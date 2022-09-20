A looming rail strike could pose new challenges to inventories and inflation, the National Retail Federation (NRF) warned Wednesday. Businesses across industries and logistics are preparing for the possibility of a rail work stoppage Friday as unions and employers continue negotiations. “Freight rail is critical to the retail supply chain, and retailers of every size rely on it to move cargo every day,” NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said Wednesday. “Retailers are deeply concerned about the situation and the impact that a disruption would have on business operations throughout the country.” “Smooth and stable operations on the rails is crucial as we...

