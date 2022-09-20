Read full article on original website
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
The Electric Bugatti Will 'Reinvent The Hypercar' — Exclusive Interview
The first all-electric Bugatti is a case of when, not if. Though the automaker may be sitting pretty on 99 confirmed sales of its striking W16 Mistral hypercar — no small achievement at a lavish $5 million apiece — work is already underway on its first hybrid and then entirely electric successors, as the legendary sixteen cylinder gas engine slips into, well, legend.
Renault 5 Turbo Reborn As All-Electric Widebody Drift Machine
Remember the Renault 5? Chances are, if you remember it in the US, you'll know it as 'Le Car' - that was the name of the US-spec version that arrived in 1976. If you were an ardent fan of all things rally back then, you probably had your name down for one of 3,000 Renault 5 Turbos that were meant to come stateside but never did. The R5 Turbo was an absolute monster built for Group 3 homologation purposes with a rear-mounted turbo-four measuring 1.4 liters in displacement in stock form and putting out 158 horsepower and 163 lb-ft of torque. In a short-wheelbase car with rear-wheel drive, it was a weapon and one that could bite you, hard, if you didn't treat it with respect. That was a legacy that was continued with the Renault Clio V6.
All-New 2023 Honda CR-V Gets A Massive Price Hike For 2023
Later this month, the new 2023 Honda CR-V will arrive at dealerships. The first shipment of turbocharged models will show up at dealers on September 22, with hybrid models coming in October. Now, we have pricing for America's best-selling crossover as it enters a new generation. First things first, there...
PHOTO: Ford Reveals 2024 Mustang, Sticks With Gasoline in EV Era
Despite being in the electric vehicle era, Ford announced that its 2024 Mustang will be sticking with gasoline as its fuel source. According to CNBC, the 2024 Ford Mustang was unveiled during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday (September 14th). Ford revealed that the new model will be sticking with a gas engine, which is considered a strategy that contrasts with some of the car manufacturer’s rivals that are going the electric vehicle route.
Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen is coming in mid-2024, chairman says
Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen will arrive in mid-2024, the company’s chairman Ola Källenius said during a roundtable with reporters this week, according to Autoblog. Källenius also said he drove a prototype version of the electric SUV at the company’s testing facility in Graz, Austria, and came away convinced that the future of off-road adventure is electric.
Hyundai N Almost Built A $150,000 Mid-Engined Hypercar
Considering the enduring success of the Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf GTI, it made a lot of sense for Hyundai's first high-performance N model to be a hot hatchback too. Under the guidance of former BMW M boss Albert Biermann, Hyundai launched the revered i30 N in Europe in 2017.
2023 BMW M2 Reportedly Has 453 Horsepower
The new BMW M2 debuts in October, reportedly on the 11th. A member of the Bimmer Post forum did some digging and found an internal document showing the S58 twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline six makes 453 horsepower (338 kilowatts) in this application. If this document is accurate, then it would mean...
