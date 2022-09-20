Read full article on original website
Related
Accused cop killer Hollis Daniels trial expected to start soon in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Hollis Alvin Daniels appeared at the Lubbock County Courthouse for an evidentiary hearing Friday. Daniels is accused of shooting and killing Texas Tech Police officer Floyd East, Jr. on October 9, 2017. Daniels, now 24, is charged with capital murder. He was 19 and a freshman at Texas Tech in 2017. He […]
KCBD
Burglary suspect shot and killed in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Central Lubbock that left a burglary suspect dead. Just after 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired called in the 1500 block of 50th Street. Police found 27-year-old Joe Anthony Flores with serious injuries. He was taken to Covenant Medical Center where he later died.
Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22
Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech-University of Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel caked before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
everythinglubbock.com
Man’s scooter stolen at gunpoint in Lubbock, police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man had his scooter stolen at gunpoint from a Family Dollar on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers were called to the Family Dollar in the 300 block of 50th street. The police report said the victim was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
T.J. Patterson impacted inmates in the Lubbock County Detention Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From 1984 to 2004 T.J. Patterson was a councilman for District 2. Even after, he never stopped serving the Lubbock community. Starting in 1989, he provided some Christmas spirit for inmates in the Lubbock County Detention Center. “Made that a tradition to go out, you know,...
Video: Lubbock Thief Flees the Scene, Immediately Crashes Bike Into Trailer
Sometimes I believe that karma might actually be a thing. Lubbock resident Nichole Shipman has been dealing with a couple of thieves breaking into her home. She caught the guys on camera sneaking into her backyard. She came home and while she was still sitting in her car in the driveway, she allegedly noticed a man trying to steal one of her bikes. She "spooked" him and he took off on his bicycle.
everythinglubbock.com
One killed after 50th street shooting overnight in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 50th Street, between Avenue N. and P. around 11:00 p.m., prompted a response from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. LPD confirmed one person died. This is a developing story.
everythinglubbock.com
Driver described moments leading to deadly collision, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in a pedestrian crash that left 73-year-old Mary Balderas dead. According to the police report, Kotton Bednarz, 18, was in the left turning lane of Broadway Street. The report said his pickup truck hit Balderas when he tried to turn left.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lubbock Police Need Help Finding Suspect Who Hit a Pedestrian Back in August
The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect responsible for hitting a pedestrian with their vehicle in August 2022. The incident itself happened in the 5200 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway a bit before 6:30 p.m. This was on Thursday, August 25th, 2022.
KCBD
Lubbock police responding to 3 vehicle crash at 74th and Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is on the scene of a crash involving three vehicles near the intersection of 75th and Indiana Avenue. The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. As of now, no injuries have been reported. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area as emergency...
fox34.com
Man charged with aggravated assault against disabled girlfriend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Richard Ford of Lubbock was charged with injury to a disabled individual by a Grand Jury after striking his girlfriend during a domestic dispute on July 7 of this year. According to the police report, LPD responded to the 2500 block of 33rd street in reference...
18 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 20, Only One With Serious Charges
We're halfway through the week, so I thought as we got closer to the weekend maybe there would be some crazy crimes going on. But I think everyone in town is feeling that first day of fall excitement for September 22nd. That means to start indulging in everything pumpkin. I did feel the pull of Volleman's Milk calling my name when I saw their seasonal pumpkin spice milk flavor on store shelves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘AK-style pistol’ used to murder Lubbock woman, age 22, warrant said
An arrest warrant against Lee McKine, Jr., 31, provided more information Monday about the shooting and killing of Alexandria Garcia, 22.
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: 1 dead in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Central Lubbock. Officers say one person died in the shooting around 11 o’clock last night near 50th and Ave. N. Here’s what we know so far: 1 dead after Central Lubbock shooting. Remembering former...
Lubbock family thinks they know who killed 13-year-old Veronica Taylor
LUBBOCK, Texas — 35 years after 13-year-old Veronica Taylor was brutally assaulted, strangled and murdered in Lubbock County, her family said on Friday they think they know who killed her and are desperate for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office to act. “My sister used to date a guy that we thought did it and he […]
KCBD
One injured in crash on N Loop 289 near Idalou Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a crash that occurred on northeast Loop 289 near Idalou Road. LPD and LFR received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed in the eastbound service lane of Loop 289 just north of Idalou Road.
KCBD
3 charged after child in diaper found in 100-degree heat
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Katherine Carrillo, 20, Muhannad Abdel-Raouf, 21, and Almazen Abdel-Raouf, 22, have been charged by a Lubbock Grand Jury with endangering a child stemming from an incident that took place in late July. According to an LPD report, on July 27, a front office staff member of...
Woman, 73, killed in pedestrian collision, LPD provides update
Police identified the victim as Mary Balderas, and the driver as Kotton Bednarz, 18.
KCBD
Pedestrian seriously injured, struck by vehicle in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian has been transported to UMC after being struck by a vehicle in the 5500 block of Slide road. LPD received the call at 8:54 p.m. They confirmed that the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. All northbound traffic is being diverted...
KCBD
2 injured in crash on 50th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call around 3:22 p.m. PD confirms that the victims sustained minor and moderate injuries. They could not confirm if anyone has been transported to the hospital at this time.
Comments / 0