Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
Paul Azinger calls Justin Thomas chunk ‘one of the worst shots you’ll ever see a good player hit’
Paul Azinger used it as a teaching lesson: if Justin Thomas isn’t throwing clubs after hitting shots this bad, weekend hackers shouldn’t be chucking irons after their shanks. Azinger, the analyst for Golf Channel, was referring to Thomas’ chunked tee shot on the 4th hole at Quail Hollow,...
Golf.com
The training aid that helps Adam Scott look like, well, Adam Scott
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Consistency is king in golf, and Adam Scott is as consistent as they come. Since entering the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking in 2001, he’s never left. Along the way, he’s won 31 times worldwide (including at Augusta National) and become the face of Australian professional golf. This week at Quail Hollow, he’s teeing it up for the International squad for the 10th time.
Golf.com
Presidents Cup gala: WAGs, photos and the King of Quail Hollow | Rogers Report
Michael Jordan in the United Center. Tiger at Augusta. Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau. Claire Rogers on Instagram during Presidents Cup week. Hello friends and welcome to my personal Olympic games. Sure, I’m “looking forward” to the golf this week, but let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite like the Presidents Cup (and Ryder Cup) galas. We get to see the pros and their better halves all gussied up and earn a behind-the-scenes look at life on Tour … for free!
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Adam Scott explains the mind games Tiger Woods played on the course
— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
RELATED PEOPLE
Golf.com
Even in a blowout, the Presidents Cup found its ‘surreal’ signature moment
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s something different about going out last. The first groups at golf’s biggest team events are the main attraction. Fans breathlessly await their arrival. They meet them at the range, roar at them on the 1st tee, line the ropes on every hole that follows. The process of determining who should leads the charge is considered vitally important; these first groups have the chance to set the tone for the day. But going last? You’re the caboose. By the time you’ve arrived, everyone else is either gone or planning their escape.
Golf.com
The 1 big putting mistake match-play golfers make on the greens
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are two of the best golfers in the world, but on the 15th hole of their first match of the Presidents Cup, they did something that made them look like weekend hackers. After Scheffler blasted out of a greenside bunker, Burns...
Golf.com
How to watch the 2022 Presidents Cup on Thursday: Day 1 live coverage
The 2022 Presidents Cup finally kicks off Thursday afternoon with the first session of matches at Quail Hollow in North Carolina. Here’s what you need to know to watch Day 1 of the Presidents Cup on TV or online. Previewing Presidents Cup Day 1. The Presidents Cup has finally...
Golf.com
The 2022 Presidents Cup is off to a nightmare start. Still, it’s far from over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s no question that the star-spangled spectators who streamed through the Quail Hollow Club’s gates on Thursday morning were looking for a win for the red, white and blue. But even they didn’t want things to start like this. The Presidents Cup is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf.com
Adam Scott’s unusual green-reading technique, explained
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Adam Scott does things a little differently on the greens. He uses a broomstick putter that rises to his chest, for one, and he putts with the flagstick in the hole. But the oddities don’t stop there — he reads the green in an unusual way, too.
Golf.com
Here are the Presidents Cup Friday pairings and matchups for the fourballs session
The Americans grabbed the early edge on Day 1 of the Presidents Cup, winning four of five foursomes (alternate shot) matches to take a 4-1 lead. Now, the Internationals will need to rebound in the fourballs (best ball) session on Friday. Captains Davis Love III and Trevor Immelman both elected...
Golf.com
Why Fred Couples is (still) a fan and player favorite at the Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fred Couples has long been considered one of the coolest figures in golf. His demeanor is as smooth as his legendary swing. This week Couples takes his swag inside the U.S. locker room as a vice captain for Davis Love III at the Presidents Cup. At 62 years old, Couples is still a fan and player favorite.
Golf.com
Greg Norman says he’s been ‘asked not to attend’ tournament he founded
Greg Norman said he was asked not to attend this year’s QBE Shootout, a golf tournament he founded over 30 years ago. Norman posted on his Instagram on Tuesday saying he would not be at this year’s event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., on Dec. 5-11.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf.com
PGA Tour or LIV? Patrick Cantlay doesn’t think it’s that simple
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The interview room is emptying out. His teammates are on to their next obligation. But Patrick Cantlay sits on a stair at the side of the room, left foot resting on his right knee, thinking out loud. “Imagine a picture on a wall,” he says. “If...
Golf.com
Tour Confidential: Who, or what, has been the biggest surprise of the Presidents Cup?
Check in each day of this week’s Presidents Cup for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topic at Quail Hollow Club, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. The Americans added to their lead by winning the second session of...
Golf.com
Would Tour players play LIV in a team event? Some are in. Some ABSOLUTELY aren’t
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You’ve maybe wondered it. There are, after all, two sides in this burgeoning golf fight. And yes, team events, like the Presidents Cup being played this week, pair two sides. So …. Would we ever see a PGA Tour v. LIV Golf event? Rory and...
Golf.com
‘Twitter dorks’: Max Homa fires back at LIV critic on Twitter
Max Homa is feeling good this week. Fresh off opening the new PGA Tour season with his fifth victory, Homa is now in the U.S. team room at Quail Hollow, prepping to play his first-career team event at the Presidents Cup. But, as the saying goes, you can’t please everybody all the time.
Golf.com
Presidents Cup Preview: What’s at stake for the U.S. team, which Internationals to keep an eye on
After three long years, the Presidents Cup is back in the spotlight. James Colgan and Dylan Dethier spoke with Adam Scott and Tom Kim about why the International Team has a fighting chance, and learned why Jordan Spieth has a chip on his shoulder heading into the competition. Our guys give their predictions on what we’ll see from Charlotte this weekend.
Golf.com
How the dominant Americans could win the Presidents Cup a full day early
The rout is officially on. The U.S. team is sprinting away with the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, leading 8-2 after two sessions. Unfortunately for the Internationals, that means one harrowing possibility is in play: the Cup could theoretically be claimed Saturday, before singles matches even begin Sunday morning. To...
Golf.com
Take a tour inside the Presidents Cup epic first-tee arena
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The golf world’s eyes are on Quail Hollow Club for the 2022 Presidents Cup, and competitors will feel the heat on the first tee box when they step into the arena-like setup. This has been called the first of its kind in Presidents Cup history. The walk-through to the first tee and out the tunnel should generate an adrenaline rush rarely found in golf.
NFL・
Golf.com
Trevor Immelman dunks on Greg Norman’s Presidents Cup ‘angst’ tweet
Greg Norman took to Twitter on Thursday morning to wish Trevor Immelman and his International squad good luck in the first day of the Presidents Cup. Immelman wasn’t having it. “Outside of all this angst — golf is golf, competition is competition; something every golfer thrives on,” Norman wrote....
Comments / 0