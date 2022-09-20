The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying some people involved in several vehicle break-ins and credit card fraud. Several vehicles were broken into in the area of Zephyr Cove on August 21st, and at least one purse containing credit cards was stolen in those thefts. Following the break-ins, the stolen credit card was used at a nearby Safeway. Video surveillance shows two possible suspects, a man and woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV ・ 16 HOURS AGO