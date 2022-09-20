Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Instagrammable Flamingo at TPA Just Got Merch!Aloha MelaniTampa, FL
Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!Aloha MelaniDover, FL
Free Girls in Aviation Event This Saturday in TampaAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Related
NFL issues warning to Bruce Arians after Bucs-Saints brawl: report
The NFL upheld its one-game suspension for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for his role in Sunday’s brawl with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and former head coach Bruce Arians also received a warning from the league for his behavior on the sidelines. Sources told ESPN...
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans' one-game suspension upheld, will miss Packers game
Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans had appealed his one-game suspension for shoving Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore during Sunday's Tampa Bay victory.
ESPN
Source: NFL warns Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bruce Arians over sideline conduct in Week 2
TAMPA, Fla. -- The NFL sent former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians a warning about his conduct on the sideline in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, telling him future similar conduct will result in discipline for him and the club, a source told ESPN on Wednesday. Arians,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Concerns continue to mount for Saints' offense as Jameis Winston battles injuries
METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints' offense has a problem, and that problem is bigger than simple inconsistency. The Saints (1-1) are eight quarters into the season with only one good quarter to show for it. They're ranked 17th in total offense, 18th in passing offense and ninth in rushing offense.
Tom Brady Added To Buccaneers Injury Report Today
Tom Brady was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday. The veteran quarterback is listed with a right finger injury, but notched full participation in today's practice session. Reporters noticed Brady's apparent finger issue throughout the week, but he hadn't been officially added to the injury report...
Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saints’ Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara get concerning injury updates ahead of game vs. Panthers
The New Orleans Saints enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record as they look to get back to winning ways against the Carolina Panthers. At this point, however, the Saints seem to be in danger of having to sit both Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara due to their respective injuries.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield, Panthers
Bucs HC Todd Bowles said OT Donovan Smith (elbow) and WR Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Friday and will be game-time decisions for Week 3. (Rick Stroud) Bowles thinks recently signed WR Cole Beasley could play in Week 3 after observing him in practice this week: “I think he could. He’s quick, catches up to speed real fast. He understands the system and he’s played and gotten a lot of reps under him.” (Greg Auman)
Buccaneers Rule Out 2 Key Players vs. Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be shorthanded on both sides of the football when they face the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Moments ago, the Buccaneers officially ruled out wide receiver Chris Godwin and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks for Week 3. Godwin has been dealing with a hamstring injury since...
FanSided
286K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0