New owners for Family Affair restaurant in Great Falls
The Scotts plan to re-open the restaurant in early November and intend to keep similar menu items and recipes
Fairfield Sun Times
The Loading Zone, Playground Lounge, and Buffalo Saloon to shut their doors
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Loading Zone Bar, Playground Lounge and the Buffalo Saloon along 10th Avenue South are getting ready to shut their doors. According to Facebook, September 30, 2022, is going to be the business’ last day of operations. The Playground Lounge posted about the closure on...
Well, I’ll Be Dammed…
Northwestern Energy's announced they'll be drawing down the Rainbow Reservoir in Great Falls, beginning this Sunday. The reservoir will be down to about 11 feet from the current full-pool level. The wooden flash boards were last replace back in 2004, & the boards need to be replaced. They're leaking water which requires a high level of maintenance & frequent repairs. Don't worry about a thing, the reservoir should be back to full pool by NEXT Thursday, October 6th. In the meantime, people & pets should NOT enter the riverbed. Be safe...
montanarightnow.com
Grizzly bear euthanized near Bynum
GREAT FALLS – After displaying unusually aggressive behavior towards a landowner, an adult female grizzly bear was euthanized near Bynum on Wednesday evening, Sept. 21. The landowner first encountered the bear late that afternoon while driving on a two-track farm road and it emerged from a small cattail patch and charged his vehicle. He returned with another person in a second vehicle, and the bear again charged, struck and bit the vehicle. FWP game wardens and bear management specialists responded shortly after and determined that trapping and relocating the bear was not an option due to its aggressive behavior. Wildlife managers then sought and obtained permission from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to euthanize the bear immediately in the interest of human safety.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Great Falls Fire Rescue mourns the passing of Mike Kuntz
GFFR said that his positive attitude and work ethic were legendary among firefighters across the state
montanarightnow.com
Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants
HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
GFPD and GFPS investigating 'altercation' involving juveniles
Several juveniles were "involved in an altercation" at Kranz Park near Great Falls High School on Friday, September 23
montanaoutdoor.com
FWP News: PUBLIC CAUTIONED TO STAY OUT OF MISSOURI RIVER RIVERBED IN AREA OF RAINBOW DAM DURING RESERVOIR WATER DRAWDOWN
GREAT FALLS, MT – On Sept. 25 NorthWestern Energy will begin drawing down Rainbow Reservoir about 11 feet from the current full-pool level to replace wooden flash boards on the face of the dam. “The wooden flash boards were last replaced in 2004,” said NorthWestern Energy Hydro Plant Foreman...
montanarightnow.com
Police respond to robbery, high risk warrant in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department responded to a robbery Tuesday and a separate high risk warrant Wednesday. "On 9/20/22 at approximately 8:36 pm, police responded to a robbery on the 1600 block of 3rd Avenue North. Romellow Bigday (24 years old) was eventually arrested for accosting a female in a parking lot and attempting to steal her phone. Approximately an hour prior to the robbery, Bigday was also involved in a disturbance at the Zip Trip, 700 block of 1st Avenue North. Bigday was charged with misdemeanor assault in the Zip Trip disturbance.
$1M bond set for Helena man charged in August shooting
A man is set to appear in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Tuesday on charges of attempted deliberate homicide, in connection with an August shooting that left two people injured.
