlos Santana plays first base and bats third.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO