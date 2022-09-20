ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well, I’ll Be Dammed…

Northwestern Energy's announced they'll be drawing down the Rainbow Reservoir in Great Falls, beginning this Sunday. The reservoir will be down to about 11 feet from the current full-pool level. The wooden flash boards were last replace back in 2004, & the boards need to be replaced. They're leaking water which requires a high level of maintenance & frequent repairs. Don't worry about a thing, the reservoir should be back to full pool by NEXT Thursday, October 6th. In the meantime, people & pets should NOT enter the riverbed. Be safe...
Grizzly bear euthanized near Bynum

GREAT FALLS – After displaying unusually aggressive behavior towards a landowner, an adult female grizzly bear was euthanized near Bynum on Wednesday evening, Sept. 21. The landowner first encountered the bear late that afternoon while driving on a two-track farm road and it emerged from a small cattail patch and charged his vehicle. He returned with another person in a second vehicle, and the bear again charged, struck and bit the vehicle. FWP game wardens and bear management specialists responded shortly after and determined that trapping and relocating the bear was not an option due to its aggressive behavior. Wildlife managers then sought and obtained permission from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to euthanize the bear immediately in the interest of human safety.
Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants

HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
Police respond to robbery, high risk warrant in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department responded to a robbery Tuesday and a separate high risk warrant Wednesday. "On 9/20/22 at approximately 8:36 pm, police responded to a robbery on the 1600 block of 3rd Avenue North. Romellow Bigday (24 years old) was eventually arrested for accosting a female in a parking lot and attempting to steal her phone. Approximately an hour prior to the robbery, Bigday was also involved in a disturbance at the Zip Trip, 700 block of 1st Avenue North. Bigday was charged with misdemeanor assault in the Zip Trip disturbance.
