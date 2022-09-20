Read full article on original website
Related
The cheapest states to buy a home right now
Up and moving to a new state might sound daunting, but it could save you some major cash. Some locations are obviously more expensive than others, but where are the cheapest places to live?
The Most Rat Infested American Cities
Cities are notorious for having pest trouble because of the high number of restaurants present. Many pesky pest problems face Americans across several states. The issue is more significant in some areas than in others.
Could America Return to $1 Gas?
Gasoline prices averaged about $1.50 a gallon through the 1990s. Here is how those prices could come again.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
U.S. railways to halt grain shipments ahead of potential shutdown -agriculture sources
CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Some U.S. railroads will start halting crop shipments on Thursday, a day ahead of a potential work stoppage, an agricultural association and sources at two grain cooperatives said on Tuesday, threatening exports and feed deliveries for livestock.
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
Washington Examiner
Gas prices are falling, except in California
Gas prices across the United States have been on a steady decline since June — except for the state of California, where drivers are seeing the exact opposite. While the national average price per gallon dropped another cent since Monday to be $3.70 as of Tuesday morning, California’s average rose two cents to $5.42 a gallon, according to AAA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nationalinterest.org
Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States
Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
Retail Anxiety Over Possible Rail Strike Grows
A looming rail strike could pose new challenges to inventories and inflation, the National Retail Federation (NRF) warned Wednesday. Businesses across industries and logistics are preparing for the possibility of a rail work stoppage Friday as unions and employers continue negotiations. “Freight rail is critical to the retail supply chain, and retailers of every size rely on it to move cargo every day,” NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said Wednesday. “Retailers are deeply concerned about the situation and the impact that a disruption would have on business operations throughout the country.” “Smooth and stable operations on the rails is crucial as we...
rigzone.com
U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
U.S. gasoline prices to keep falling as refiners keep making other products
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wholesale gasoline prices are expected to keep falling in coming months as U.S. refiners overproduce fuel to try to rebuild low stocks of diesel and heating oil, according to analysts and traders.
Railroad Strike Could Cause Prices to Spike Again for Americans
The stock market entered a free fall Tuesday morning after the release of new data showing the consumer price index—the monitor for how expensive goods are—had increased more than 8 percent over the last year. While already bad news for consumers, whose wages increased at an even lower...
Crude-Oil Prices Fall as Railroad Strike Averted
Railroad unions agreed to a deal, averting a massive strike that would have snarled supply chains and halted the supply of key and essential commodities such as grain and ethanol, which is blended with gasoline. The tentative agreement is awaiting a ratification vote from 60,000 union members who work for...
10 States With the Highest Home Prices in 2022
There's a reason I live in my father's girlfriend's basement: Housing ain't cheap.
Compared to oil and gas, offshore wind is 125 times better for taxpayers
Not only is offshore wind power better for the planet compared to oil and gas, it’s also better for taxpayers. That’s according to a new analysis from the Center for American Progress, a nonpartisan policy research institute. “Americans are getting significantly more return on investment from offshore wind...
freightwaves.com
Union workers rail against ratification
Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter. In this issue, rail workers still want to strike; Nikola’s Trevor Milton intervention; pre-trips go VR; best states for drone delivery; and more. Averted … for now. Health of our rails — When locomotive engineer Aaron Hiles told his wife that...
US News and World Report
California Relied Heavily on Natural Gas During Sept Heat Wave -EIA
(Reuters) - During an extreme heat wave in early September, the California power grid relied on natural gas for almost half of its electricity generation to meet peak demand, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday. For brief periods during the week of Sept. 4, natural gas accounted...
AOL Corp
Housing starts: 'Collapse in single-family permits is the real story'
A steep drop in building permits in August overshadowed the better-than-expected rise in new residential construction and offered fresh evidence of a housing slowdown. “In short, ignore the headline starts numbers," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote. "The collapse in single-family permits is the real story, and it has much further to go."
U.S. rents surge, leaving behind generation of younger workers
Sept 21 (Reuters) - The cost of renting a home in the United States is surging and young workers have felt the sharpest pain, many of them taking on additional jobs or roommates to afford housing costs.
Comments / 0