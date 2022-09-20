Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered for information on Sparks homicide
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection to a homicide in Sparks. The murder happened on July 28 around 8:30 p.m. Sparks Police responded to a call of someone shooting at...
kkoh.com
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Suspects in Vehicle Burglaries And Credit Card Fraud
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying some people involved in several vehicle break-ins and credit card fraud. Several vehicles were broken into in the area of Zephyr Cove on August 21st, and at least one purse containing credit cards was stolen in those thefts. Following the break-ins, the stolen credit card was used at a nearby Safeway. Video surveillance shows two possible suspects, a man and woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Nevada Appeal
Women arrested in Carson on multiple felonies
Two California women were arrested earlier this week on multiple felony counts including burglary, grand larceny and theft. Darrian Williams, 29, and Aubrianna Thompkins, 26, were arrested after a customer at Smith’s supermarket reported her purse stolen from her shopping cart while she was distracted by one of the defendants.
2news.com
Douglas County Deputies Seek Duo After Several Car Break-ins
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warns public of gift card scams
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of gift card scams. According to the AARP, gift card fraud against the elderly has increased by 74% since the start of pandemic. These kinds of scams tend to happen when a scammer convinces a victim...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man gets 8 to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine and heroin with a combined weight of more than 2 pounds, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Regional Narcotics Unit detectives arrested Daryus Rashaun Howard, 33, Feb. 17...
KOLO TV Reno
Officer-involved shooting suspect forgiven by victim’s mother
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On August 8th, Reno Police responded to a call reported only as a ‘disturbance’, but they arrived in a quiet upscale neighborhood in the southwest expecting trouble. The person calling them said there was a man armed with a knife. They found a man,...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man fights extradition for 50-year-old murder
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 77-year old-Reno man facing charges in a 50-year-old murder in Hawaii appeared in Reno Justice Court for his extradition hearing Wednesday afternoon. Things did not go as expected in what is usually a routine process. Tudor Chirila hardly looked the part of a murder suspect...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police looking for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in northwest Reno and drove away. It happened Tuesday night near Keystone Avenue and Kings Row. The pedestrian suffered only minor injuries. The vehicle is described as a gray 4-door passenger car. Anyone who knows anything is...
A Pedestrian Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
KOLO TV Reno
Jury finds Sparks man guilty of distributing fentanyl
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been convicted of distributing fentanyl. 36-year-old Jamie Collazo Munoz, also known as Chivo, was found guilty last Friday after a five-day trial of two counts of distribution of fentanyl. Scheduling is scheduled for Dec. 16. Munoz faces a maximum of 40 years...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
Mountain Democrat
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour
Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno family shares child’s cancer journey to raise more awareness
Reno family shares child's cancer journey to raise more awareness
Nevada County Sheriff declines to address rumors surrounding Kiely Rodni's death
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office is not providing any further information — including to dispel possible rumors — while the investigation into the death of Truckee teen Kiely Rodni is still open. Kiely, 16, was found dead in her car in Prosser Creek Reservoir on Aug. 21. She went missing Aug. 6 from a large party...
KOLO TV Reno
14 arrested during Reno Police DUI patrols
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department made 14 arrests during DUI saturation patrols on consecutive Saturdays. Officers took eight drivers into custody for impaired driving on Sept. 10. On Sept. 17, five drivers were arrested for DUI and one was arrested for felony eluding. Five officers made 71...
8newsnow.com
Nevada man convicted of distributing fentanyl out of barbershop
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Sparks man has been found guilty by a jury for the distribution of the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl. Following a five-day trial, Jamie Collazo Munoz, aka “Chivo,” 36, was found guilty of two counts of distribution of fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The ruling came on Friday, Sept.16.
KOLO TV Reno
‘You guys didn’t protect my son:’ Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Every morning, Natasha Malone leaves for work hoping her son will make it to and from school safely. However, a week ago, the nine-year-old, who goes to Bordewich Bray Elementary School told her, a random man threatened him after he showed him the middle finger. “He...
KOLO TV Reno
Firefighter assistance grant given to North Lake Tahoe Fire District
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District has been awarded as the administrative agency for a federal grant of more than $1.7 million. The grant will be given to replace self-contained breathing apparatuses across several departments. The money is dispersed through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.
mynews4.com
Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
