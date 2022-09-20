Read full article on original website
Mariners bench Dylan Moore on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Dylan Moore is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will sit on the bench after Adam Frazier was named Seattle's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 109 batted balls this season, Moore has accounted for a 14.7% barrel rate and a .319...
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Tommy Edman will move to shortstop in place of DeJong while Brendan Donovan enters the lineup to play second base and bat second. Donovan has...
Jake Cave joining Twins' bench Wednesday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The lefty-hitting Cave will take a seat versus the Royals' southpaw. Nick Gordon will move to left field in place of Cave and hit fifth while Jermaine Palacios enters the order to play second base and bat seventh.
Abraham Toro absent Thursday afternoon for Mariners
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Toro started the last five games and hit .118 with a double and six scores. Ty France will cover third base and bat cleanup on Thursday afternoon. Jarred Kelenic will replace Toro in the lineup to play left field and bat sixth. Jesse Winker will be the designated hitter and No. 7 batter while Carlos Santana plays first base and bats third.
J.P. Crawford joining Mariners' sidelines Thursday afternoon
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will sit after going hitless in the first two games of the series. Dylan Moore will replace Crawford at shortstop and bat eighth. Moore has...
Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday
Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
Wilmer Flores finding seat Thursday for Giants
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies. Flores went 3-for-4 on Wednesday and recorded his third multi-hit game in the last five contests, but he will take a seat for Thursday's matinee. Thairo Estrada will replace Flores on second base and bat third.
Eddie Rosario returns to Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ronald Acuna will shift from designated hitter to the outfield while Rosario moves to the bench. William Contreras will be the Braves' DH on Thursday and Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish.
Harold Castro sent to Tigers' bench on Friday night
Detroit Tigers second baseman Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Castro will sit on the bench after Jonathan Schoop was named Friday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 316 batted balls this season, Castro has recorded a 6% barrel rate and a...
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Thursday 9/22/22
Thursday's main slate gets underway at 6:35 pm ET, giving us eight games to pick through. Which pitchers and stacks should we prioritize?. Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and help give you a starting point when you're building lineups. Be sure to also incorporate our great tools into your research process. Whether you're looking for daily projections, the latest starting lineups and weather, or batting and pitching heat maps to find the best matchups -- we've got you covered!
Elias Diaz hitting cleanup in Colorado's Friday lineup
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is starting in Friday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Diaz will operate behind the plate after Brian Serven was rested in Coors Field. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
San Francisco's Evan Longoria operating third base on Friday
San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is batting fourth in Friday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Longoria will man third base after Jason Vosler was given a breather in Arizona. numberFire's models project Longoria to score 14.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Giants starting J.D. Davis at first base on Friday
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Davis will man first base after David Villar was picked as San Francisco's designated hitter and Joc Pederson was benched. In a matchup against lefty Tommy Henry, our models project Davis to score 11.3...
Gary Sanchez behind the plate for Twins on Friday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is batting sixth in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Sanchez will catch on Friday night after Caleb Hamilton was benched at home. numberFire's models project Sanchez to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Mookie Betts leading off for Dodgers on Friday night
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is starting in Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Betts will take over right field after Joey Gallo was rested at home. In a matchup against left-hander Jose Quintana, our models project Betts to score 11.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,500.
Darin Ruf batting fifth in New York's Friday lineup
New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is stating in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Ruf will operate in right field after Tyler Naquin was rested in Oakland. In a matchup against left-hander Cole Irvin, Ruf's FanDuel salary stands at $2,000.
San Diego's Jose Azocar in center field on Friday
San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Azocar will patrol center field after Trent Grisham was rested on the road against right-hander Ryan Feltner. numberFire's models project Azocar to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2.900.
Chris Taylor in left field for Los Angeles on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting sixth in Friday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Taylor will man left field after Trayce Thompson was shifted to center and Cody Bellinger was rested. numberFire's models project Taylor to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Update: San Diego's Jorge Alfaro catching on Friday instead of Austin Nola
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. According to manager Bob Melvin, Alfaro will start behind the plate instead of Austin Nola per coaching decision. In a matchup against right-hander Ryan Feltner, Alfaro's FanDuel salary stands at $2,500.
