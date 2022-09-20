Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Mariners bench Dylan Moore on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Dylan Moore is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will sit on the bench after Adam Frazier was named Seattle's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 109 batted balls this season, Moore has accounted for a 14.7% barrel rate and a .319...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Tommy Edman will move to shortstop in place of DeJong while Brendan Donovan enters the lineup to play second base and bat second. Donovan has...
numberfire.com
Abraham Toro absent Thursday afternoon for Mariners
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Toro started the last five games and hit .118 with a double and six scores. Ty France will cover third base and bat cleanup on Thursday afternoon. Jarred Kelenic will replace Toro in the lineup to play left field and bat sixth. Jesse Winker will be the designated hitter and No. 7 batter while Carlos Santana plays first base and bats third.
numberfire.com
J.P. Crawford joining Mariners' sidelines Thursday afternoon
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will sit after going hitless in the first two games of the series. Dylan Moore will replace Crawford at shortstop and bat eighth. Moore has...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores finding seat Thursday for Giants
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies. Flores went 3-for-4 on Wednesday and recorded his third multi-hit game in the last five contests, but he will take a seat for Thursday's matinee. Thairo Estrada will replace Flores on second base and bat third.
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario returns to Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ronald Acuna will shift from designated hitter to the outfield while Rosario moves to the bench. William Contreras will be the Braves' DH on Thursday and Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish.
numberfire.com
San Francisco's LaMonte Wade Jr. leading off on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants utility-man LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Wade Jr. will man first base after J.D. Davis was rested at Coors Field versus right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's model project Wade Jr. to score 14.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,000.
numberfire.com
Harold Castro sent to Tigers' bench on Friday night
Detroit Tigers second baseman Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Castro will sit on the bench after Jonathan Schoop was named Friday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 316 batted balls this season, Castro has recorded a 6% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Ke'Bryan Hayes sitting for Pirates on Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hayes will move to the bench on Thursday with Kevin Newman starting at second base. Newman will bat sixth versus right-hander Hayden Wesneski and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Newman for 8.7...
numberfire.com
Jonathan Schoop takes over second base for Tigers on Friday
Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Schoop will man second base after Harold Castro was rested against White Sox's right-hander Lucas Giolito. numberFire's models project Schoop to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor in left field for Los Angeles on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting sixth in Friday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Taylor will man left field after Trayce Thompson was shifted to center and Cody Bellinger was rested. numberFire's models project Taylor to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Elias Diaz hitting cleanup in Colorado's Friday lineup
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is starting in Friday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Diaz will operate behind the plate after Brian Serven was rested in Coors Field. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
numberfire.com
Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday
Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
numberfire.com
Update: San Diego's Jorge Alfaro catching on Friday instead of Austin Nola
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. According to manager Bob Melvin, Alfaro will start behind the plate instead of Austin Nola per coaching decision. In a matchup against right-hander Ryan Feltner, Alfaro's FanDuel salary stands at $2,500.
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez behind the plate for Twins on Friday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is batting sixth in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Sanchez will catch on Friday night after Caleb Hamilton was benched at home. numberFire's models project Sanchez to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Connor Joe operating as Colorado's designated hitter on Friday night
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is batting sixth in Friday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Joe will take over Colorado's designated hitting spot after Charlie Blackmon was left on the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Sean Manaea, our models project Joe to score 11.1 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Darin Ruf batting fifth in New York's Friday lineup
New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is stating in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Ruf will operate in right field after Tyler Naquin was rested in Oakland. In a matchup against left-hander Cole Irvin, Ruf's FanDuel salary stands at $2,000.
numberfire.com
San Diego's Jose Azocar in center field on Friday
San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Azocar will patrol center field after Trent Grisham was rested on the road against right-hander Ryan Feltner. numberFire's models project Azocar to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2.900.
numberfire.com
Miami's Brian Anderson batting second on Friday evening
Miami Marlins utility-man Brian Anderson is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Anderson will man right field after JJ Bleday was moved to left, Jon Berti was shifted to second base, Charles Leblanc was shifted to first, and Lewin Diaz was given a breather. numberFire's models project Anderson...
numberfire.com
Cincinnati's Chuckie Robinson behind the plate on Friday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson is batting ninth in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Robinson will catch on Friday evening after Austin Romine was rested at home. In a matchup versus left-hander Eric Lauer, our models project Robinson to score 5.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
