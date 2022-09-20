ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Burglary suspect shot and killed in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Central Lubbock that left a burglary suspect dead. Just after 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired called in the 1500 block of 50th Street. Police found 27-year-old Joe Anthony Flores with serious injuries. He was taken to Covenant Medical Center where he later died.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22

Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech-University of Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel caked before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man’s scooter stolen at gunpoint in Lubbock, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man had his scooter stolen at gunpoint from a Family Dollar on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers were called to the Family Dollar in the 300 block of 50th street. The police report said the victim was...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
Talk 1340

Video: Lubbock Thief Flees the Scene, Immediately Crashes Bike Into Trailer

Sometimes I believe that karma might actually be a thing. Lubbock resident Nichole Shipman has been dealing with a couple of thieves breaking into her home. She caught the guys on camera sneaking into her backyard. She came home and while she was still sitting in her car in the driveway, she allegedly noticed a man trying to steal one of her bikes. She "spooked" him and he took off on his bicycle.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One killed after 50th street shooting overnight in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 50th Street, between Avenue N. and P. around 11:00 p.m., prompted a response from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. LPD confirmed one person died. This is a developing story.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Driver described moments leading to deadly collision, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas— A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in a pedestrian crash that left 73-year-old Mary Balderas dead. According to the police report, Kotton Bednarz, 18, was in the left turning lane of Broadway Street. The report said his pickup truck hit Balderas when he tried to turn left.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock police responding to 3 vehicle crash at 74th and Indiana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is on the scene of a crash involving three vehicles near the intersection of 75th and Indiana Avenue. The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. As of now, no injuries have been reported. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area as emergency...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Man charged with aggravated assault against disabled girlfriend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Richard Ford of Lubbock was charged with injury to a disabled individual by a Grand Jury after striking his girlfriend during a domestic dispute on July 7 of this year. According to the police report, LPD responded to the 2500 block of 33rd street in reference...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

18 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 20, Only One With Serious Charges

We're halfway through the week, so I thought as we got closer to the weekend maybe there would be some crazy crimes going on. But I think everyone in town is feeling that first day of fall excitement for September 22nd. That means to start indulging in everything pumpkin. I did feel the pull of Volleman's Milk calling my name when I saw their seasonal pumpkin spice milk flavor on store shelves.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: 1 dead in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Central Lubbock. Officers say one person died in the shooting around 11 o’clock last night near 50th and Ave. N. Here’s what we know so far: 1 dead after Central Lubbock shooting. Remembering former...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

One injured in crash on N Loop 289 near Idalou Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a crash that occurred on northeast Loop 289 near Idalou Road. LPD and LFR received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed in the eastbound service lane of Loop 289 just north of Idalou Road.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

3 charged after child in diaper found in 100-degree heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Katherine Carrillo, 20, Muhannad Abdel-Raouf, 21, and Almazen Abdel-Raouf, 22, have been charged by a Lubbock Grand Jury with endangering a child stemming from an incident that took place in late July. According to an LPD report, on July 27, a front office staff member of...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Pedestrian seriously injured, struck by vehicle in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian has been transported to UMC after being struck by a vehicle in the 5500 block of Slide road. LPD received the call at 8:54 p.m. They confirmed that the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. All northbound traffic is being diverted...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 injured in crash on 50th and University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call around 3:22 p.m. PD confirms that the victims sustained minor and moderate injuries. They could not confirm if anyone has been transported to the hospital at this time.
LUBBOCK, TX

