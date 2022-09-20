Read full article on original website
Update: 1 dead, 2 injured during attempted robbery of Brinks truck in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A shooting in East Oakland during an attempted robbery of a Brinks armored truck left one person dead and two others injured Friday afternoon, police said.The shooting happened in the area of 44th Ave. and International Blvd. in the parking lot of a Napa Auto Parts store. Video from Chopper 5 showed a body covered by a yellow tarp next to the Brinks truck.KCBS Radio reporter Alice Wertz tweeted the shooting involved an exchange of gunfire between Brinks employees and assailants.Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a briefing Friday that officers were called to the scene shortly...
How Oakland is responding to gun violence after the 5th fatal shooting this week
It's been a violent week in Oakland with five shooting deaths, the latest one being on I-580 Wednesday night. Here's what officials are saying needs to be done to curb gun violence.
SFGate
Police Investigating Thursday Shooting
SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded Thursday at 5:27 p.m. to the 100 block of W. Alma Avenue on a report of a shooting. Responding officers located an man suffering from...
KTVU FOX 2
Friends say Oakland homicide victim was generous, kind, father of four
OAKLAND, Calif. - As people answered the call to evening prayers Wednesday night, hearts were heavy at the Oakland Islamic Center, feeling the pain and loss of Belal Esa, a well-loved member. "Learning that he is no longer here, it's just shocking," said Moussa Comara, Esa's friend. Comara says Esa...
KTVU FOX 2
Man found dead in SUV in Oakland; shooting started on I-580
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was found dead in his SUV near the Fruitvale Industrial Center in Oakland in a shooting that authorities said began on the freeway. The body was discovered about 11 p.m. Wednesday, and shell casings were later found on westbound Interstate Highway 580. Oakland police said...
ATM robberies on the rise, Oakland PD warns
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is warning the public of an uptick of robberies at ATMs over the past month. In several instances, the victim completed their transaction and was walking away from the ATM when they were confronted, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Armed individuals then rob the victims […]
Man found dead inside van likely victim of freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities say
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting in Oakland after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on city streets.
53-year-old Asian woman attacked in Chinatown, man arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly shoving an Asian woman unprompted in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Garcia, who was arrested on Wednesday. Police said the victim, a 53-year-old Asian woman, was standing in […]
Man attacked outside San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street. KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
SFGate
Man Arrested In Connection With Assault In Rock Throwing Incident
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma on Thursday arrested a man in connection with throwing rocks at compliance officers who were attempting to remove him from train tracks. Matthew Bowe, 29, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and violation of felony probation, according to the Petaluma Police Department.
S.F. police arrest woman after 2 injured in Bayview shooting
A San Francisco woman is in custody and multiple suspects are "outstanding" after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Bayview that injured two people, according to police. The San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Thursday afternoon that officers arrested Dominique Robinson, 28, on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or car, carrying a loaded a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle. ...
crimevoice.com
U.S. Marshals and Oakland Police Arrest a Parolee for Robbery and Attempted Rape
OAKLAND — A man behind bars is ineligible for release on bond, pending a September 26 hearing to revoke his parole status. Mercedes D. Dunlap, 33, of Hayward, was arrested by Oakland police and U.S. Marshals for more crimes. Dunlap, 33, of Hayward, has been staying at Santa Rita...
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’ Father of four killed outside Oakland mosque
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A double-homicide near the Islamic Center of Oakland happened Monday night, following sunset prayers. One victim had just left the mosque. He was a man who left behind a wife and four children. KRON4 spoke with his friends, who said everyone is in shock. A friend told KRON4, “It was a […]
Undercover San Francisco officers arrest serial auto burglary suspects
SAN FRANCISCO -- An undercover operation has led to the arrests of four men suspected of carrying out several auto burglaries across San Francisco.Investigators said the case began on Sept. 8 near Fisherman's Wharf when officers responded to a report of an afternoon auto burglary near Bay and Kearny Streets.Armed with the description of the suspect's vehicle, the undercover officers searched the neighborhood and spotted it. As they followed, the suspect traveled to several areas of the city and broke into several parked vehicles. The suspect then traveled to the unit block of Leavenworth Street, where officers observed a transaction...
Bayview shooting injures 2, reroutes Muni buses, rail
San Francisco police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured two people near the Palou Avenue and Third Street Muni stop. Two people were hospitalized with injuries that weren't life-threatening, the San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Thursday morning. The San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency rerouted five buses and the T-Third Street light rail for about three hours. A police spokesperson told The Examiner on Thursday that...
Family’s belongings destroyed after crash involving stolen moving truck
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A moving truck crashed into an apartment complex Thursday morning, the Vallejo Fire Department announced on Twitter. The truck smashed the belongings of a family that was about to move to a new state. The incident happened at the Redwood Shores apartment building located at 400 Redwood St. It is located […]
thesfnews.com
SFPD Arrests Wanted Fugitive And Convicted Felon
SAN FRANCISCO—On September 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., San Francisco Police Officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT), with the assistance of SFPD Special Operations Group (SOG), Fairfield PD, and Oakland PD, served a search warrant on the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive in Fairfield and the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland. During the course of the investigation, CVRT investigators learned that these residences were linked to a wanted fugitive and a convicted felon in possession of illegal firearms.
thesfnews.com
Laguna Street Homicide Under Investigation By SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Laguna Street on Monday, September 19. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:51 a.m., officers assigned to Northern Station responded to the area of Buchanan and Turk Streets regarding a Shot Spotter Activation. Officers found an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
thesfnews.com
Authorities Investigating Geary Street Murder
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a murder that occurred on Geary Street on Sunday, September 18, at approximately 10:10 p.m. officers assigned to Northern Station responded to the 900 block of Geary Street on a report of a person possibly suffering from a stab wound. The...
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Another Fatal Freeway Shooting In Oakland
A man was fatally shot Wednesday night on an Oakland freeway. The shooting reportedly occurred on I-580, and the man ultimately crashed his van in the area of 51st Avenue and International Boulevard just before 11 p.m. [Bay Area News Group]. The Red Hot Chili Peppers played at Oracle Park...
SFGate
