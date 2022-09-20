Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
People used to be able to walk across the bridge on a beautiful romantic night now the thug’s has ruined everything for the good people!
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
Related
iheart.com
Sinkhole problems continue in parking lots along 28th Street
Twice over the last two weeks, large sinkholes have opened up in a parking lot along the Grand Rapids-Kentwood border. The hole was big enough to swallow the front part of a car. The next sinkhole opened up in front of the 28th Street Michael's store. That hole was three...
Cause of Grand Rapids house fire under investigation
Authorities are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Grand Rapids.
18-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Lake Michigan Drive (Ottawa County, MI)
Officials are investigating a motor vehicle crash near Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old woman was hospitalized after her SUV was struck by [..]
Fox17
Deputies investigate suspicious incident involving 11-year-old in Port Sheldon Twp.
PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are following up on a suspicious incident that allegedly occurred in Port Sheldon Township Thursday evening. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says a man approached an 11-year-old boy near Blair Street and Rainbow’s End Lane at around 6:30 p.m. We’re...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
95.3 MNC
Car and motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital
A crash between a car and motorcycle in Berrien County sent two people to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened in Watervliet Township around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 21, at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. A car driven by a 67-year-old...
At least Two Injured In A Rollover Crash On I-96 (Kentwood, MI)
Michigan State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-97 in Kentwood. The crash happened near Forest Hills Avenue at 8:30 pm. According to MSP, the driver involved in the crash was [..]
Public hearing will mean delay for Muskegon's Adelaide Pointe Development
MUSKEGON, Mich. — New developments tied to a multi-million-dollar development along the Muskegon lakeshore will delay work on the long-running project. It appeared state environmental regulators had granted requests to convene a public hearing regarding the future of the Adelaide Pointe development. The process, an EGLE spokesperson said, would...
2 people injured in I-96 crash in Kentwood
Two people were severely injured in a crash on I-96 in Kentwood Thursday night, dispatch said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I-96 to see full lane closures starting Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Starting Friday, I-96 in northeast Grand Rapids will see total lane closures through late November. Michigan Department of Transportation officials say only one direction of I-96, between U.S. 131 and Leonard Street, will be closed at a time during the resurfacing work. During the closure...
Driver trapped in crashed vehicle after fleeing police
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A motorist who fled police crashed into a parked vehicle before his vehicle rolled down an embankment and trapped him inside. The driver suffered minor injuries, Ionia Department of Public Safety said. The incident began at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, when police tried to...
BCPD: 3 arrested in drive-by killing of 2-year-old
Crediting help from the community, Battle Creek police have arrested three people who they say are responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old.
WWMT
Road closed, serious injuries after head-on crash in Van Buren County
PAW PAW, Mich. — M-51 in the Eagle Lake area closed Wednesday morning, after a head-on crash that involved three vehicles, state police said. A pickup truck was traveling northbound on M-51 when it sideswiped a semi traveling south, according to state police. The pickup, driven by a 26-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Thursday
A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties through Thursday evening.
whtc.com
Two Hurt in Tuesday Night M-45 Crash
ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 21, 2022) – Two youthful drivers were hurt in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 10 PM to the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. That was where a southbound pickup truck, driven by a 21-year-old West Olive man, failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a westbound SUV, driven by an 18-year-old Grand Haven woman. She was taken to an undisclosed hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while he was treated at the scene for bumps and bruises.
whtc.com
Driver who flew over Allegan County US-131 overpass in his car in January pleads to drug charge
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man who made his car go airborne over an overpass along US-131 in Allegan County earlier this year pleaded guilty to an impaired driving charge. According to WOOD-TV 8, Chandler Cockerham pleaded guilty at a pretrial hearing on Thursday, September 22 to...
Police find vehicle involved in shooting of 2-year-old
Police say they found the vehicle that was involved in a shooting that killed a toddler in Battle Creek.
Fox17
Police locate suspect vehicle in Battle Creek 2-year-old's death
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police have located the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting that left a toddler dead in Battle Creek on Tuesday. The shooting happened outside a home near Cliff and Hwy streets during the early morning hours, according to the city of Battle Creek.
Fox17
Charges filed against suspected drunk driver in death of WMU student
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Charges have been filed against the person suspected of hitting and killing a Western Michigan University student last month. The student, 21-year-old Illinois resident Kaylee Gansberg, was hit by a car on West Michigan Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 27. She later died while in the hospital.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Police in Mecosta Co. arrest Lake City woman following drug bust
A Lake City woman was arrested last week following a drug bust in Mecosta County's Green Township. It happened September 15th on 19 Mile road. Deputies say following the drug sting they took 34-year old Samantha Kinch into custody on a charge of felony delivery of methamphetamine. She resisted arrest and had to be physically restrained along the roadside before being placed in the patrol unit.
Fox17
3 teens arrested in shooting death of Battle Creek 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three teens are in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a toddler dead in Battle Creek earlier this week. The shooting took place at a home near the intersection of Cliff and Hwy early Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of 2-year-old Kai Turner, according to the city of Battle Creek.
Comments / 4