Grand Rapids, MI

Guest
2d ago

People used to be able to walk across the bridge on a beautiful romantic night now the thug’s has ruined everything for the good people!

iheart.com

Sinkhole problems continue in parking lots along 28th Street

Twice over the last two weeks, large sinkholes have opened up in a parking lot along the Grand Rapids-Kentwood border. The hole was big enough to swallow the front part of a car. The next sinkhole opened up in front of the 28th Street Michael's store. That hole was three...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Car and motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital

A crash between a car and motorcycle in Berrien County sent two people to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened in Watervliet Township around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 21, at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. A car driven by a 67-year-old...
WATERVLIET, MI
MLive

I-96 to see full lane closures starting Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Starting Friday, I-96 in northeast Grand Rapids will see total lane closures through late November. Michigan Department of Transportation officials say only one direction of I-96, between U.S. 131 and Leonard Street, will be closed at a time during the resurfacing work. During the closure...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Driver trapped in crashed vehicle after fleeing police

IONIA COUNTY, MI – A motorist who fled police crashed into a parked vehicle before his vehicle rolled down an embankment and trapped him inside. The driver suffered minor injuries, Ionia Department of Public Safety said. The incident began at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, when police tried to...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Two Hurt in Tuesday Night M-45 Crash

ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 21, 2022) – Two youthful drivers were hurt in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 10 PM to the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. That was where a southbound pickup truck, driven by a 21-year-old West Olive man, failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a westbound SUV, driven by an 18-year-old Grand Haven woman. She was taken to an undisclosed hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while he was treated at the scene for bumps and bruises.
ALLENDALE, MI
Fox17

Police locate suspect vehicle in Battle Creek 2-year-old's death

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police have located the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting that left a toddler dead in Battle Creek on Tuesday. The shooting happened outside a home near Cliff and Hwy streets during the early morning hours, according to the city of Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

Charges filed against suspected drunk driver in death of WMU student

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Charges have been filed against the person suspected of hitting and killing a Western Michigan University student last month. The student, 21-year-old Illinois resident Kaylee Gansberg, was hit by a car on West Michigan Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 27. She later died while in the hospital.
KALAMAZOO, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Police in Mecosta Co. arrest Lake City woman following drug bust

A Lake City woman was arrested last week following a drug bust in Mecosta County's Green Township. It happened September 15th on 19 Mile road. Deputies say following the drug sting they took 34-year old Samantha Kinch into custody on a charge of felony delivery of methamphetamine. She resisted arrest and had to be physically restrained along the roadside before being placed in the patrol unit.
LAKE CITY, MI
Fox17

3 teens arrested in shooting death of Battle Creek 2-year-old

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three teens are in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a toddler dead in Battle Creek earlier this week. The shooting took place at a home near the intersection of Cliff and Hwy early Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of 2-year-old Kai Turner, according to the city of Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

