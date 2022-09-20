ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered for information on Sparks homicide

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection to a homicide in Sparks. The murder happened on July 28 around 8:30 p.m. Sparks Police responded to a call of someone shooting at...
SPARKS, NV
kkoh.com

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Suspects in Vehicle Burglaries And Credit Card Fraud

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying some people involved in several vehicle break-ins and credit card fraud. Several vehicles were broken into in the area of Zephyr Cove on August 21st, and at least one purse containing credit cards was stolen in those thefts. Following the break-ins, the stolen credit card was used at a nearby Safeway. Video surveillance shows two possible suspects, a man and woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Women arrested in Carson on multiple felonies

Two California women were arrested earlier this week on multiple felony counts including burglary, grand larceny and theft. Darrian Williams, 29, and Aubrianna Thompkins, 26, were arrested after a customer at Smith’s supermarket reported her purse stolen from her shopping cart while she was distracted by one of the defendants.
CARSON, CA
2news.com

Douglas County Deputies Seek Duo After Several Car Break-ins

Douglas County deputies need your help finding two people in connection with several car break-ins and credit card fraud. The sheriff's office says it has exhausted all leads and is hoping the public can help in their investigation. On August 21st, authorities say several cars were broken into near Zephyr...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man gets 8 to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine and heroin with a combined weight of more than 2 pounds, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Regional Narcotics Unit detectives arrested Daryus Rashaun Howard, 33, Feb. 17...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Officer-involved shooting suspect forgiven by victim’s mother

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On August 8th, Reno Police responded to a call reported only as a ‘disturbance’, but they arrived in a quiet upscale neighborhood in the southwest expecting trouble. The person calling them said there was a man armed with a knife. They found a man,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man fights extradition for 50-year-old murder

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 77-year old-Reno man facing charges in a 50-year-old murder in Hawaii appeared in Reno Justice Court for his extradition hearing Wednesday afternoon. Things did not go as expected in what is usually a routine process. Tudor Chirila hardly looked the part of a murder suspect...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police looking for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in northwest Reno and drove away. It happened Tuesday night near Keystone Avenue and Kings Row. The pedestrian suffered only minor injuries. The vehicle is described as a gray 4-door passenger car. Anyone who knows anything is...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Jury finds Sparks man guilty of distributing fentanyl

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been convicted of distributing fentanyl. 36-year-old Jamie Collazo Munoz, also known as Chivo, was found guilty last Friday after a five-day trial of two counts of distribution of fentanyl. Scheduling is scheduled for Dec. 16. Munoz faces a maximum of 40 years...
SPARKS, NV
Mountain Democrat

Visit to Apple Hill turns sour

Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno family shares child’s cancer journey to raise more awareness

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced a new prescription digital drug discount card for residents of the state. ArrayRx will be available for all Nevada residents free of charge regardless of age or income. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Friday Web Weather. Updated:...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

14 arrested during Reno Police DUI patrols

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department made 14 arrests during DUI saturation patrols on consecutive Saturdays. Officers took eight drivers into custody for impaired driving on Sept. 10. On Sept. 17, five drivers were arrested for DUI and one was arrested for felony eluding. Five officers made 71...
RENO, NV
8newsnow.com

Nevada man convicted of distributing fentanyl out of barbershop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Sparks man has been found guilty by a jury for the distribution of the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl. Following a five-day trial, Jamie Collazo Munoz, aka “Chivo,” 36, was found guilty of two counts of distribution of fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The ruling came on Friday, Sept.16.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Firefighter assistance grant given to North Lake Tahoe Fire District

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District has been awarded as the administrative agency for a federal grant of more than $1.7 million. The grant will be given to replace self-contained breathing apparatuses across several departments. The money is dispersed through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
RENO, NV

