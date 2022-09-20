ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hopdoddy Burger Bar To Open First Georgia Restaurant

By Lisa Hay
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 3 days ago

Hopdoddy Burger Bar is opening its first restaurant in Georgia on Oct. 4 in Druid Hills.

Known for mindfully sourced ingredients, Hopdoddy’s menu features humanely, sustainably raised Certified Piedmontese Beef, non-GMO Beyond Meat, regeneratively farmed Force of Nature bison, and Red Bird Farms’ cage-free, steroid-free and gluten-free chicken.

In addition to offering ethically sourced proteins, all Hopdoddy restaurants bake three different types of buns in house daily and hand cut their fries from family-farmed Chipperbec potatoes each morning. The restaurant’s shareable fry bowls offer guests a communal experience with friends and family, with each bowl serving 3-4 guests. Guests can choose from several different potato and sweet potato fry flavors, including parmesan truffle, green chile queso, hot honey sage and more.

“We hoped to bring Hopdoddy to The Peach State for quite some time now and we’re committed to bringing a taste of Austin, Texas, to Atlanta’s thriving, diverse dining
scene,” said Hopdoddy CEO Jeff Chandler in a statement. “We pride ourselves on being a great addition to any neighborhood we enter, and we know Hopdoddy will become a local favorite once our guests sink their teeth into our one-of-a-kind burgers and fries.”

Hopdoddy will bring its burgers, sharable fries, margaritas and custom sauces to Atlanta in its converted Grub Burger location at 2440 Briarcliff Rd., Suite 47.

Grub Burger, which was acquired by Hopdoddy in January of this year, will close after dinner service on Saturday, Sept. 24, to undergo a nine-day transformation and will reopen as Hopdoddy on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in time for lunch at 11 a.m.

The 4,040-square foot restaurant offers seating for 135 guests inside, including an additional 19 seats at its full-service bar and 46 outside under its partially covered, dog-friendly patio. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Hopdoddy is in the process of converting 18 additional Grub locations, bringing the restaurant group’s total presence to nearly 50 locations in eight states. Additional
Hopdoddy restaurants are slated to open in the greater-Atlanta area in 2023 as the brand continues down its path of rapid growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFwn5_0i3ROWII00
Photo: Official


Comments / 1

What Now Atlanta

What Now Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
693
Followers
305
Post
59K+
Views
